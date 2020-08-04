AGI is a reliable gold miner that should be considered as a long-term candidate. However, trading short term 30% of your position is imperative.

Alamos Gold produced 78.4K Au Oz this quarter, down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year and down 29.2% sequentially.

AGI posted weak revenues this quarter due to the COVID-19 severe production disruptions. However, we are back to normal now.

Image: Island Gold, Ontario. Source: Mining Journal

Investment thesis

The Toronto-based Alamos Gold (AGI) released its second-quarter results on July 30, 2020. The small gold producer posted a weak production of 78.4K Oz in 2Q'20.

It was not a surprise to see production down significantly this quarter. We knew already that the miner was affected by disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The investment thesis is still the same this quarter again. The company shows an excellent balance sheet with no net debt and good potential for growth, as I will indicate below. Thus, I believe AGI is an excellent candidate for a long-term investor. I still recommend trading short term about 30% of your position to take advantage of the volatility.

Gold production detailed per gold mine at the end of June 30, 2020.

AGI is strongly outperforming the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), as we can see in the chart below:

Data by YCharts

Alamos Gold financial snapshot '20: The raw numbers

AGI 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues $ million 156.1 168.1 172.9 186.0 176.9 126.2 Quarterly Earnings $ million 16.8 23.6 17.7 38.0 -12.3 11.7 EBITDA $ million 60.5 69.1 78.4 88.4 76.7 35.5 EPS (diluted) $ per share 0.04 0.06 0.04 0.09 -0.03 0.03 Cash from Operating Activities $ million 42.4 72.3 67.9 77.8 58.6 49.6 CapEx in $ 53.3 71.1 66.3 72.9 118.1 54.6 Free Cash Flow -10.9 1.2 1.6 4.9 -61.5 -5.0 Total cash $ million 190.8 199.0 202.5 205.6 230.3 231.5 Total LT Debt in $ million 0 0 0 0 100.0 100.0 Dividend $/ share (semi-annual) 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.015 0.015 0.015 Shares Outstanding 394.2 392.9 394.4 394.2 391.3 394.9

Source: Company press release and Morningstar

Alamos Gold - Gold production and balance sheet details

1 - Revenues and Trend. Revenues were $126.2 million in 2Q'20

During the second quarter of 2020, Alamos Gold generated revenues of $126.2 million. Alamos Gold sold 74.6K ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,692 per ounce this quarter. The net earnings were $11.7 million or $0.03 per share.

Reported adjusted net earnings were $9.8 million or $0.08 per share.

The CEO indicated in the conference call:

We had a reasonably good second quarter despite having to adjust to operating in a challenging COVID-19 environment. Importantly, we advanced several of our key growth initiatives, which culminated in the completion of the lower mine expansion at Young-Davidson, the announcement of the Phase 3 expansion at Island Gold and the La Yaqui Grande construction decision earlier this month.

The gold price realized this quarter is a new multi-year record high again, as we can see in the chart below:

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $5.0 million in 2Q'20

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Annual free cash flow ("ttm") is a loss of 60.2 million and a quarterly free cash flow loss of $5.0 million in the second quarter. I am expecting a steady positive free cash flow starting the third quarter of 2020 because of the return to an average production and a price of gold probably above $1,900 per ounce.

3 - Still no Net Debt and Liquidity of $631.5 million

It is the best part. The company is sitting on a stable cash position.

The company continues to be net debt-free and has total cash of $231.5 million at the end of the second quarter.

Alamos Gold withdrew $100.0 million from its credit facility to enhance the company's financial flexibility in light of COVID-19, leaving $400.0 million undrawn on June 30, 2020.

The company has been debt-free since 1Q'17, which is a significant element to consider AGI as a long-term investment perspective. Total liquidity is $631.5 million.

4 - Gold production details. The company produced 78.4K Oz and sold 74.6K Oz in 2Q'20.

Alamos Gold produced 78.4K Au Oz this quarter, down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year and down 29.2% sequentially. The company sold 74.6K ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,692 per ounce. It was a fragile quarterly production that affected all the gold mines. The graph below is showing the drop sequentially.

1 - Island Gold produced 19.4K Oz this quarter. Production has been cut by 50% sequentially after the gold mine was put on temporary care & maintenance since the last week of March. The company is now studying the Phase III expansion.

Source: Presentation

2 - Young‐Davidson produced 23.1K Oz. Temporary suspensions also impacted the mine. The Lower mine expansion was completed in July 2020.

Source: Presentation

3 - Mulatos mine produced 35.9K ounces in the second quarter. Mulatos mine resumed production in May. The company decided to go ahead with the Yaqui Grande construction.

Given the project's strong economics and its proximity to the existing Mulatos operation, the Company is proceeding with construction of the project starting in the second half of 2020.

Source: Presentation

However, CEO John McCluskey said in the conference call:

With Mulatos and Island Gold resuming operations in May and returning to normal operating levels in June and the lower mine expansion at Young-Davidson completed earlier this month, we expect much stronger production and significantly lower cost in the second half of this year.

Thus, I expect the company to report a much higher gold production in Q3.

2020 Revise Guidance

The new guidance is reducing gold production from about 445K Oz (midpoint) to $420K Oz now. AISC by about $25 from the previous guidance or $1,050 per ounce.

Conclusion and technical analysis (short term)

Alamos Gold's second-quarter results were weak due to the disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this quarter can be considered as totally atypical and should not be used to draw any long-term conclusions.

The company is now back on track, and I am expecting a record revenue for the third quarter with a production probably over 125K ounce again.

AISC was quite high due to the low gold production sold. The company indicated an AISC of $1,276/Oz, but it should be considered as atypical due to the disruptions experienced this quarter.

Technical analysis

AGI is forming an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at $11.55 and line support at $9.40. The strategy short term is to sell at or above $11 and eventually start to buy back and accumulate at $9.40.

The stock is now totally dependent on the price of gold. If the momentum continues and gold price can trade above $2,000 per ounce, then AGI could eventually cross resistance at $11.50 and reach $13. However, if the gold price starts to weaken a little, which is more likely, then AGI may drop as low as the 200MA around $7.

