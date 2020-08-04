Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) is a company that we've been interested in for a while due to its food positioning and its high-value specialty nutrition segment which contributes disproportionate margin. In Q1, they benefited from the pantry-loading trends that were benefiting all manner of consumer staple companies. Although some of those trends have reversed in Q2, for the most part, resilience was demonstrated with the exception of the water segment, which was impacted by the shutdown of food service channels. We think that the negative reaction by markets to Q2 results in unjustified. The big bets in specialty nutrition and plant-based are paying off, regardless of the shock. With the high margin growth markets being intact, we see no reason to not move forward with Danone.

H1 Resilience

Although there were some pantry-loading reversal trends that caused minor declines in Q2, the H1 is an accurate picture of the resilience of Danone. Dairy and Specialty nutrition, where Dairy includes plant-based as well, is paying off well, where plant-based growing at double-digit, high-teen rates is driving segment growth. Likewise, specialty nutrition, which has margins more than 2x the dairy segment, was also able to deliver growth in the H1 despite closures of 'friends and family' channels, also due to the troubles in Hong Kong, and the expansion of the COVID-19 health crisis.

Water, of course, is a different matter entirely since a lot of the margin in this business comes from small-format water sold out-of-home through food service channels. Although there was good growth in the bulk formats, exposures to brands like Evian have and are likely to continue to decimate margins with sanitary measures and potential future lock-downs ever a threat.

Proposition

As detailed in our previous article, the proposition remains in specialty nutrition. This segment continues to be a source of growth and is a valuable contributor by segment mix. Some headwinds materialized in this channel due to a slowdown in the prescription of medical nutrition products as non-COVID-19 patients became de-emphasized as recipients of healthcare services.

Although this shows that the medical nutrition products within specialty nutrition are exposed to similar risks as pharmaceutical companies in that physician/nutritionist visits are necessary to drive consumption, it also reveals that the positioning of this segment is really akin to pharmaceuticals. Yes, these products are easier to replicate by competitors than pharmaceuticals are, but margins are comparable which means pricing power is probably comparable too.

If you apply pharma EBIT multiples to the SN segment, and then apply an average multiple for out-of-home businesses with similar margins to water pre-COVID-19 for the water as well as a multiple for General Mills (GIS) to the dairy business, you can see how a case might be made for Danone.

Concluding Remarks

Overall, Danone seems a rather conservative pick for the current environment. Although the 3.7% dividend was postponed, it was nonetheless maintained, even with Danone choosing to exercise its mission of managing for stakeholders, paying out hundreds of millions in bonuses and other sanitation costs to make sure that employees on the front lines were not risking their lives or were at least being compensated justly for doing so. The quarter may not have been as stellar as for some other consumer products companies, but it was nonetheless a solid showing, where the businesses that were spent on most, i.e. specialty nutrition and plant-based, were growing regardless of the current environment. Despite all these positives, there are risks. Specifically, we worry about down-trading, which we believe will not be compensated by others up-trading to live and eat healthier in a recessionary environment. Nonetheless, Danone has a margin, and as a store of value, it offers enough income and value for us to be long.

