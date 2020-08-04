In this downturn, recovery will be lower and this has serious implications in terms of portfolio construction.

“People are always looking for the single magic bullet that will totally change everything. There is no single magic bullet” - Temple Grandin

While being mesmerized by the sudden acceleration in both gold and silver prices which we somewhat “anticipated” before our break from posting last year in our conversation “Klondike”, which marks a return of Gibson Paradox namely negative real rates, when it comes to selecting our title analogy and looking at the details of the much vaunted European agreement on a rescue package, we decided to go for “Silver Bullets”. In folklore, a bullet cast from silver is often one of the few weapons that are effective against a werewolf, witch, vampire, or other monster, but the term is also a metaphor for a simple, seemingly magical, solution to a “difficult” problem. In the case of the European agreement, to paraphrase 17th century French writer Jean de la Fontaine, the mountain gave birth to a mouse, meaning the results were extremely disappointing in comparison to the initial expectations.

As well French president Macron’s bolstering the results, is just an indication that the objective for him was to secure enough “funding” to support is reelection bid for 2022, nothing less, nothing more. So we have a case of “funding secured” but, at the same time, France will have to pay up more in terms of “contributions” to the European Budget to make up for the reductions from other countries in the future. No free lunch there either.

In this week’s conversation, we would like to look at if indeed this much vaunted new agreement in Europe is indeed yet a case of another « Silver bullets» as well as some the implications of lower recovery rates on credit portfolio construction.

Macro and Credit – The new European package is not a “silver bullet”.

While many European technocrats have been vaunting the new European package as an historical move towards more integration in the European project, in this case we would like once again to play the devil’s advocate given the devil is in the details and in that instance we would like to agree to disagree with these pundits.

Take for example France, whereas in many instance many like ourselves have been putting Italy as a big risk when it comes to the European project unfolding, when it comes to corporate leverage in general and the social tensions which will flare up again in the fall in particular, our homeland appears to be significantly at risk. We still think the real outlier in Europe, more than Italy is France. France debt level on absolute is 147% above Germany according to Russell Napier and Italy's private sector has a great balance sheet compared to France. France corporate sector’s leverage is one of the highest in Europe. This can be ascertained from the below Banque de France chart:

source Banque de France



On top of very weak net margins and a high level of taxations on medium companies, French companies will continue to struggle post Covid thanks to increasing regulations and growing labor laws. France is a highly leveraged economy, which for us represents a significant risk that needs to be taken into account.

This leverage is displayed in the below February 2020 report from Toronto Dominion:

source Toronto Dominion Economics



France appears to us as an “outlier” hence our concerns. The rise of nonfinancial corporate leverage in France is an emerging risk. An increasing share of corporate income is being directed towards servicing debt. This debt service ratio has been on the rise in France since the Great Financial Crisis (GFC). Should the economic backdrop deteriorate even further due to COVID-19 and renewed social tnsions, the level of corporate indebtedness will act according to us as an amplifier and increase the severity of the current recession. Hence our much more negative stance on France relative to Italy. The higher your debt levels, the harder it is to service your debt, that simple.

This European package is in effect buying more time but in no way altering the debt dynamics of the European Union in general and France and Italy in particular. Macron as we said in our introduction has been securing “funding” for his re-election bid but in no way whatsoever introduced significant “structural” reforms which by the way have now been definitely “buried” by his new “technocratic” government. We do not want to enter into a heated political diatribe against the “French” supposed “elite” issued from ENA, but these highly paid “technocrats” (parasites) have been ruining France for the last 40 years without any “skin in the game” to paraphrase Nassim Taleb, not to mention their very poor grasp of how the “real economy” operates.

But returning to the “European” package, French ambitions in “tapping” its neighbors wallet to continue its current course without making any significant structural have been dented and the “secured funding” for the election bid of the current French president will ensure France European budget effort will cost more in the end.

If the term “silver bullet” is a metaphor for a simple, seemingly magical, solution to a difficult problem, by no means this European package is the “magical solution” for European woes. On a side note an example of a “real” silver bullet was penicillin given that it allowed doctors to treat and successfully cure many bacterial infections. On a side note, finding a “silver bullet” or vaccine against COVID-19 is still on everyone’s radar.

