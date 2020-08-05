A breakup of technology giants would be a bonus. The parts may attract lots of interest and be worth more than the whole.

Markets reflect the economic and political state of the world. Since the United States is a leader, and the US dollar is the world’s reserve currency, the November 3 election will have broad-ranging consequences for markets across all asset classes. Aside from the Presidential contest between incumbent President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the nation will elect leaders in both houses of Congress. It appears that the Democrats will retain control of the House of Representatives, but the Republican-controlled Senate could flip to the other side of the aisle.

The main focus is on the Presidency, as of the end of July, the challenger appears to have a commanding lead in the polls. However, at this time in 2016, Hillary Clinton held a double-digit percentage lead over President Trump. On election night, he captured the electoral college and the Presidency.

The election will determine the path of domestic and foreign policy from 2021. The influence of the opposition party’s progressive wing could usher in profound changes from the past four years if Joe Biden becomes the forty-sixth President of the United States.

We should expect lots of volatility in markets leading up to the November election; the most significant price action could come in the contest’s aftermath. Joe Biden may lead in the polls, but the US stock market tells us that President Trump will prevail and lead the US over the coming four years.

I have not written this as a political piece where I am offering any political bias. However, I believe that the markets are signaling that we are in for another shock on election night, where the polls will once again be proven wrong. If I am correct, I expect the stock market to roar higher, with a rebound in the energy sector. At the same time, either party is likely to make significant changes in the tech sector, given the dominance of the companies in the trillion-dollar market cap club. The bottom line is that we should expect lots of volatility in markets over the coming months leading up to November 3. The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) could be a handy trading tool over the coming weeks and months. The VIX is back at a level where it offers value as the S&P 500 is not far from its record high. The VIX reflects the value of put and call options on the S&P 500 stocks. Market participants tend to purchase options or price insurance during corrective periods in the stock market. The VIX reached a high of 85.47 in mid-March. At the end of July, it was back below the 24.50 level.

The election is divisive- The silent majority will vote for the incumbent for three reasons

To say that the 2020 Presidential contest in the United States is divisive is an understatement. President Trump created a significant political base. On the other side of the aisle sits a substantial percentage of voters who would vote for anyone but the sitting President.

While the forty-fifth President survived an impeachment, the coronavirus outbreak has weakened his position going into the election. Unemployment spiked higher and economic contraction continues to weigh on the United States. I expect the unemployment rate to decline over the coming months as many furloughed workers return to their jobs.

Moreover, the number of demonstrations, protests, and rising civil unrest has risen to a level not seen since the late 1960s during the Vietnam War. The division of wealth in the United States has widened dramatically over the past years. During the global pandemic, it continues to create incredible wealth for a few and poverty for many others. President Trump acknowledged the gap. On August 1 he tweeted:

Political divisiveness in the US is a function of income, wealth, and ideology. While a percentage of Americans support far-left and far-right political opinions, the vast majority are moderates. As the leading political parties have drifted towards their respective fringes, many voters will make independent decisions when they vote in early November.

Joe Biden continues to have a commanding lead in the polls, but that is nothing new for President Trump, who trailed Hillary Clinton by a wide margin throughout the 2016 contest. I believe that three significant issues will result in a second term for the sitting President.

The first, and perhaps most crucial factor is that Americans tend to vote with their pocketbooks. So long as the unemployment level continues to decline over the coming three months and the stock market remains at or near the current level, those voters on the fence are likely to vote for the status quo. Moreover, the Democrats have not been shy about raising taxes and expanding spending on social programs. Undecided voters are likely to vote for President Trump if they believe that replacing him will come at a substantial personal cost.

The second issue that will drive voters to the incumbent is law and order. The movement to defund police across the US could be the most destructive issue for Democrats. As the crime rates in the leading cities rise, the last thing many voters will support is an absence of protection by the police. The vast majority of Americans are law-abiding citizens. The thought of rising crime and anarchy could become a powerful force that increases support for the current administration.

Finally, incumbents have a significant advantage in Presidential elections. They have access to the bully pulpit, and the news cycle far more than challengers. The bottom line is that President Trump has proved his abilities as a master of the media. Love him or hate him; he has a talent for capturing the moment each day.

The election will be close, given the divisiveness in the United States. However, the odds still favor a second term for President Trump, despite the poll numbers in late July and early August.

At the same time, many of the voters who will pull the lever or check the box for Donald Trump will not publicly admit that they prefer the status quo to a shift to the left in the US. The political capital of the Democratic party’s progressive fringe is shifting the party’s platform towards Democratic Socialism on many issues and initiatives. While Joe Biden may be a mainstream politician, the influence of Senator Bernie Sanders and a host of progressive politicians in the party’s ranks promises to make the platform anything but a mainstream document. The majority of Americans are moderates.

