I have been bullish on Apple (AAPL) for years but I never imagined they would blowout earnings in this fashion given the current business environment. There are many people who comment on my articles for AAPL or send me private messages trying to make a case why AAPL is overvalued. On 8/1/2019 I said AAPL had a great chance to break $300 per share by May of 2020 and there were many who agreed wholeheartedly and some who completely disagreed. The most resistance came after my article on 12/30/19 when I increased my personal price target for AAPL to $325 and said $400 by May 2021 was a real possibility. Some people within the Seeking Alpha community thought I was nuts. Now that AAPL has reported and I have had a chance to read the Form 10-Q, the earnings report, and read the earnings call transcript, I am going to make multiple bullish speculations.

Based on the information I have read and how the world has changed, I am going to predict that AAPL is the first company in the race to $2 trillion market cap and it happens by Thanksgiving, AAPL will hit $2.5 trillion market cap by 8/1/2022, and the post-split share price will be at least $175 by 8/1/2021. AAPL is up 41.46% since my last article on 5/6/20 and when you beat GAAP EPS by $0.51 and Revenue by $7.13 billion how can you not continue to be bullish? Keep in mind these are just my speculations but as you can see by my last four articles on AAPL I haven't been off the mark too bad.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Inside Q3 Earnings

I guess AAPL didn't get the memo that there we were in the midst of a global pandemic. The U.S. GDP contracted at an annual rate of 32.9% and last week the government reported jobless claims increased to 1.4 million. We are living in unprecedented times and just a few months ago I would have never thought tech earnings would have been as powerful as they were. While many business sectors, large and small, struggle, tech forges a path into the future with stellar returns.

AAPL beat EPS by $0.51 and revenue by $7.13 billion but that is just the headline. Looking under the hood of AAPL's Form 10-Q filing indicates its business segments are firing on all cylinders. AAPL isn't being lifted by just iPhone sales or Services. AAPL is progressing in operating income, net income, total net sales, net sales products, net sales services, earnings per share diluted, iPhone, Mac, iPad, Wearable, Home and Accessories, and Services over a 3 month and 9-month period from 2019 to 2020.

When looking at the 3-month period ending in June of 2020 and 2019 AAPL grew by:

Operating income $1.547 billion or 13.4%

Net Income $1.209 billion or 12.04%

Total net sales $5.976 billion or 10.92%

Net sales products $4.175 billion or 9.86%

Net sales services $1.701 billion or 14.85%

Earnings per diluted share $0.40 or 18.35%

iPhone $432 million or 1.66%

Mac $1.259 billion or 21.63%

iPad $1.559 billion or 31.04%

Wearable Home and Accessories $925 million or 16.74%

Services $1.701 billion or 14.85%

Over the first 9 months of 2020 AAPL grew by the following amounts compared to 2019:

Operating income $3.168 billion or 7.62%

Net Income $3.208 billion or 6.64%

Total net sales $13.683 billion or 6.98%

Net sales products $8.244 billion or 5.08%

Net sales services $5.439 billion or 16.10%

Earnings per diluted share $1.30 or 14.67%

iPhone $2.318 billion or 2.13%

Mac $841 million or 4.49%

iPad $303 million or 1.82%

Wearable Home and Accessories $4.782 billion or 26.62%

Services $5.439 billion or 16.10%

The details are in the numbers and AAPL's are exceptional. I can't think of another word for it when a company of AAPL's size continues to grow at these rates. Put the blowout quarter aside over a 9-month period AAPL has grown its net income by 6.64%, total net sales by 6.98%, and its earnings per diluted share by 14.67%. I am not seeing any signs that AAPL's growth will become stagnant or its innovation will come to a screeching halt. If AAPL continues to innovate with quality products and enticing services people will continue buying them. AAPL has cracked the code in the consumer good space and its continuous long-term growth is why I believe AAPL will be the first to 2 trillion and a path to 3 trillion will be forged.