If French leverage is a cause for concern, as we posited on many occasions in our various musings, we expect recovery rates to be much lower in this downturn and so far “recovery rates” from CDS auctions have not disproved our foresight. This leads us to our next important point relative to “portfolio construction” and the implications.

In this downturn, recovery will be lower and this has serious implications in terms of portfolio construction if you are "benchmarked"

As we posited in our many musings related to credit and recovery rates other the years, we took earlier on the stance of announcing lower recovery rates in the next downturn. On that subject, we read with great interest the article written by our respected credit colleague Pawel T. Mosakowski on LinkedIn on that very subject on the 19th of July entitled “New Paradigm in Credit Markets and the Real Cost of Excess Liquidity: Tighter Spreads, Higher Defaults and Lower Recoveries”:

“While the generic credit spread compression may indicate an improvement in credit risk, under the surface there are two simultaneous trends which point to increased losses going forward. There is empirical evidence for both, which I discuss later in this note:

1) Increasing Defaults

2) Falling Recoveries

Considering that these two trends are taking place at the same time, investors should be troubled.

Just think of a hypothetical $100 mm portfolio of credit comprised of 100 bond positions initially worth $1 mm each. In a benign credit environment, a typical default rate would be around 2% or two names for this portfolio. With these two defaults experiencing 50% recovery (or 50% Loss-Given-Default (LGD =1-Recovery)), the total default loss taken in this portfolio under these circumstances would be $1 mm or 1%.

However, if the default rate jumps up to 8% while the recovery falls to 10%, for example, the total default loss taken in this portfolio and under these conditions would equal $7.2 mm ($100 mm * 8% * (1- 10%)), or more than seven times the loss in our benign environment example.

It is a simplistic and arbitrary example, but it conveys the power of both of these trends.

The obvious question investors should ask themselves is: how much wider should credit spreads be to compensate for this new level of risk? It may eventually come to that, but for now the generic credit spreads are on a tightening trajectory instead.

Increasing Defaults

We have been coasting in a benign credit environment, with mostly friendly central bank activity, for about 10 years. We have become accustomed to the ever-present “Fed put”, a safety bid, and allowed ourselves to think that cheap liquidity solves insolvency risk (a worthy subject of a separate note). And thus, we refinanced and extended corporate lives for many companies, which would have died of natural causes absent the liquidity. This state of things would perhaps still be the case had it not been for the abrupt shock of the COVID-19 economic shutdown. This event greatly accelerated the turn of the credit cycle, and despite massive additional liquidity from the Fed, it changed the capital allocation regime to be more restrictive than before. As a result, hopeless companies or the marginal ones which could not withstand the shutdown, have been denied liquidity, with many being forced into bankruptcy.

In reality, for a default to take place, two conditions need to be met: 1) internal company cashflow generation has to be insufficient to service debt, and 2) access to refinancing must be cut off. Many corporates met the first condition over the past several years, but there was plenty of refinancing capacity, hence the second condition was rarely met. That changed with the recent economic shutdowns which greatly reduced indiscriminate refinancing.

As a result, the number of defaults in corporate credit so far in 2020 already exceeds that for all of 2019. One can argue that the record debt issuance has had the effect of postponing some defaults by extending maturities. But this only suggests that, without the robust debt demand and debt issuance, the default picture would have been even worse.“ – source LinkedIn,Pawel T. Mosakowski

We are not surprised by the points made by Pawel in his must read article.

He also added:

“Falling Recoveries

While the number of defaults is increasing, there is empirical evidence that recoveries are simultaneously falling to historic lows. Measured by CDS auction results and the trading prices of defaulted paper, these levels suggest that LGDs (Loss-Given-Default) in the near future will be higher than historical averages.

This is still a fresh trend but certainly an observable one. There are several reasons for low recoveries (high LGDs) taking place. These outcomes can be traced back to prolonged excess liquidity allowing companies in secular decline (newspapers, retail, energy) to continuously borrow. With many pledging assets to the upper parts of the capital structure over time and leaving very little value to recover for the senior unsecured lenders.

