As the global leader in streaming and still valued at <4x forward revenues, Spotify still has plenty of room to run higher.

Still, Spotify's momentum in the wake of the coronavirus has been strong, and the company has called out recovery in June.

Spotify (SPOT), the global leader in music streaming, got its first major break this year in the markets as an entertainment-starved world gobbled up streaming services like Spotify in the wake of the coronavirus. Shares have risen ~70% this year, making up for years of flat performance since the 2018 direct listing (Spotify was one of the first major unicorns to go public in a so-called direct listing, which doesn't raise any capital or incur tremendous investment banking fees) - but recently the gains have stalled, especially after Spotify's mixed bag of Q2 results.

The question for investors now is: does Spotify have room to run higher?

Heading into the current quarter, investors were keenly watching three things:

User trends. Q1 growth in both free MAUs and Premium users were incredibly strong; would those trends endure into Q2 and beyond?

Q1 growth in both free MAUs and Premium users were incredibly strong; would those trends endure into Q2 and beyond? Impact of ad pricing. Almost every internet company has had its books rocked by the decline in ad pricing, hit both by a general pullback by marketers in the effort to conserve cash plus increased distrust of social media companies.

Almost every internet company has had its books rocked by the decline in ad pricing, hit both by a general pullback by marketers in the effort to conserve cash plus increased distrust of social media companies. Progress in tertiary revenue opportunities. What additional progress has Spotify made toward monetization in podcasting and marketplace services?

In my view, we got positive answers in all three areas in Spotify's Q2 results, and even though Q2 itself was weighed down by ad weakness, the company has given us a line of sight to recovery by commenting that trends exiting Q2 in June were far stronger.

Stepping back into the broader picture - I believe the temporary dip in shares is a good opportunity to buy into this incredible category leader that is both driving admirable user growth plus making steps toward profitability. I continue to view Spotify's purest-play comp as Netflix (NFLX), and despite the latter's slightly stronger gross margin profile (after accounting for Netflix's huge content costs, its gross margins sit somewhere in the ~30s, versus the mid 20s for Spotify), Spotify's current valuation at roughly half of Netflix's revenue multiple continues to be attractive.

Stay long here and use any near-term pullback to expand your position.

Q2 download

Let's now dive into Spotify's second-quarter results in greater detail. The earnings highlights are shown below:

Figure 1. Spotify Q2 highlights Source: Spotify Q2 earnings release

Let's now address each of the key watch items in turn.

On user trends: as can be seen above, Spotify continued to see tremendous growth in its users, despite its already-dominant position as the largest music streamer in the world. Spotify's total MAUs grew 29% y/y to 299 million in Q4, adding 13 million net-new users barely decelerating from Q1's 31% y/y growth and net-new 15 million adds. In addition, Spotify managed to add 8 million new Premium subscribers, up 27% y/y (more than 6 million net-new adds in Q4).

Some investors worried that Q1's user growth strength was partially due to the early onset impacts of the coronavirus. But now as we've seen in the second quarter, Spotify continues to add users at a steady pace.

Spotify's guidance (which historically tends toward the conservative side) also tells a story of continued strength. For Q3, the company is forecasting up to 6 million net-new Premium adds and for Q4, up to 9 million more (I'm using the upper end of each of Spotify's subscriber guidance ranges because historically, Spotify has always landed either at the top end or above it. In Q2, for example, Spotify had guided to 133-138 million net adds and actualized at 138 million).

Figure 2. Spotify guidance update

Source: Spotify Q2 earnings release

Equally important is the fact that Spotify didn't make any commentary about Q1/Q2's strength being due to a pull-in of future user growth - unlike Netflix, which in its most recent earnings release guided to way below-market expectations for Q3 subscriber adds of 2.5 million because much of its Q1/Q2 strength represented demand pulled in from future quarters.

Now moving onto advertising trends. There's not much of a positive spin on this story for Q2, although much of this weakness was expected. Globally, most internet advertising companies have suffered from a 15-20% decline in ad pricing. Spotify was no different, and ad-supported revenues fell -21% y/y in Q2 (versus 17% y/y growth in Q1), bringing down Spotify's total revenue growth to 13% y/y (nine points weaker than Q1's 22% y/y growth).

The bright side, however, lies in Spotify's commentary around recovery. It has been helpful when management comments on monthly linearity trends throughout the coronavirus, and Spotify's CFO Paul Vogel noted on the Q&A portion of the earnings call that June ad revenues showed a massive improvement to early Q2. Per his remarks:

So the advertising market, it definitely started – the quarter started out slow. We mentioned coming out of Q1 that the last three weeks of Q1 were pretty weak and saw some big decline and that continued into April and May. We were actually running behind on the ads business for April and May, probably down about 25% on those two months and then we really had a nice pick up in June. June was only down about 10% on the advertising side."

This gives us hope that by Q4, we might see normalization in the ad business. The company is also rolling out "Streaming Ad Insertion" technology to U.S.-based advertisers this summer that should help to stimulate marketer demand.

Finally, on tertiary revenue opportunities. I already highlighted in a prior article that Spotify's podcasting arm had signed a deal with Omnicom to place up to $20 million in ads in the second half of 2020. Spotify also highlighted increased podcast engagement within its install base (leading to further monetization potential for this segment), with 21% of its MAUs now active on podcasts versus 19% in Q1. Spotify is also continuing to add highly anticipated and brand-name content - in addition to the high profile Joe Rogan show that will debut in September, the company has launched a "Harry Potter At Home", a sort of audiobook reading done by famous actors including Daniel Radcliffe, interlaced with other interactive content. And on the marketplace side, Spotify noted that since Q1, the number of content creators using Spotify For Artists and Sponsored Recommendations grew 37% y/y, giving Spotify additional access to monetization opportunities outside of subscription fees and advertising revenues.

Key takeaways

Of course, Q2 was hardly a perfect quarter for Spotify - especially considering the hit to ad revenues, the sharp deceleration in revenue growth (coupled with stronger FX headwinds), and the associated decline in cash flows. However, I'd encourage investors to still judge Spotify based on the strength of its user growth - and with Spotify adding 8 million new Premium users in this quarter alone ($960 million in annual revenues, assuming the standard $10/month pricing) and with plans to add up to 15 million more through year-end, I'm still incredibly bullish on Spotify's future. Stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPOT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.