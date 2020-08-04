In an effort to reinvent themselves, both Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) and 7-Eleven decided to engage in a multi-billion-dollar transaction. The move will slim Marathon down and create new and attractive opportunities for growth for 7-Eleven and its parent, Seven & i Holdings Co. (OTCPK:SVNDY). In major transactions like this, there is often a clear winner and a clear loser, but due to the nifty financial engineering centered around this maneuver, I would make the case that both firms are walking away from this transaction in a better position than if they never decided to go this route, but 7-Eleven is most definitely receiving the best side of this deal.

A look at the deal

Marathon has decided, in an effort to improve its operations, to divest of itself its Speedway business. The firm has gotten 7-Eleven to agree to acquire Speedway in exchange for $21 billion. This will be done through an all-cash transaction. Net of taxes, Marathon will receive proceeds of around $16.5 billion. Though that’s a sizable haircut, it will give the firm the opportunity to pay down some of its debt. As of the end of its latest quarter, Marathon’s net debt stood at $31.51 billion. Once it brings in these proceeds, assuming they don’t pay any out to shareholders (which they have alluded to doing), net debt will drop to $15.01 billion.

This deleveraging is a net positive for Marathon. What’s more is the fact that with operating income of $1.1 billion and EBITDA of $1.5 billion, it is receiving a pre-tax multiple on the business of 19.1 and 14, respectively. On a post-tax basis, these multiples fall some to 15 and 11, respectively. These seem to be decent multiples in the grand scheme of things. In addition to this arrangement, Marathon has inked a supply deal with 7-Eleven to provide its Speedway stations with 7.7 billion gallons of fuel per annum. Marathon’s management team touts this development as a growth opportunity because not only will the firm be able to capture additional volume as 7-Eleven’s physical footprint expands, it will be able to add on to that volume when locations it has that are under contract with another provider see their contracts end. Terms were not disclosed here, but it’s safe to assume that this kind of arrangement is financially beneficial for both sides.

7-Eleven really stands to win big

The multiple received by Marathon and the ability of the firm to utilize the cash it’s getting to pay down debt substantially if it so desires is excellent, but it doesn’t mean that 7-Eleven isn’t going to benefit from this move. If anything, they stand to benefit even more because of some nifty financial engineering. This benefit will come in two forms: from a business strategy perspective and from a financial one. On the business strategy side, we need to understand a bit more about Speedway and how that will align with 7-Eleven’s operations and strategy.

*Taken from Seven & i Holdings Co.

For starters, know that Speedway currently operates around 3,900 locations across the US. This stacks up against the 9,046 convenience stores run by 7-Eleven here today. Individually, they are the third and first largest operators in their market, respectively, with a combined market share of 8.5%. This is in a very fragmented industry, as you might expect. The top 10 players account for just 18.6% of the industry’s market share, and the number of operations with 10 or fewer locations to their name collectively account for 65.4% of the market. One big thing they have in common is that 79.9% of the players in the space offer fuel to customers. This makes sense as it works to drive traffic and then entices customers to buy other goods while making their fuel stop.

*Taken from Seven & i Holdings Co.

This is not to say that most of the players derive the bulk of their value in the same way, though. Even Speedway and 7-Eleven are quite different in that respect. Last year, for instance, 7-Eleven received 50.7% of its revenue from fuel and 49.3% from merchandise. Speedway, meanwhile, gets 76.5% of its sales from fuel, while 23.5% comes from merchandise. 20.4% (also listed elsewhere at 20.1%) of 7-Eleven’s gross profit comes from fuel while 79.6% (also listed as 79.9%) comes from merchandise. By comparison, 48.9% of Speedway’s gross profit comes from fuel, while 51.1% comes from merchandise.

This disparity leaves an opportunity for 7-Eleven. As you can see in the image below, the merchandise operations it runs are more profitable than what Speedway currently has relative to sales generated. Its merchandise margin stands at 35.5% compared to 29% for Speedway. Part of this is due to the fact that private label sales (which are known to have higher margins) are about nine times higher at $1 billion compared to Speedway’s $110 million. By moving in this direction with Speedway, management hopes to add value to its top and bottom lines over time.

*Taken from Seven & i Holdings Co.

Though 7-Eleven’s merchandising margins are higher, the overall margins associated with Speedway are greater than they are for 7-Eleven. Off of sales of $26.8 billion, Speedway generated $1.1 billion in operating income compared to $1.1 billion in operating income from 7-Eleven off of sales of $36.1 billion. EBITDA of $1.5 billion for Speedway works out to an EBITDA margin of 5.6% compared to the 5% associated with 7-Eleven that results in EBITDA of $1.8 billion. In essence, acquiring Speedway doubles the operating income of what will be the combined company, and nearly doubles the EBITDA.

*Taken from Seven & i Holdings Co.

This is, of course, without factoring in a number of things. First and foremost are the synergies that 7-Eleven expects to generate from the deal. In all, these should range between $475 million and $575 million on an annual run-rate basis by year three. Offsetting this (though by an unknown amount at this time) will be the cost of the debt associated with the transaction. In order to afford Speedway, 7-Eleven is taking on a $13 billion bridge loan that will eventually be repaid with $8 billion in bank and term loans. As part of the deal between Marathon and 7-Eleven, Marathon is leasing back some of its assets from 7-Eleven. Over the term of the leaseback, 7-Eleven expects net cash flows totaling $5 billion. The firm is also receiving $8 billion from Seven & i Holdings Co. that will be counted as an equity infusion into 7-Eleven. This $8 billion, in turn, is being funded by Seven & i Holdings Co. through a bond issuance and term loans.

*Taken from Seven & i Holdings Co.

Earlier in this article, I cited the multiple that Marathon is receiving for its assets. Interestingly, this multiple is not what’s being paid by 7-Eleven. That’s where the financial perspective of the deal comes in. Instead of paying $21 billion for the business, the ultimate net payment for the firm, management claims, will be about $12 billion. This is because financial engineering has allowed the firm to get about $3 billion in the form of tax benefits to make this transaction occur. In addition, it’s counting the $5 billion in sale-leaseback proceeds as a direct reduction in the purchase price of the business. It’s also adding in another $1 billion in net proceeds from ‘alternative asset’ sales.

Without factoring in synergies, the operating income generated by Speedway last year translates to a net price/operating income multiple on the deal of 10.9. Its price/EBITDA multiple, meanwhile, is expected to be around 8. With synergies, management pegs the EBITDA multiple on the deal at 7.1, down from 13.7 without factoring in synergies. These are all fairly attractive multiples to be working with. Add in management’s expectation that both operating income and EBITDA should grow at an annualized rate of around 15% or more over the next three years, and this deal could go on to look quite positive for 7-Eleven.

Takeaway

Right now, 7-Eleven and Marathon are going through an interesting time. Marathon is taking this opportunity to slim down its operations and focus on reducing debt and returning capital to shareholders. 7-Eleven, on the other hand, is interested in growth and they appear to have struck a deal that works in their favor that way. On the whole, investors in both firms should be happy with this move, though if I had to choose which side to be on, I would opt to be on 7-Eleven’s.