Also, the high numbers of defaults in various industries points to lower recoveries from the asset liquidations. For example, if one Airline goes out of business, then the competitors can buy the planes and equipment at normal market prices and move on. But if half of all airlines go out of business, chances are the asset liquidations will yield far lower prices for the same equipment. A function of increased supply and diminished demand.

Today, CDS auctions are a good place to find early indications of recovery trends. CDS auction results are not the final recoveries, but they do reflect market expectations of final recoveries in the context of the appetite for defaulted assets at the time of the auction. In other words, CDS auction results are a good predictor of final recoveries.

The present emerging trend is clearly visible when viewed in historical context for multiple series of HY CDX indices over the last 15 years or so. Even though CDX HY S34 (the current on-the-run index) is still new and matures on Jun 20, 2025 it has already experienced six defaults as of mid-June which attracted less than 10% average recovery in CDS auctions.” - source LinkedIn,Pawel T. Mosakowski

This is particularly of interest to us as it is confirming the role played by CDS auctions in assessing final recoveries and the severity of the current downturn.

He concluded the following:

“If the low recoveries become a new normal going forward, then the future LGDs will be higher than historical. Higher LGDs, together with increased number of defaults, point to higher than historical cumulative default losses. These higher future losses are the part of the cost of the excess liquidity stretching the lives of non-viable companies as well as result of collateral migration up from the senior unsecured part of the capital structure. Are investors recognizing these trends yet? Hard to tell. While it is still early on this side of the credit cycle peak, I argue that investors should not ignore these signs. If I am right, then investors are not getting compensated for this new level of risk. Excess liquidity can accelerate the chase for yield, compress spreads, and even elongate high default periods. But it can’t meaningfully reduce the insolvency risk and it could help push recoveries lower going forward. I hate to spoil the magical party, but there is no free lunch. Really.” - source LinkedIn,Pawel T. Mosakowski

This has serious implications in terms of portfolio construction if you are "benchmarked". The two most commonly used “credit” benchmark used in asset management are the Bloomberg Barclays Euro Corporate Bond Index and the Markit iBoxx EUR Liquid Corporates Large Cap Index. As per State Street Global Advisors, the main difference between the two indices, in terms of inclusion criteria, is the minimum issue size. The Bloomberg Barclays index has a minimum issue size of €300 million versus Markit iBoxx, which has €500m. This difference results in the Bloomberg Barclays index having a broader universe of bonds. In terms of characteristics, the Bloomberg Barclays index and the Markit iBoxx index are closely aligned. The duration of the two indices is similar; however, the Bloomberg Barclays index has a higher yield to worst compared to the Markit iBoxx index. From a credit ratings breakdown, the Markit iBoxx index has a slightly better profile when compared to the Bloomberg Barclays index. However, the Markit iBoxx index includes some Deutsche Bank subordinated bonds which are rated Ba. Given the Bloomberg Barclays index has a slightly larger allocation to subordinated debt compared to the Markit iBoxx Index is more volatile.

The issue as well when you are “benchmarked” is as well not only the “beta” composition of the portfolio but, as well sector breakdowns, which has implications we think from a recovery rates historical perspective.

Here is as illustrated by State Street Global Advisors the sector breakdown of both benchmarks:

source State Street Global Advisors.



As shown during the Great Financial Crisis, the recovery value on financials were particularly low in single digits. And if you think technology companies can have decent recovery rates, think again. In a recession the most defensive sectors, such as consumer staples and regulated utilities, should maintain credit ratings better than economically sensitive technology companies. As well recovery values on utilities are generally higher in that sector.

There are many issues we think in being “benchmarked” in such a way from a “risk management” perspective. One being that a typical portfolio based on a public benchmark tends to hold duration within a narrow band closely linked to the duration of the benchmark itself. This gives the fund manager very little flexibility to manage the duration, which in recent years have increased, making portfolio much more sensitive to interest rates movement in the current “NIRP/ZIRP” environment. There is no room for error and as seen in March and during the famous “Taper Tantrum”, Investment Grade can be hurt pretty badly, (not as bad as High Yield though). As well, public benchmarks tend to be market-capitalization weighted, the largest benchmark allocations are to the most indebted borrowers. Companies or countries that issue proportionally more debt will have a greater share in the index. Thus, an investor benchmarked to a traditional index may have the greatest exposure in the most indebted countries and corporations which is in effect not a good recipe for “diversification”.

