Thesis Summary

WisdomTree US Total Dividend ETF (DTD) tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted based on the number of dividends paid. WisdomTree US Total Dividend ETF DTD is an exchange-traded fund incorporated in the USA. Due to the nature of this fund, buying the fund would depend on the good market economy of US situated companies.

ETF Overview

WisdomTree US Total Dividend ETF uses a market approach that focuses on dividend-paying companies within the US. This fund invests in US companies that regularly pay a cash dividend on shares of their common stock.

WisdomTree US Total Dividend ETF selects heavily weighted companies based on the amount of dividend to be paid for 12 months. The fund takes some sector bets like underweighting technologies and overweighting consumers non-cyclical. These sector bets are components of the funds' high yielding portfolio suited for the investors. Another added advantage of this sector bets is that; it reduces the risk involved in trading the fund.

DTD has a sizable volume and spread. However, retail traders can also employ the limits order to control costs. Holdings with predictable flowchart are funds the best way to cut the risk of the traded fund.

Let's have a look at some of DTD best holdings:

The above chart shows a list of DTD holdings. Looking at the charts, we can conclude that the funds of this ETF are properly diversified. The list shows 25 of the funds' current holdings.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) tops the list of this traded fund but accounts for less than 5% of the companies' assets. With the highest weighted investment below 5%, the company has the advantage of diversification among high-value holdings.

Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. (AAPL) are value stocks that are considered as good performing tech companies. Consequently, these are high dividend-paying companies that interest the DTD fund. This is a highly diversified traded fund with well-managed portfolios. Considerably, it is a fund that will strive well in its quota. How well will it thrive among peers? Let's find out!

The above chart shows the performance of the DTD vis-a-vis its peers. In the general market, DTD thrived well but didn't outperform its entire peers. DTD is overly diversified to ensure the safety of the trading fund. Besides, DTD plays at low risk to ensure funds safety.

The iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF), has the lowest expense ratio at 0.20%, followed closely by the DTD at 0.28%. The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) and the WisdomTree US High Dividend ETF (DHS) have the highest yield, at over 4%. The DTD has a more conservative yield of 2.99%.

Lastly, in terms of AUM, all the ETF's mentioned above are well matched with AUM between 500-800M.

What I like about the DTD

DTD is a likable traded fund with many advantages. Not all funds can boast of good market performance. The beauty of it is that WisdomTree US Total Dividend ETF DTD holds diversified top-quality stocks. Stocks on this fund are adequately downsized to ensure each of the funds holds only a fraction of the company's assets. This allows the fund manager the risk involved in most part that concerns the asset. All the holdings within the fund are high valued with Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. topping the list.

Investors seek security and growth of their investment. Having a fund that always provides such luxury is a considered solution for investors. Fortunately, DTD does and has a good track record of it. This makes them my go-to traded fund and adds to the list of why I like this ETF and would always recommend it.

Another reason I like the DTD is that the fund offers monthly income which many investors would prefer to quarterly dividends.

Risks

Investing in DTD has its inherent risk and cost. Generally, the Stock market is very volatile and can react to market impulse. Governance, social, and economic factors could be an instrument to a great market upset and impulses. All ETFs come with peculiar volatility and uncertainty which is normal for any traded asset. DTD employs highly managed risks for its portfolio. Investors, on the other hand, should always ensure controlled risk for the chosen asset. DTD is a fund that depends on companies' ability to grow or at least maintain paying a high dividend. As a result, this fund's most significant uncertainty would arise from the internal inadequacies a company has.

Takeaway

WisdomTree US Total Dividend ETF DTD is a reliable investment fund. It offers a high valued investment which is levied on the ability of a company to strive. Seeing the DTD portfolio and general performance, we know that DTD has admirable risk management and good pick on the right companies to keep in its holdings.

