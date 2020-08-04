Whether Your Stock, Bond, Or Cash Allocations Are Out Of Whack

Since many of these returns do not appear sustainable, fund investors may want to consider rebalancing between assets now.

Bond funds have typically gone up substantially too, while money market funds have returned almost nothing at all.

For example, since the bear market low in March, Growth funds may have gone up by in the neighborhood of 60% and over 12 months by 30%.

Now is a good time to take a glance at your asset allocations as recent fund performance may have changed how your funds are weighted within your portfolio. Thanks to the recent four month-plus rally in stocks, and to a lesser, but still as nearly an eye-popping extent in bonds, even assuming you changed nothing in your portfolio in response to the coronavirus crisis, your overall portfolio value may be back to near even to where it was before the crisis hit. While all types of funds have seen marked improvement, the springback among particular stock and bond fund categories has been highly scattershot. At the same time, cash returns are now barely above zero.

Look at the tables below to get an idea of how various categories of funds as well as my recommended funds have grown since the March lows. (Remember that the funds I recommend are the ones I personally have the biggest positions in, such having been achieved by a myriad of decisions about them over many, many years.)

Stock Fund Category and Recommended Fund Performance

Category My Recommended Funds (Symbol) From Bear Mkt. Low YTD Return 1 Yr. Return Large Growth Vanguard Growth Idx (VIGAX) 58.66% 19.81% 31.31% Large Blend Vanguard 500 Index (VFIAX) 47.17 2.37 11.93 Large Value Vanguard Windsor II (VWNFX) Vanguard Equity Income (VEIPX) 46.68 36.07 -5.21- 10.30 3.73- 2.68 Mid-Cap Growth None 63.18 12.14 17.73 Mid-Cap Blend Vanguard Extended Market Idx (VEXAX) 61.81 -0.20 5.21 Mid-Cap Value None 47.39 -14.21 -7.94 Small Growth Vanguard Small Cap Growth Idx Adm (VSGAX) 62.94 6.53 11.97 Small-Cap Blend Vanguard Small-Cap Index (VSMAX) 54.59 -7.43 -2.58 Small-Cap Value None 46.69 -18.73 -14.39 Pacific Asia Vanguard Pacific Index (VPADX) 32.32 -7.20 0.97 Foreign Large Growth Vanguard International Growth (VWILX) 61.78 22.09 37.51 Europe Vanguard Europe Idx (VEUSX) 41.67 -9.43 0.19 Emerging Markets Vanguard Emerging Markets Idx (VEMAX) 42.48 -1.97 6.40 Foreign Large Value Tweedy, Browne Global Value (TBGVX) 23.52 -13.68 -10.45 Energy None 55.49 -39.27 -39.29

Note 1: Overall bear market low recorded 3/23/20; returns thru 7/31, not annualized.

Note 2: Where no fund is recommended, shown as "None", returns are for the Vanguard Admiral index fund of that category.

Note 3: The Vanguard Energy Fund (VGENX), a formerly recommended fund, no longer makes the cut.

Bond Fund Category and Recommended Fund Performance

Category My Recommended Funds (Symbol) From Overall Bond Idx Low YTD Return 1 Yr. Return Interm Muni Vanguard CA Interm-Term Tax-Exempt Inv (VCAIX) 9.61% 3.59% 4.80% Interm Core Plus PIMCO Total Return Instl (PTTRX) 10.71 7.75 9.97 Interm Core Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Adm (VBTLX) 9.20 8.01 10.40 Long-Term Treasury None 17.02 26.39 30.27 High Yield Vanguard High-Yield Corporate Inv (VWEHX) 20.90 0.91 4.87 Short Term Corp Vanguard Short-Term Investment-Grade Inv (VFSTX) 7.11 3.98 5.47 Long Term Corp None 33.47 13.11 18.13 International Bond PIMCO International Bond (USD-Hdg) Adm (PFRAX) Vanguard Total Intl Bd Idx Admiral (VTABX) 8.60 4.45 2.91 3.40 3.27 3.71 Inflation-Protected Vanguard Infl Prot (VIPSX) 13.07 8.43 10.23

Note 1: Overall bond market low recorded 3/19/20; returns thru 7/31, not annualized.

Note 2: Where no fund is recommended, shown as "None", returns are for the Vanguard Admiral index fund of that category.

Note 3: VIPSX is newly added to my recommended list.

As can be observed, the dispersion of performance results has been highly uneven. As a result, depending on which categories you currently own and your prior allocation to these categories, your current allocations may have become skewed toward the categories that have done very well, and skewed away from these that have done much less well. For example, if you own a Large Growth fund, it may now represent a significantly higher percentage of your portfolio than before the crisis and especially since August of last year. If so, while you may pat yourself on the back for your investment prowess, you may now have an overweight position in the category as compared to what you originally envisioned given your level of risk tolerance.

Likewise, your allocations to bonds, as a percentage of your entire portfolio, may now be lower than your personal "portfolio ideal" as stocks have recently outpaced bonds, although not necessarily over the last 12 months. Also, the same would be true of your cash position, as cash has returned so little. Of course, to the contrary, if one sold either stocks or bonds early on in response to the crisis and raised cash, cash levels may have become outsized.

As a result of these potential changes, your portfolio may have become either too heavily stock-invested, especially in Growth funds and tech-oriented funds, as compared to your pre-determined comfort levels such as, say, 60% stocks, 30% bonds, 10% cash; also, perhaps too lightly invested in bond funds.

While there is no telling whether stock funds, and in some cases bond funds, will continue to rise meteorically, investors should realize that extreme rises of this magnitude over a relatively short period of time are extremely rare. One should not assume that stocks, or certain relatively aggressive categories of them, will continue to be the best place to be going forward. Some "reversion to the mean" is highly possible, meaning that the categories of funds that have done the best over the last number of years, are likely to underperform and vice versa for categories that haven't done well.

Additional disclosure: I have positions in all the funds mentioned.