With bankruptcies close to 2009 levels as per the below Bloomberg chart, now wonder recovery rates are starting to be much lower:

graph source Bloomberg



So what could mitigate, somewhat the constrained coming from being “benchmarked” from a risk management perspective?

On this subject we read with interest JP Morgan Asset Management paper entitled “Buy and Maintain: A “smarter” approach to credit portfolio management” in which they believe portfolio management should reflect a customized benchmark rather than a public index, while security selection should be based on rigorous credit research rather than on public ratings:

“Buy and Maintain strategies use a portfolio construction methodology that weights holdings based on an investor’s own unique funding profile and risk budget, as well as the capacity of individual bond issuers to service their debt until maturity. The aim is to reduce volatility and improve credit quality by emphasizing companies with lower leverage, higher cash flow coverage and lower downgrade risk.

Academic studies have singled out certain financial ratios that can guide investors as to the risk of downgrade and default. A recent report by Research Affiliates,* an indexing and asset allocation specialist, points to the following ratios: sales to assets, cash flow to assets, working capital to assets, and leverage.

Bonds issued by companies that perform poorly on these ratios are more likely to be downgraded and are also more sensitive to the credit cycle. This means they are more likely to be downgraded during an economic downturn and more likely to be upgraded in a time of strong economic growth—resulting in higher levels of volatility and below average returns.

In Buy and Maintain portfolio construction, by removing companies with higher susceptibility to downgrades, the portfolio’s sensitivity to the credit cycle, volatility and maximum drawdown risk can all be reduced, without harming potential returns.” – source JP Morgan Asset Management.

Sure, in recent years, to address the disadvantages of market capitalization-weighted public benchmarks, smart beta benchmarks were developed. Although originally focused on equity indices, smart beta is now established in credit indices and is growing in popularity as a tool but we think it is not enough to mitigate ongoing risk in this downturn and low recovery rates. Also Smart Beta requires frequent “rebalancing” which can be costly when trading costs are factored in.

A caveat is that “Factor investing” in credit markets is very different from factor investing in equity markets from a “smart beta” perspective. Applying the same recipe as in equities is not a valid solution we think. In credit markets, most valuable factors have a high correlation to market risk (credit spreads).

Using quantile regressions to isolate factors’ alpha is an important feature of a proper factor investing approach. Here are a few others:

Factor selection

Factor combination methods

Sector-specific factor adjustments

Issuer weighing (market weights being meaningless in credit)

Issue selection for a given issuer (maturity / seniority)

Special situations treatment

Managing properly a credit portfolio is mostly about identifying potential defaults, factor investing helps filtering out issuers with insufficient risk/reward. The key in avoiding the pitfalls of “benchmarked” portfolio management is to look for “beta neutrality” when managing a long/short approach. For every range of credit spreads, you need to have roughly the same number of ‘longs’ and ‘shorts’ candidates to achieve that “beta neutrality” objective. Roughly speaking you want the same average spreads on your long exposure as in your short exposure.

With rising dispersion, leading to the necessity for rigorous issuer selection, active managers using more “flexible” benchmarks in conjunction with a multi factor approach, should outperform their “benchmarked” peers in that context. If liquidity has provided the necessary conditions for a strong rally in high beta, the latest Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey (SLOOs) points towards more pressure on US High Yield going forward. The SLOOs does a much better job at estimating defaults when they are driven by a systemic factor. The most predictive variable for default rates remains credit availability. Current spreads have virtually no correlation with actual future default losses. They are therefore driven by something else (risk aversion, greed/fear cycle). Corporate credit investors actually seem to care a lot about one thing: current (i.e. trailing 12-month) default rates so that’s why it is paramount to track going forward “credit availability”. Sure the Fed’s “kitchen sinking” has been seen as a “silver bullet” but as we posited so many times, liquidity injections doesn’t resolve “solvency issues”.

“Victory is a fleeting thing in the gambling business. Today's winners are tomorrow's blinking toads, dumb beasts with no hope.” - Hunter S. Thompson

