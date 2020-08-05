Prices are still depressed and we have been recommending to get more exposure to preferred stocks for long-term income.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is a relatively new preferred stock ETF launched in the year 2018. Unlike the vast majority of ETFs which passively track indexes, PFFA is a managed ETF. The managers use an opportunistic approach to buying preferred stocks. The managers also use 20% to 30% leverage to boost income. Due to their opportunistic approach, this ETF currently yields 9.6%.

In the universe of preferred stock funds, there's a variety of quality, geographic diversity, and sector concentration. Many of these funds are overweight in the financial sector, whereas we currently are favoring REITs. Within the HDO portfolio, we are recommending several other funds that include investment-grade preferreds, some with more international exposure, and some with larger holdings in REITs and utilities.

As such, PFFA is a great option for those who are looking to broaden their fixed-income allocations. Owning a basket of preferred funds that complement each other can nicely diversify the income sources.

Looking at Preferred Equity Investments

At High Dividend Opportunities, we are big fans of preferred equity investments. In particular we love preferred equity in REITs, where tax rules require them to distribute the majority of their taxable income and preferred equity has to be paid before common equity.

For those income investors depending on their investments for income, the higher dividend of preferred stocks helps meet those income requirements. Because all the dividends on preferred shares must be paid before any dividends go to common shareholders, preferred dividends are not only safer, but carry substantially less price volatility than common stock. Therefore, preferred stocks are more suitable for conservative income investors and retirees.

We currently are recommending more than 50 individual preferred equity investments for our investors. Preferred stocks provide a very stable income, even in adverse market conditions. March 2020 put our preferred portfolio to the test, putting a lot of pressure on mREITs and hotel REITs where we hold some preferred investments. We did see some dividends suspended, however most were resumed rather quickly – and being cumulative, were paid in full.

Even while some preferred stock prices were more volatile than usual during the bear market earlier this year, our recommended preferred stock portfolio continued to provide a steady stream of income. We recommended our investors take advantage of the pullback and buy more shares at rock-bottom prices, providing an even higher level of cash flow.

Today, most preferred shares have recovered materially off of their lows. However, many are still trading at very good discounts to par value. Now is a still a great time to continue building a preferred portfolio if you are an income investor. One of the major challenges of building a preferred portfolio is that some of them tend to be thinly traded. One way to diversify among preferred shares quickly is to consider a closed-end-fund or an exchange-traded-fund.

Active Management

Usually, we are not particularly interested in ETFs, generally favoring CEFs instead for two main reasons:

Most CEFs tend to be actively managed, meaning that they tend to outperform benchmarks and result in much better yield and overall returns. On the other hand, most ETFs tend to be passive types, tracking an index and tending to underperform. CEFs can trade at a discount to Net Asset Value ('NAV'), giving the opportunity for investors to buy shares opportunistically. ETFs on the other hand tend to trade at their respective NAV, with no premiums or discounts.

Some preferred CEFs that we are bullish on include John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) – yields 7.1%, and Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS) – yields 6.7%.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

PFFA is a unique preferred stock ETF, currently yielding 9.6% paid monthly with dividends of $0.15 per month. Unlike most ETFs, this is an actively-managed ETF. It's not tied to a particular index. Instead, under the broad goal of:

The Fund seeks current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation through a portfolio of preferred securities issued by U.S. companies with market capitalizations of over $100 million.

The fund manager Infracap Capital Advisors makes investing decisions to balance cash flow, risk and total return. Currently, financials, real estate and energy make up the bulk of PFFA's investments.

Source: PFFA Semi-Annual Report (as of 4/30/2020)

One of the things that encouraged us to look deeper into PFFA is that it's actively managed. Instead of just buying blindly based on some formula or following a specific index, PFFA's holdings are individually selected after weighing the risks/rewards. The management also uses an opportunistic approach into buying preferred stocks which is resulting in the current super high yield.

When we saw PFFA's list of holdings (Excel download), we discovered 48 of the positions in its portfolio are positions we are very bullish on and we have been recommending to our members. Such preferred stocks include:

American Finance Trust, 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (AFINP) from American Finance (AFIN)

(AFINP) from American Finance (AFIN) Annaly Capital Management, 6.50% Series G Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NLY.PG) from Annaly (NLY)

(NLY.PG) from (NLY) VEREIT 6.70% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (VER.PF) from VEREIT (VER)

Most of the others in this ETF are of a similar style that we also like.

In short, if we were to manage a preferred ETF, the holdings would look very similar to PFFA. We might have the occasional difference of opinion on a few holdings, but overall we are very impressed with the picks.

Dividend Coverage

PFFA uses 20%-30% leverage. This boosts the amount of dividends received, but it also causes larger price volatility in the event of a crash severe enough to force it to deleverage. In March, we saw a rush to liquidity and sell-offs across all asset classes, including preferred shares.

In the face of some preferred shares suspending their distributions and extreme volatility, PFFA deleveraged and reduced its dividend from $0.19/month to $0.15/month. This cut was on the cautious side. By our estimates, PFFA is currently receiving over $0.16/month in dividends from the preferreds that they are holding.

Here is a look at PFFA's dividend history:

Source: PFFA

Considering the climate, we expect PFFA to maintain this conservative policy, with the potential for a special dividend again in 2020 and will not consider raising the regular dividend back up until 2021.

The current dividend will be maintained as preferred shares continue to recover, while some preferreds that suspended their dividends are resuming them, like MFA Financial (MFA) which recently reinstated the dividend for its MFA Preferred, 7.50% Series B (MFA.PB) and has now paid the missed dividend along with the current one.

Expenses

PFFA's fee ratio is higher than typical for an ETF at 2.0%. This expense ratio is made up of two parts.

First, the management expense is at 0.8% of net assets. The reason that PFFA has a higher management expense than most ETFs is that PFFA is actively managed. Infracap is putting time, effort and manpower behind determining which stocks to invest in, how to weight them, and when to sell.

At 0.8%, the management fee is in line with what we typically see with actively managed CEFs, like those managed by Cohen & Steers or PIMCO.

The remaining 1.2% in the expense ratio comes from the cost of leverage. The interest expense associated with that is counted in the expense ratio, and that will vary quarter to quarter as the amount of leverage and the interest rate varies.

Since PFFA can access leverage at a much lower price than individual investors generally can, this is actually a benefit to buying PFFA as opposed to trying to reconstruct the same portfolio. Note that the expense fees are not subtracted from your dividend – those expenses are paid before the dividend is distributed.

Capital Upside

The fire sale on preferred shares is over, and they have recovered a substantial amount of their value over the past three months. However, many preferred shares are still trading below par.

Approximately 15% of PFFA's holdings are currently trading at or above par. The other 85% are still trading under par. One of the benefits of active management, as opposed to a passive index, is that we can expect PFFA to realize gains on preferred shares when they trade at a large premium to par, and have low or negative yield-to-worst.

There's a strong likelihood that most of PFFA's current holdings will eventually get to or above par. In a world where interest rates are very low, preferred shares with their consistent yield are very attractive. The memory of the March sell-off is fresh in everyone's mind, but as companies continue to pay the preferred dividends and prove how stable they are, investors seeking yield will bid up the share prices.

If every preferred in the PFFA portfolio were trading near par, that implies 25%-30% capital upside from today's prices. Certainly some preferreds always will trade lower, yet others are capable of trading above par. So a target of the portfolio averaging par value is very reasonable, and one we believe can be achieved within a year.

Conclusion

We believe that everyone should have exposure to the stable and consistent income created by preferred equity. One of the major drawbacks in picking individual preferred shares is that they tend to be quite illiquid, so building or selling an extensive portfolio in them is an exercise of patience and waiting for good prices. PFFA provides a way to instantly diversify in preferred stocks. This diversification tends to result in a safer dividends coupled with even lower price volatility. With higher exposure to real estate and energy, it also pairs well with other preferred funds that tend to be more concentrated in financials.

We appreciate PFFA's active management and their selection of picks is very similar to ours. You might read in older materials about PFFA utilizing options to improve returns. After the March sell-off, PFFA is no longer doing that. Yields on preferred shares selling at discounts to par are high enough that management no longer feels the need to increase complexity. Today, PFFA is simply buying and using leverage.

Investors can expect the $0.15/month dividend to be stable, with an eye toward an increase or a special dividend if the preferred recovery continues as we expect it will. That means PFFA will provide investors a hefty yield of 9.6%, while also having capital upside potential of 25%-30%.

