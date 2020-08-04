The coronavirus outbreak has thrown many new challenges at businesses in 2020 and will continue to disrupt normal economic activity for some time. For XpresSpa Group (XSPA), this statement could not be any truer. The company's main asset, XpresSpa, is described as "a leading airport retailer of spa services" and it "offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products." Just from the description, one can already tell that its operations are the extremely susceptible to the global pandemic as it needs packed airports and close contact (between masseuses and customers) to operate. Regardless, XSPA has almost doubled so far this year from its Jan 2nd price of $1.88 and has also reached peaks as high as $7. These gains look misguided as fundamental improvement looks impossible, airport traffic looks unlikely to recover, and in the end, management looks desperate.

From Finviz

Before COVID-19, XSPA was Unprofitable and Unstable

Rewind to 2019 when public health concerns were not affecting financial stability, and one will find that XSPA was not a fundamentally sound company. From Jan 2nd, 2019 to Dec 31st, 2019, shares of the company had dropped almost -80% and were down about -40% halfway through the year. XSPA reported revenue of $48.5 million in 2019, down about -3.2% from the year before. Operating income was negative for all four quarters and was -$15.9 million for the full year. While this was an improvement from 2018 where the operating loss was -$34.7 million, it still shows that the company could not even turn a profit in normal market conditions. Despite unprofitable operating units, XSPA continues to expand, spending -$3.03 million and -$2.28 million on property and equipment in 2018 and 2019 respectively. As expected, the company has burned through over half of its cash in those two years dropping from $6.86 million to $2.64 million by the end of 2019.

It should come as no surprise that the earnings report for 2020 Q1 (which came two months late) showed no improvements. Revenue tanked to $6.87 million for the quarter, a year over year decline of -30.6%, and the operating loss fell to -$3.95 million, a -86.5% drop. These were the results with about a month of COVID-19 with stores not closing officially until March 24th, 2020. Since then, the spa locations (deemed "non-essential") have likely been generating no revenue setting up for a horror second quarter report. What is XSPA's management's solution? Launching XpresCheck to provide diagnostic COVID-19 tests in airport terminals at their locations.

On May 22nd, 2020, XSPA announced the pilot program of XpresCheck that would be located in the JFK International Air Terminal. This would include a "modular testing facility" with nine testing rooms intended to administer over 500 tests per day. The stock price exploded at record volume and from the day of the announcement to the beginning of June, shares almost reached $9 despite struggling to resurface above $2 after the outbreak began. The reaction was purely speculative as XSPA admitted to being in the dark on how much they would gain from this new venture. In the 2020 Q1 quarterly report, management admits that XpresCheck's "results of operations, financial condition and cash flows is highly uncertain" suggesting the firm isn't sure how much they may be compensated for performing the testing services. If that is the case, the move looks like a desperate roll of the dice more than a calculated adaption. The only upside is that XSPA received "rent concessions from landlords on a majority of its leases," according to the 2020 Q1 report, which will relax the pressure on the costs side. However, this won't matter if no revenue is being generated.

Air Traffic Recovery Looks Sluggish

Even if XSPA's locations do reopen in the near future (highly unlikely), the company is likely to face sluggish demand due to low levels of traffic in airports. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) estimates that for the full year of 2020 there will be a -53% to -60% decrease in world total passengers. That is about 2.6 to 2.9 billion less people in airports in both domestic and international markets. The pessimistic forecasts have been fueled by initial observations of June traffic where demand failed to keep up with scheduled flights and seat capacity. Airports Council International (NYSE:ACI), the main organization representing airports, sees a 50% drop in passenger traffic and a 57% drop in airport revenues in 2020.

From ICAO

Forecasts for traffic beyond 2020 look dim as well. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) suggested it would take 5 years to return to pre-pandemic level of passenger demand. This came after it observed a tepid rebound in June where global RPKs (revenue passenger kilometers) were -86.5% YoY, just slightly better than the April low point at -94.1%. In US domestic markets, the growth in RPKs was slightly stronger at -80.1% YoY but weaker than airlines had expected as traffic growth lagged capacity growth.

From IATA

The bottom line is that air travel has not recovered like many parts of the economy have, so while there may be confidence in other industries, it does not reflect the state or air traffic. With less people flying, XSPA will no doubt have problems returning to normal levels of revenue especially given the nature of their services. Even if they do open up in 2021, public health concerns will continue to haunt their business. This will force management to try and find a sustainable level of operation that keeps costs low enough to keep remain financially stable. In uncertain environments, these strategies often disappoint.

Capital Raising Looks Desperate in the Context of Economic Outlook

While COVID-19 has been causing trouble for XSPA's financial stability, the company has sought after raising much needed capital. In June 2020, the company sold off shares in a secondary offering to institutional investors raising about $40 million. Each share sold of the 7,614,700 shares also came with a warrant (the right to buy a stock at a specific price) with an exercise price at $5.25. That $40 million received is just $8 million below the company's revenue for 2019. It appears as though XSPA is trying to replace the 2020 revenue that will never come with investor proceeds.

If that isn't pessimistic enough, the company in late July 2020 registered for a mixed shelf offering of various securities including common stock, preferred stock, and debt securities valued at $200 million. The alarmingly high amount looks to be an extension of their secondary offering success which will provide much needed funding when it will be required. With no prospects for growth in the next 5 years, this move seems more like a desperate attempt to generate cash to burn while management scrambles for a solution.

Despite the uncertainty in XSPA's future, shares continue to float at elevated levels. As of August 3rd, 2020, shares trade above $4 after an intraday jump. The next quarter of earnings should be released soon and will counteract the whispers of good news with a bad fundamental report. The concreteness of the results is likely to send the stock reeling since the trading seems to rely on news to move it either way.

Most likely, the best strategy would be to avoid buying this stock or to drop it from a portfolio if it's owned. A short strategy is possible but is obfuscated by XSPA's unpredictable news releases. Trading at just over $4, there is definitely room to run down to its pre-COVID-19 level around $1.70 (Jan 15th, 2020). In a quiet news period, an investor should be able to ride a short down to about $3 as the hype of XpresCheck cools and fundamentals become the reality.

However, there is the possibility of volatility as the stock is often news-driven. The company has ambushed investors with headlines before with the sudden news of the secondary offering, the shelf registration, and the XpresCheck launching, so it would not be surprising if something unexpected happens again. The company was also 2 months late on 2020 Q1 earnings and have not set a 2020 Q2 earnings date. That 2020 Q2 report would serve as good timing for a short, but unfortunately, planning the strategy around that is impossible until a date is set.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.