To paraphrase a classic: “Nobody would get fired for picking Pepsi” at current levels, still we present our target entry price for this snack and beverage giant.

Introduction

Just recently, we published our monthly shortlist of companies passing our rigorous 3-step stock selection process exclusive for Seeking Alpha readers. After our prior article on wide-moat Starbucks (SBUX), we now perform a deep-dive analysis on food and beverage giant PepsiCo (PEP). We were curious how the company fares in our shareholder value focused framework, and decided to assess whether initiating a position may be warranted at current levels.

In light of Buffett’s teachings distilled from his 50+ years of shareholder letters, our analysis is based on the three dimensions that truly matter: operations, capital allocation, and valuation. Before we do that however, let’s jump into what makes Pepsi an interesting candidate today.

So what’s the story with Pepsi?

While many would still associate Pepsi with its flagship beverage brand, shifting away from sugary products (a category facing secular decline) by introducing healthier alternatives has long been the leading narrative for the firm. Although in most beverage categories Pepsi is still a distant number two to Coke, the company’s global dominance in salty snacks often goes unrecognized, with Frito-Lay and Quaker products accounting for over half of sales and contributing to a well-balanced revenue stream with unparalleled unit economics.

Pepsi operates a highly integrated model by owning the majority of its bottling, manufacturing and distribution operations. Although this direct-to-market setup allows for faster execution in merchandising, the immense tied-up capital base is at best questionable considering Pepsi’s sluggish sales growth performance over the past decade. When taking the helm in October 2018, Pepsi veteran Ramon Laguarta pledged to reverse this trend with plans to revitalize the company. Under his watch, Pepsi has spent more on advertising, raised production capacity, while also modified some of its recipes to cater to a more health-conscious consumer. As a result, organic revenue growth accelerated to 4.5% in 2019 (marking the fastest rate of growth since 2015), with the first quarter of 2020 starting even stronger.

Although both the U.S. and international beverage businesses were severely impacted by the COVID-crisis, Pepsi’s food and snack segments helped the company weather the storm with both Frito-Lay and Quaker delivering strong results during the lockdowns. The company’s e-commerce business is growing even faster in the current environment (from a modest base of ~$2 billion in 2019) and has the potential to become one of Pepsi’s main growth drivers going ahead, along with its SodaStream, Muscle Milk and Rockstar Energy product lines profiting from secular tailwinds.

Operations

As a general rule of thumb, a company has authentic earnings power when it has both defensive and enterprising profits. Thus, when assessing a firm’s operations, we care about two fundamental aspects: it has to pass the cash flow-based stability test, and it must be a consistent shareholder value creator measured in the EVA framework.

Stability: Assessing Cash Flow Consistency

As Hewitt Heiserman writes in his book, “It's Earnings That Count”: The most ruinous mistake you can make as a buyer of common stocks is to own a company that goes bankrupt. For this reason, the defensive investor judges the quality of a firm’s accrual profit on the basis of its ability to self-fund. That is, whether it produces more cash from ongoing operations than it consumes, and not go deeper into debt or dilute current stockholders. When we look at the conventional financial statements, our primary concern therefore is the stability of the company’s cash generation.

Pepsi’s sluggish revenue growth is well reflected in the stagnating operating cash flow figures, staying essentially flat over the past decade. The business is fairly capital intensive (with CapEx amounting to 34% of OCF on average during the period), as unlike Coke, Pepsi owns most of its bottling and distribution apparatus, while it also gradually boosted manufacturing and system investments in recent years. With all that said, considering an FCF-to-sales ratio averaging 10% over the past decade, Pepsi is a free cash flow generating machine, thus it easily passes our stability criteria. In the next step, we move on to the EVA (Economic Value Added) framework, examining if the company is able to consistently create shareholder value, as EVA cuts through accounting distortions and charges for the use of capital.

Value Creation: Is A Wide-Moat Rating Warranted?

We are only interested in companies whose businesses are protected by large and enduring economic moats, as buying those companies at the right price generally leads to outperformance, as outlined in our research article. In the EVA framework, the EVA Margin (EVA/Sales) will be our ratio to define a company’s moat. A 5% EVA Margin can be used as an indicator for a “good” company, whereas persistence of a 5%+ EVA Margin for 10 years makes a company great and thus “moaty”.