(Source: Apple Form 10-Q 7/30/20)

Antitrust hearings

The CEOs of AAPL, Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) appeared before the House Antitrust Subcommittee on July 29th, 2020. If you missed the hearings and are interested in watching it the full six-plus hours can be found here. As a shareholder of AMZN, GOOGL, FB, and with AAPL being a large holding of most of my ETFs and mutual funds I watched the entire broadcast.

Per Cornell Law School the definition of Antitrust is "the regulation of the concentration of economic power, particularly with regard to trusts and monopolies." The Cornell Law School defines a monopoly as "A type of commercial advantage enjoyed by one business entity that lets it determine to a significant extent the terms on which products or services may be obtained in a given region." The example Cornell gives is "a monopoly would exist if a single supplier of gasoline in a state could significantly hike prices without serious competition." I didn't attend Law School and maybe I should have because I am not seeing how AAPL fits this framework. If AAPL is being considered a monopoly, why wasn't Microsoft (MSFT) asked to appear? I would think some of MSFT's products would fit the framework well before AAPL's.

Keeping in mind the definition of antitrust and monopoly, I did some research to see if my opinion would be changed and if AAPL really fits into these categories. All electronic devices need an operating system regardless of its complexity to work so that is where I started. The worldwide market share for operating systems in all platforms which includes desktop, tablet, and mobile is owned by Android with 39.06%, then Windows at 36.05%, and AAPL comes in at 14.22% for their iOS and 7.91% for OS X. Since AAPL is broken into two operating segments, their total combined share is 22.13% which is 16.93% less than Android and 13.92% behind Windows. Android and Windows both exceed 1/3rd of the worldwide market share and AAPL exceeding 1/5th it's hard to make a case that any of these platforms fit the framework for antitrust or monopoly.

Worldwide market share for operating systems is broken down into three categories which include desktop, tablets, and mobile (phones). In the desktop space Windows dominates the sector with 77.74% of the market share. AAPL has less than 1/5th of the market as OS X comes in second with 17.07%. In the tablet segment iOS is the most popular having a 58.48% share of the market with Android coming in second with 41.37%. Mobile is the last segment of operating systems and Android sits at the top with 74.6% of the market and iOS is a far second with 24.82%. In the operating system space there are two segments which include mobile and desktops where one platform has more than 2/3rds of the market share and neither of these feats are owned by AAPL. When looking at operating systems in its entirety or as segments I don't see how a case for AAPL fits within the framework for antitrust or monopoly.

iPhone is AAPL's largest business segment as it generates more revenue than all of its other business segments combined. For the first nine months of 2020, the iPhone business segment has generated $111.34 billion in revenue. As AAPL's dominant business segment the real questions become does AAPL have a monopoly in the mobile space and can other competitors compete in mobile? Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) is actually the largest player in mobile as it has 30.95% of the worldwide market share. AAPL comes in second with 24.83%, then Huawei with 10.75% and Xiaomi with 8.94%. For as much revenue as AAPL generates from phones it isn't even the largest in the space. I would speculate that for mobile AAPL doesn't really fit the framework in antitrust or monopoly.

If any of the four companies who appeared at the antitrust hearings has something to worry about it should be GOOGL. GOOGL has 79.93% of the worldwide market share for search engine host and in the U.S. alone 87.01%. On 7/11/05 GOOGL purchased a small startup called Android. In May of 2019, GOOGL reported there were over 2.5 billion monthly active Android users. Google has 79.93% of the world utilizing its search engine in addition to Android having 74.6% of the mobile market. Between mobile phones and search engine traffic I would speculate that GOOGL has more information on the global society than any one government or spy agency. Before anyone brings up AAPL the spotlight should be focused on GOOGL. I would think an easier and more realistic case pertaining to antitrust and monopoly can be made when looking at GOOGL's business segments. I don't believe shareholders of AAPL need to focus on what may happen around antitrust and should only think about it if the day arises.