The Democrats could be misreading the political tea leaves, which will lead to another stunning defeat. The President’s margin of victory could turn out to be a function of the challenger’s platform. The bottom line is the closer the platform comes to Democratic Socialism, the wider the margin of victory for President Trump.

Stocks will roar higher

In late 2016 and though the start of the global pandemic, we learned that the stock market favors lower taxes and fewer regulations. A second term for President Trump is likely to be a repeat of the first when it comes to tax and regulatory policies. While taxes may move higher to pay for the virus’s massive costs, a Republican administration would boost taxes far less than the Democrats have pledged.

As the chart highlights, the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract rose from a low of 2028.50 in November 2016 to a high of 3397.50 in February 2020. At the 3269.50 level on July 31, it was not far below the high and 61.2% higher than on election night in November 2016.

The stock market’s level could be in anticipation of a second term for President Trump, and if history repeats, it is likely to move higher if he wins on November 3.

Energy stocks could offer incredible upside

One of the dividing lines between Democrats and Republicans is the future of US energy production. Regulatory reforms and technological innovation caused the United States to become the world’s leading crude oil and natural gas producer during the Trump Administration. The President is an advocate for energy independence and supports US output. The Democrats have embraced the “Green New Deal,” which would dramatically reduce oil and gas production. Many Democrats favor a ban on fracking, the process of extracting oil and gas from the crust of the earth. Fracking reduced the production cost and put the US in a leadership role as the world’s swing producer of oil. In natural gas, the liquefication of the energy commodity expanded the addressable market for the US. Gas in liquid form now travels by ocean vessel to consumers worldwide. At the same time, the US energy business accounts for many jobs in the nation.

The global pandemic sent oil and gas prices significantly lower, leading to an increasing number of bankruptcies in the oil and gas patch. As the industry undergoes a period of consolidation, the leading companies are scooping up assets at bargain-basement prices. We could see companies like Exxon Mobile and Chevron rebound and thrive during a second Trump administration. The top holdings of the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) include:

The chart shows that the XLE has an over 45% exposure to CVX and XOM and holds shares in many of the other top oil companies that will remain in business over the coming months and years, despite the current problems in the industry.

While the stock market is near its high, energy stocks remain under pressure.

The chart shows that the XLE has been under intense pressure since 2018 and has halved in value as of July 31. A second term for President Trump could spark a recovery in the energy industry.

When it comes to natural gas, Warren Buffett made one investment since the global pandemic began. He paid $10 billion to purchase the natural gas transmission and pipeline assets of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D). The investment leads me to believe that the Oracle of Omaha believes that the US will not embrace the “Green New Deal,” and the odds favor a second term for the energy-friendly Trump administration.

A breakup of technology would be a bonus- The parts may attract lots of interest and be worth more than the whole

When it comes to technology companies, the results could be the same during a second Trump administration or if Joe Biden becomes the forty-sixth President. The leadership club that includes Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) recently testified before a hostile Congress where both Democrats and Republicans voiced concerns over antitrust and other issues. The billionaires that run the four companies have been targets for the progressive Democrats. President Trump has had a particularly difficult relationship with the world’s wealthiest man, Jeff Bezos, as he owns the Washington Post.

While I expect the President to win the November election, both parties are likely to break up the tech giants over the coming years. I further expect that the move would create even more value for shareholders and the leaders who own massive amounts of stock in the companies. The individual parts could attract significant investment interest compared to the whole in the short-term.

Meanwhile, the global pandemic has hastened the demise of retail and supported technology. Social distancing and changing consumer patterns are likely to remain long after the coronavirus becomes a bad memory.

The chart shows that the tech-heavy NASDAQ rose from a low of 5,034.41 in November 2016 to the 10,745.27 level at the end of July. The NASDAQ over doubled in value. Tax and the regulatory environment had been highly supportive of the tech industry, which is likely to continue if President Trump wins the election. a breakup of the leading tech companies will be in the hands of the courts, but political inquiries and concerns could cause the number of lawsuits to rise giving judges the opportunity to rule on antitrust issues.

Please do not confuse my views in this article with a political bias. It is merely my opinion as to what is on the political horizon. I believe that Donald Trump will be the President of the United States until January 2025. Therefore, I am bullish for the prospects of the stock market in the aftermath of the election. I believe that any corrections over the coming weeks and months will be buying opportunities. However, I expect lots of volatility from august through November, which creates a short-term trading opportunity. At below 25, the VIX is too low in the current environment. The fund summary and top holdings of the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) include:

VIXY is a short-term product that moves higher and lower with the VIX index. It has net assets of $441.34 million, trades an average of over four million shares each day, and charges a 0.87% expense ratio. VIXY is likely to be a useful tool over the coming weeks and months as the election approaches. I expect a bumpy road in the stock market through November, followed by another significant rally that will take equities to new all-time highs.