Let’s start by looking at the chart: Pepsi’s EVA Margin has averaged 7.5% over the past decade, underpinning the company’s outstanding competitive position, although the trajectory leaves a lot to be desired. Starting from stellar double-digit levels at the beginning of the past decade, Pepsi’s EVA Margin experienced contraction during the financial crisis, while the ill-advised acquisition of its two largest bottlers in 2010 left their mark on the company’s EVA fundamentals, resulting in a substantially higher capital charge and increased overhead in the subsequent years. This strategy stands in stark contrast to that of its biggest competitor, with Coca-Cola gradually divesting most of its bottling operations over the years, which (coupled with a market-leading beverage portfolio and superior brand recognition) led to an EVA-Margin well in the double-digit territory during the same timeframe. Although many would label Pepsi as an “eternal second” solely by its beverage market position, Coke’s superior operative performance is readily apparent in the EVA framework as well.

While Pepsi had been criticized much in the past for underinvesting in key growth segments, being slow to innovate and pick up on new trends, the company’s EVA Margin started to improve as a result of the new CEO’s measures, on the right track to reach the 10% mark in the next years. Although the company still has a long way to go before approaching Coke’s stellar EVA fundamentals, the existence of a wide moat in case of Pepsi is undoubtedly supported by the numbers.

Assessing incremental EVA returns

EVA Momentum measures the growth rate in EVA, scaled to the size of the business (measured by its sales). It is the EVA framework’s equivalent for Return On Incremental Invested Capital, or ROIIC. Any positive EVA Momentum is good because it means EVA has increased, and it is an indication that it is worthwhile to reinvest capital in the underlying business. Instead of pinpointing any single-year performance, we prefer to look at the long-term trailing averages in EVA Momentum.

Over the past decade, Pepsi has generated an average of 0.4% EVA Momentum, which was primarily driven by moderate sales growth coupled with a slightly improving EVA Margin over the period. This performance is mediocre at best compared to the broader market, as the long-run average for the 50th percentile of the U.S. stock market (represented by the Russell 3000) has been 0.4% percent. It is important to note, that both the EVA Margin and Momentum have been moving upwards in recent years, a trend that’s likely to continue in the foreseeable future as the company continues to monetize its recent bolt-on acquisitions. Overall, Pepsi fares fairly well in terms of shareholder value creation, as every reinvested dollar leads to incremental EVA generation for the company's shareholders.

Our take on the moat

The EVA framework enabled us so far to prove from a rearview-mirror perspective, whether the company has an economic moat based on its historical consistency of shareholder value creation. In our opinion, Pepsi deserves a wide-moat rating from a qualitative perspective as well, resting heavily on the company’s strong brand portfolio with flagship names like Lay’s and Doritos, while its diversified snack and beverage offering provides resilience against global downturns. Underpinned by world-class manufacturing and distribution capabilities, we are confident that Pepsi will remain a dominant player for the foreseeable future, thus we believe the company has a competitive position that enables it to outearn its WACC for decades to come.

Taking a brief snapshot at the company’s debt profile, Pepsi has an S&P Credit Rating of A+ coupled with a long-term debt to capital ratio of 66%. The company’s ability to generate consistent cash flow gives it ample room not only to navigate through today’s challenging times, but also to perform strategic acquisitions in pursuit of the constantly changing consumer trends.

Summary of operations - the Quality Score

The EVA framework’s Quality Score is a comprehensive way to assess a company’s overall quality, by combining its EVA-based Performance (EVA Margin and Trend) and Risk (e.g. Volatility and Vulnerability) metrics into a single score, measured against the broader market. In case of extraordinary companies, we would like to see a Quality Score consistently above 80 over a long period of time. As outlined in our research article, the upper quintile tends to outperform the market historically.

In the case of Pepsi, the company’s Quality Score has been nothing but exceptional for the past 15 years, hovering well above the 80 mark most of the time, while only taking a brief hit due to the increased capital charge resulting from its major acquisitions in 2010. The COVID-19 crisis has brought much uncertainty to the world economy in recent months, translating to an elevated stock price volatility and Risk Score, thus causing downward pressure on Pepsi's composite Quality Score.

As a final assessment, Pepsi is a remarkably profitable business with decent shareholder value creation consistency, coupled with an improving trend in EVA fundamentals. The company passes our operational criteria with ease, and Pepsi’s wide-moat rating seems fully warranted both from a quantitative and a qualitative standpoint.

Capital Allocation

After looking at the operations dimension, we continue investigating the company through the capital allocation lens. Remember, incremental return on invested capital (measured by EVA Momentum) is a crucial element when it comes to the assessment of successful capital allocation by management. If the company can earn a positive EVA by reinvesting all the cash generated by the underlying business, shareholders are better off if the firm retains most of its earnings. In the table below, we have dissected all the possible uses of cash for Pepsi for the past decade.

Source: Morningstar

As outlined earlier, Pepsi's operations require a fairly substantial level of reinvestment with CapEx averaging 34% of OCF during the period. After completing 3 major acquisitions (its two largest bottlers, The Pepsi Bottling Group Inc. and PepsiAmericas Inc., along with Wimm-Bill-Dann Foods, a Russian food company) at the beginning of the past decade, the company was fairly conservative with acquisitions until lately, with SodaStream and Rockstar Energy marking its biggest recent purchases. While scaling back on buybacks parallel to its newborn acquisition spree, Pepsi has continued to distribute excess cash to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends.

When recently asked about capital allocation priorities, management had the following to say, giving a clear order of importance for investors looking ahead:

In terms of the capital allocation priorities, it's really number one to invest in the business and we'll do that as we see opportunity to do that. Number two, we'll pay the dividend. Number three, we'll continue to look at M&A, but as always we're very selective [...] And then last, share repurchases [...]” Source: Hugh Johnston, CFO, Q1 2020 Earnings Call

Between 2010 and 2019, the company generated an aggregate of $64.87 billion in free cash flow, while buybacks and dividend payments amounted to $77.33 billion (or 114% of FCF), with the majority of the difference financed by long-term debt.

Share Buybacks

Pepsi has been a regular repurchaser of its shares amounting to more than $33 billion during the past decade, reducing share count by 15% over the period. Despite the looming COVID-19 crisis, the company still expects to maintain share buybacks. Although there is a need to tap into debt markets as a result, Pepsi’s financial flexibility allows it to take advantage of attractive valuation levels in case of a depressed market sentiment.

We do have terrific financial strength. We've actually been in the debt markets both short-term and long-term and are able to get money at extended maturities at quite attractive rates. So we do have the financial flexibility to continue with the share repurchase.” Source: Hugh Johnston, CFO, Q1 2020 Earnings Call

It is always crucial to look at whether share buybacks are executed in an opportunistic manner. In the case of Pepsi, there was an occasional boost in buyback levels from the regular $2-3 billion annual base up to the $5 billion range in the years of 2010, 2014 and 2015. The 2010 buyback took place when the company was trading at a fairly low Future Growth Reliance, with a good chance of shareholder value creation, while the 2014-2015 buyback boosts are hard to justify in terms of historical attractiveness, executed at well above 10% FGR levels. It is always easy to be smart in hindsight though, and management may also have had a different opinion about the valuation of the company at the time. Overall, management’s willingness to return cash to shareholders via buybacks is unquestionable.

Dividend

Besides share buybacks, Pepsi has been rewarding its shareholders with growing dividends for almost 5 decades, with the company foreseen to enter the prestigious group of Dividend Kings in 2022. Although the FCF payout ratio sitting at 98% is certainly alarming, the metric is temporarily skewed by boosted CapEx figures, while the return of sales growth gives us confidence about the dividend’s sustainability, along with management’s unquestionable commitment:

Our expected cash returns reflect a 7% increase in the annualized dividend per share that began in June. This represented the company’s 48th consecutive annual dividend per share increase. [...] we believe that we have ample flexibility to meet the investment needs of our business and return cash to shareholders." Source: Hugh Johnston, CFO, Q2 2020 Earnings Call

Acquisitions

After a fairly uneventful decade on the M&A front, Pepsi seems to be on a newfound acquisition spree, that began with the company’s $3.2 billion takeover of SodaStream (maker and distributor of sparkling water machines) in 2018. The investment - aimed to satisfy the needs of the constantly growing number of health and environmentally conscious consumers - seems to be paying off, with net revenue growing by more than 20% in 2019, and SodaStream posting another strong, double-digit growth quarter in Q2 2020.

Last year, the company announced the agreement to acquire Pioneer Foods for $1.7 billion (a food and beverage company in South Africa), with plans to take advantage of the immense growth opportunities on the African continent.

The recent, $705 million acquisition of Be & Cheery (a Chinese online snacks company) marks a key strategic step in achieving Pepsi’s goal of becoming the leading food and beverage company in China, reporting 30% organic revenue growth in the country in Q2 2020.

Since soda consumption has been on a secular decline in the U.S. for quite some time, many beverage companies look to capitalize on the increasing popularity of energy drinks. In March 2020, Pepsi reached an agreement to acquire Rockstar Energy for $3.85 billion, with the target to leverage Pepsi’s capabilities to both accelerate Rockstar’s performance and unlock potential in its existing brands such as Mountain Dew.

Valuation

Future Growth Reliance

Our prime historical valuation indicator in the EVA world is the Future Growth Reliance (FGR), which is the percent proportion of the firm’s market value that is derived from, and depends on, growth in EVA. As outlined in our research article, it is the best-of-breed sentiment indicator that addresses accounting distortions, thus gives us a true picture of which wide-moat companies seem attractively valued in historical terms.

Looking at the chart of Pepsi, today's share price implies an FGR that is sitting slightly below the historical valuation range. Numerically, it stands at 8.5% as of today, indicating a somewhat favorable valuation compared to the long-term average FGR value of 10%. Worth noting though, that during the period of 2008-2013, Pepsi’s shares traded with a much more depressed market sentiment, pushing the FGR metric well into the negative territory. With all that said, the current range is the most enticing in the last 7 years, while a 0% FGR scenario would represent a truly conservative case, translating to a share price of $125, while implying 0 baked-in growth in EVA.

Morningstar DCF

As a second step, we use Morningstar’s valuation system, where analysts create industry and company-specific assumptions, and then all the inputs are used in a discounted cash flow model. In order to reflect all moving parts within the business, the analyst firm also evaluates the level of uncertainty with all the stocks they cover. Morningstar assigns Pepsi a low uncertainty rating with a $140 fair value. The thresholds between the different star ratings are illustrated below:

With the stock currently trading at $136.9 as of August 3, a 3-star rating is warranted, implying that Pepsi’s shares are approximately fairly valued (in line with our previous analysis based on the FGR sentiment indicator), although they are certainly far from a bargain-basement buying opportunity at this time.

Summary of the investment thesis

PRVit score - heat map vs. market

After all our due diligence, we turn to the PRVit model for a final judgment of the overall attractiveness of a stock. The PRVit is a multifactor quantitative stock selection model based on EVA-centric measures of Performance, Risk, and Valuation. Combining a company's Quality Score with its actual Valuation Score can be visualized on a heat map like the one below, where the gradient diagonal line signals fair value. We want to see a stock in the upper-right hand corner of this heat map, but we are more concerned with the Quality Score, as we believe that over the long-run, we are better off with a truly exceptional business bought at a fair price, rather than a fair company bought at an exceptionally attractive price.

As visible on the above heat map, Pepsi remains an attractive investment candidate within the EVA framework, as it provides a fair trade-off between quality and valuation compared to the overall market. As such premium quality is rarely available at bargain-basement prices, we believe the current close-to-fair valuation provides a justifiable entry opportunity for investors looking for resilient names during these turbulent times. Conservative value investors should stay on the sidelines though, and wait for a share price around the $120 mark, where baked-in expectations for EVA growth are so low, that it might be easy to surprise on the upside.

One more thing