(Source: statcounter)

iPhone Supercycle and a world of remote utility is coming

Technical evolution advanced how we communicate and created a more connected society. Today, many people do not have a landline and traditional letters have been largely replaced by email. Many companies offer auto payments and paperless billing options. The Pandemic really forced people who were gripping on to old traditional ways of doing things to embrace change and step into 2020. As many offices are operating with limited capacity due to social distancing and some companies have incorporated remote work into their operations, people have been forced to embrace tech. Video conferencing has taken the place of in-person meetings while laptops and tablets have supplemented traditional desktops.

I think there are multiple reasons why Q3 of 2020 was so strong for AAPL. From a hardware side, companies and individuals upgraded their tech to facilitate the reality of remote work options while remote learning may have impacted the need for video conferencing capabilities for the younger generation. From an entertainment side, as options dwindled, people were forced to spend more time at home. This certainly helped AAPL's Services and Wearables, Home and Accessories business segments. COVID-19 forced us to embrace the technological advantages which are available today. I wouldn't be surprised if the pandemic disrupts work and learning after it's gone. I can see online programs from universities becoming more popular as more educational institutions embrace the reality that online learning is here to stay. I can also see companies incorporating a remote working policy and having a hybrid schedule including working from a remote location and physically in the office. Some businesses may find this model to be economically more efficient with less resources going toward real estate expenses and operational costs. These scenarios will only advance the adaptation of technology and create more demand for new products from computers to tablets to smartphones.

The iPhone 12 is probably going to create a super cycle which will last for years. Many people including myself have been holding off on upgrading until a 5G model of the iPhone comes out. I have a 7 Plus version of the iPhone and instead of upgrading to the iPhone 11 I chose to wait for the 5G model. I believe the adoption of 5G is going to make the iPhone 12 family AAPL's best-selling iPhone family of all time. I think we're going to see more people embrace the iPhone 12 because they want the fastest connection possible as remote work becomes more popular. If I am correct iPhone sales will continue to grow for years to come helping AAPL increase its total net sales, operating income and net income.

Creating shareholder value through dividends, buybacks, and splits

AAPL continues to be a friend to the shareholder. Forget the capital appreciation AAPL creates for its shareholders. This has been the company to model yourself after and I have yet to find a company that returns more capital to its shareholders. Last quarter AAPL shared the news that the board had authorized an additional $50 billion of share repurchases on top of the remaining $40 billion under its repurchase plan. On the Q3 call Luca Maestri indicated that AAPL returned over $21 billion to shareholders with $3.7 billion in the form of dividends and equivalents and $10 billion through open market repurchase of 31.3 million shares. In addition AAPL began a $6 billion accelerated share repurchase program in May of 2020 and retired 15.2 million shares. AAPL also retired 4.8 million shares in the final settlement of the 15th ASR.

If Apple's track record of dividends and buybacks wasn't enough, Luca Maestri announced another stock split. On 8/24/20 shares of AAPL will do a 4-1 split. This is the fourth split since 2000 that AAPL has done with a 2-1 in 2000, another 2-1 in 2005 and a 7-1 in 2014. Long-term investors who have held AAPL since early 2000 must be dancing in the rain as every 1 share they had in 2000 will be 112 shares after this next split. Hypothetically, if the price of AAPL is $400, when it splits, shares will be worth $100, making every share from early 2000 someone has held worth $11,200. Tim Cook is doing a fantastic job and continues to be a friend to the shareholders of AAPL. I agree with his stance on splitting the stock because it gives more people the opportunity to invest in this great company. I wish some other tech companies would follow this path.

(Source: Dividend.com)

Conclusion

Buy AAPL, hold AAPL and add to it when you can. Many people see that I don't own AAPL directly and say why don't you own it with how bullish you are on it? There will be no reason to ask that in the comments as AAPL is next on my list to purchase. I don't know if it will be pre or post-split but before the next article I write I will be a direct shareholder. AAPL returns a boatload of cash to shareholders, splits the stock when it gets to a point where they feel people can't invest in it due to price and it has possibly the best ecosystem of products. There is nothing to be mad at with AAPL. I think they will be the first to $2 Trillion and there is a long runway of capital appreciation for shareholders. Buy Apple and just hold it through the dips and cycles. With its track record it could be a great future holding for anyone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, FB, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters.