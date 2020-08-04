Better-than-expected margin in International was nice to see, and the decremental margin was good compared to many industrials (low-to-mid 20%'s), but there's still work to do in Europe and automation.

Lincoln posted a sizable beat against sell-side estimates that were heavily influenced by the unusual uncertainty that was still in place after Q1 results; overall sales still dropped 25%.

Industrial stocks have done pretty well over the last three months on what I’m tempted to call “the Bob Marley trade” (“… cause every little thing gonna be alright…”), and in many cases, I think the rebounds in share prices have outpaced the likely underlying recovery. Be that as it may, I liked Lincoln Electric (LECO) back in late April (and since the decline began earlier this year), as I thought the downturn in Lincoln’s end-markets gave investors a rare window of opportunity to buy into a very well-run cyclical industrial. Since that last update, the shares have risen another 15% or so and slightly outperformed the broader multi-industrial group.

How much opportunity there is in Lincoln Electric depends a lot on how you view valuation in this “lower for longer” rate cycle. If you think 7% returns are “the new 10%” return, then I’d say Lincoln still has some relative appeal with a mid-to-high single-digit annualized total return potential from here. I do believe this is a well-run company and one well worth owning for the long haul, but I’d caution investors that Lincoln isn’t totally out of the woods yet and there are some longer-term issues that need fixing.

Better Than Expected, Or Not As Bad As Feared?

A lot of second-quarter estimates for industrials/multi-industrials were established on the basis of very little visibility and a surfeit of worry about the COVID-19 recession. So, while Lincoln did indeed post some impressive numbers relative to expectations, it’s still worth noting that the underlying business was under serious strain.

Revenue declined 25% in organic terms, worse than the mid-teens decline we’ve seen from a lot of quality multi-industrials. On the other hand, relative to some other “pure industrial” businesses like Sandvik’s (OTCPK:SDVKY) Machining Solutions business (down 32%) or Atlas Copco’s (OTCPK:ATLKY) Industrial Technique business (down 29%), it wasn’t a bad quarter. Lincoln beat expectations by 6% and the growth performance was pretty much in line with Illinois Tool Works’ (ITW) Welding segment, while Colfax (CFX) has not yet reported as of this writing.

Consumables and equipment both declined by similar amounts (mid-to-higher 20%’s), while automation sales were down mid-teens – a curious development given the weak capex sales to auto OEMs reported by most companies this quarter.

Sales in the Americas declined more than 27% on a 27% decline in volume, but beat expectations by 14%. Sales in the International segment declined 21% on a greater than 20% decline in volume, beating expectations by 13%. Harris sales declined about 7% on a greater than 7% decline in volume, beating expectations by 14%. The reason these segments all beat by around 14% but total revenue beat by 6% is due to a larger than expected “eliminations” adjustment.

Gross margin declined 260bp, while adjusted operating income fell 41%, with margin down about three points – adjusted operating income beat expectations by almost 100%, and the decremental margin was an encouragingly low 24% or so in a very tough quarter. Every segment performed better than expected, with Americas and Harris maintaining double-digit margins and International staying positive.

Conditions Are Getting Better… But Still Tough

Consistent with many industrials, Lincoln noted that sales in the auto/transport and heavy industry verticals were weaker than the corporate average, while general fab, energy, and infra/construction were better than the average. The better-than-average results in energy are a bit surprising, but that’s really the only surprise other than the source of relative strength in automation (if management detailed this on the call, I missed it).

Management also guided that order/sales trends had improved significantly and sequentially through the quarter, with the trend moving from down 40% or more to down by a high-teens to low-20%’s rate through July. While that’s improvement, it’s still significantly weak, and it would seem that the pace of improvement is slowing some.

As a reminder, Lincoln’s business correlates strongly with industrial production in its geographical markets, so it’s going to take meaningful improvement in areas like autos, general manufacturing, and so on to get the sales moving in the right direction again. I’d also note that while more than half of Lincoln’s sales traditionally come from markets that I expect to see relatively quick V-shaped recoveries, the company does have exposure to industries where I have some longer-term concerns about the shape of the recovery – including oil/gas, heavy industry (particularly shipbuilding), and non-resi construction.

There Are Acyclical Items On The To-Do List

Lincoln has done a good job of adjusting its cost structure to the new (and rapidly-changing) realities created by COVID-19. Honestly, that’s not a surprise and it’s a big part of the reason why almost everyone regards Lincoln as a high-quality industrial. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t still some important items on the to-do list that go beyond this sharp downturn.

First, the European business still needs to get better. Management is well behind its synergy targets from the Air Liquide deal, and while I’m not sure I understand all that has gone wrong (there have been issues with supply chain consolidation and so on), and I don’t underestimate the impact of a much-improved Colfax, the results need to get better. On the plus side, I do believe management will figure this out, and this could be a significant source of upside in the coming years.

I also think there’s work to do in the automation business. Lincoln has built a strong automation business, and it creates sticky revenue streams (customers buy about 80% of their consumables from Lincoln after the initial sale), but it has had a worse than expected impact on margins. I believe there’s a “takes money to make money” aspect to this, but I believe it’s also an area to work on.

The Outlook

I’ve shifted a few parts around in my model, boosting my 2020 numbers and slightly trimming my 2021 and 2022 numbers (a softer rebound from a less-bad decline), but nothing really changes at the five-year or 10-year marks, and I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth around 4% and FCF growth in the high single-digits.

The Bottom Line

Valuation is always a subjective exercise, and Lincoln is no exception. I like to buy quality companies with an expected annualized return of 10% or higher, and sometimes I’ll settle for very high single-digit expected returns. Now, though, we’re in a period of lower rates and it seems as though accepting lower equity returns is part of this shift. It’s also entirely possible that this rally has just gone too far and that stocks are too expensive.

In any case, I can tell you that on a relative basis, Lincoln screens pretty well, with an expected return about a half-point to a point higher than high-quality industrials like Dover (DOV) and Honeywell (HON). If a return on that line between mid-single digits and high-single digits is good enough for you, then there may still be an opportunity here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.