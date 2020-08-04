The stock has run up of late, in part due to sell-side enthusiasm. We remain at Buy - Long Term Hold and think the stock could reach $30.

Sometimes You Should Like Your Lawyer

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) is one of a handful of pureplay space companies. Its focus is remote sensing, which is a nice way of saying reconnaissance. The company's key customers are governmental. Its origins are in the rollup conducted by the prior management team of MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates, a Canadian business that went on a shopping spree using big leverage. MDA redomiciled in the US in order to better capture US government contracts, and then renamed itself Maxar Technologies.

Through a combination of poor execution (overpaying for M&A and then not achieving sufficient synergies) and mishap (one of the company's Lockheed Martin-built satellites deciding to go offline apropos of nothing, taking with it a goodly portion of EBITDA and cashflow), the balance sheet got all out of shape and as a result the stock was hammered. In January 2019 the board of directors had clearly had enough. A new CEO was installed - the executive in question, Dan Jablonsky - came from a business that MDA had acquired, Digital Globe. Unlike the varied hardware businesses - building things like big satellites and robotic arms for spacecraft - that formed the core of MDA, Digital Globe was primarily a remote sensing business. It sold recurring Earth imaging contracts to government and civilian clients.

Jablonsky is a lawyer by background. We believe, although we don't know, that this background lies behind a number of very nice successes in the eighteen months since he was appointed CEO. These successes - and particularly the completion of a major divestiture in the midst of the early Covid crisis - are what has raised our confidence in MAXR from "balance sheet very scary, we want to see evidence of progress" (see the majority of our notes on MAXR during 2019) to "this is a very capable CEO that we have faith in to deliver growth in the stock price" (see our MAXR notes in 2020).

Usually our articles here on SA are not backward in coming forward with a slew of numbers. As we're on the verge of MAXR's Q2 there isn't a great deal of point in doing this. For a refresher on the company you might read their most recent presentation here - and for their Q1 numbers you could take a look at their earnings presentation here. Instead we want to walk you through a number of steps this management team has achieved that demonstrate their skill. These things may not look much to the average observer. But if you have spent any time at all running a business at executive or board of directors level, buying or selling companies, raising or restructuring capital - you will appreciate the very good job being done here. And it may lead you, like it did us, to have faith in MAXR's future.

One Chart To Rule Them All

First up, the output of all those efforts.

Here's how MAXR stock has performed since Jablonsky became CEO on 13 January 2019 - after which time he set about recruiting various prior colleagues to the management team and board of directors of MAXR. The chart shows the stock on a total return basis - inclusive of dividends, since it does pay a nominal dividend - vs. the SPY and QQQ ETFs, being proxies for the S&P500 and NASDAQ indices respectively.

Pretty good, right? Scary-volatile. But good.

Seriously Boring But Very Value Creating

Now, the building blocks. Here's the steps the team have taken to deliver that stock performance above. Unlike the growth focus you find in SPY and QQQ in that chart above, the value here has been created by, well, value investing type tools. Very boring tools at that. A rare thing in the current growth-friendly, stocks-only-go-up environment where free money from Messrs Powell & Co is fuelling direct ascent at the tech stocks forming the major components of those SPY and QQQ ETFs.

Balance sheet. Near term liabilities were kicked way down the line in December 2019 with a series of refinancing moves including a sale & leaseback of a real estate asset. The balance sheet, whilst highly levered still (north of 5x pro forma TTM EBITDA by our calculations), is no cause of near-term hazard to the company. The company is well within its leverage covenants (per the earnings presentations we link to above) and, over and above that, there's now a large equity cushion in the stock price that will give lenders some qualitative ease. If you care to look at MAXR's bond prices you will find them trading at a very significant premium to par - which tells you what creditors think of the balance sheet.

Divestiture. MAXR handed shareholders a little New Year's gift by announcing on 30 December 2019 the sale of the MDA division to a Canadian private equity buyer for CAD$1bn. At the time the company said that completion - ie. when the buyer gets the business unit and Maxar gets the money - would be subject to the usual regulatory reviews. Generally speaking a sale of this kind takes 3-6 months to complete. In February, of course, the Covid crisis first hit. Buys of everything everywhere scrambled for cover, shouting "Force Majeure!" at sellers of everything everywhere, whilst grabbing their wallets and shoving them firmly back in their pockets. We don't know, but we rather suspect, that the same was attempted on this deal. MAXR issued a press release saying that the deal would not be impacted by the Covid-19 situation - we assume this press release had an intended audience of one, being the buyer of the MDA division. Now, as we commented at the time, the market swooned, thinking that it was being sold a dummy. But just a few weeks later, the deal completed ahead of time, on the agreed terms. The reason this completed was that Maxar had specifically excluded 'pandemic' from the list of reasons a buyer could walk away. Sounds like a small thing, wasn't. Lawyerly good work, at work. CAD$1bn (about $US770m at the time) brought in to ease those balance sheet difficulties. Kudos to the Maxar team.

Acquisition. On 25 June this year MAXR announced their exercise of a prior call option to buy the portion of Vricon, a JV with Saab, that they did not already own. The $140m funding requirement ($115m net of acquired cash) was provided by newly-issued senior secured loans - again a sign that credit markets are treating MAXR as a rather rehabilitated citizen (not yet fully reintroduced to polite society - hence secured rather than unsecured credit). The effect of selling MDA (a hardware business) and acquiring the remainder of Vricon (a software and services business) will be to improve the overall quality of revenue at MAXR - meaning that gross margin ought to rise over time, as should recurrence of revenue and cashflow margins. All clearly beneficial to the stock, should those trends play out.

What's The Play Now?

We've been saying for some time to our members that MAXR can be a $20 stock in the near term, on a standalone basis. It hit that level today having dallied with it yesterday - the catalyst likely being a reaffirmed Buy by RBC, together with a frisson of excitement about space generated by the SpaceX Demo-2 splashdown. We flagged these price levels to our members, saying that if anyone wanted to take profits now, they could look themselves in the eye while doing so.

Source: Interactive Brokers LLC, Cestrian Analysis

We're still at Buy - Long Term Hold, however. And that's because we have a $30 long term target on the stock. And that's because we think space is hotting up, and we think the defense majors and others will be making acquisitions in the sector, and we think Maxar will be high on the list of targets now that its balance sheet is improving and its revenue mix in much better shape. We cover most of the defense majors including Northrop Grumman (NOC), Lockheed Martin (LMT) and L3Harris (LHX) and on their Q2 earnings calls many talked about how space was the fastest-growing segment of their business. MAXR, with an enterprise value of just $4.1bn (source: YCharts.com) vs NOC at $66bn, LMT at $115bn and LHX at $41bn, is a mere morsel for each of them. Both NOC and LMT have a history of major acquisitions in the space sector - Orbital ATK in 2018 for NOC, and Martin Marietta in 1995 for LMT. We think there could be competition to acquire MAXR in due course, and we think that $30 - just a 50% uplift from here - isn't out of the question should that competition to arise. So for that reason - together with ongoing faith in the MAXR management team - we remain at Buy - Long Term Hold.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 4 August 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAXR, NOC, LMT, LHX. Business relationship disclosure: See full disclaimer language at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff hold personal account long position(s) in MAXR, NOC, LMT and LHX. In addition staff hold short personal account position(s) in SPY and QQQ.