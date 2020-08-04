An ~$200 per ounce increase in the sale price of gold in combination with lower AISC will result in margins expanding from the $600's in Q1 and Q2, to the $900's in Q3 and Q4.

Overall, a solid quarter under the circumstances. It seems that financial results will slightly surprise to the upside.

I see GOLD as a defensive play at the moment, one that lowers the potential downside risk but maintains that strong upside leverage that so many gold mining investors desire.

In my last article on Barrick Gold (GOLD) - Barrick Gold: Buying The Dip - I discussed how the recent decline was healthy consolidation before the next run-up. Since then, the shares have increased by almost 20%.

While I stated that GOLD was a stock I would buy on any major dip - and I planned to do just that if the shares fell further - I wouldn't be nearly aggressive with my weighting as I was before. The reasoning? My bullish thesis on GOLD had played out as expected over the last several years and was capped off by the 40% surge in April-May 2020. I still considered GOLD a core holding during this bull market and believed the stock would eventually double over the long term, but there were emerging opportunities in the sector that had greater near-term upside potential.

Mining stocks and precious metals are now moving at warp speed, and the most compelling near-term opportunities have shifted. I'm now buying GOLD aggressively again; in this article, I will explain why.

1. While Barrick's Latest 2-Month Performance Is Respectable, The Stock Has Lagged The Group

Several of those emerging opportunities that I alluded to in my previous article soared over the last several months and are now extremely overbought. While I'm not going to mention specific names (as I reserve that information for subscribers), I will say that many of the stocks I focused on were the silver miners, which generated absolutely stellar gains in July.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) has returned almost 37% since late May, but that percent increase doesn't reflect the tremendous individual returns in the top-performing Ag mining stocks (some of which are up 100%+). While Barrick's gain is respectable during that time, it still trails well behind the HUI and SIL and pales in comparison to select silver stocks.

The new all-time high in physical gold and vertical move in silver have driven this sector-wide share price appreciation. However, it's not clear if the physical metals can keep up this momentum in the short term or if they need to consolidate.

If there is a period of consolidation, Barrick will be susceptible to a decline like the rest of the group, but GOLD should hold up much better than the recent high-flyers since it's not nearly as overbought. If the advance in the precious metals continues unabated, then GOLD is poised to benefit and could at least perform in line with the HUI on the next move higher.

I see GOLD as a defensive play at the moment, one that lowers the potential downside risk but maintains that strong upside leverage that so many gold mining investors desire.

2. Q2 Appears To Have Gone Better Than Expected

Gold production in Q1 2020 came in at 1.25 million ounces or a 13% decline QoQ. The company estimated that Q2 output would be even lower than Q1 due to planned maintenance and mine sequencing.

While Barrick won't release Q2 financial results until next week, they did announce second-quarter production, sales, and AISC figures two weeks ago. Q2 production was in line with expectations (i.e., lower) as output totaled 1.15 million ounces of gold. However, sales were 1.22 million ounces, which is slightly higher than Q1 sales. In other words, while Barrick produced 8% fewer ounces last quarter compared to Q1, they still sold slightly more gold QoQ.

It's not uncommon for mining companies to see fluctuations in sales and production from quarter to quarter, which can sometimes smooth out temporary production declines. In this case, the situation is a little different as Barrick was allowed to start exporting its concentrate stockpiled in Tanzania. These already produced ounces had a positive impact as they were finally sold in the second quarter.

The realized gold price in Q2 was $1,711 per ounce compared to $1,589 per ounce in Q1. As a result of the higher average price that Barrick received for its gold ounces and the fact that it sold more ounces QoQ, gold revenue should've greatly exceeded Q1 levels. While Barrick's realized copper price was down slightly last quarter compared to the prior quarter, they sold 10% more copper in Q2 - more than offsetting the lower price per pound received.

AISC costs per gold ounce in Q1 were $954, and Barrick is guiding that Q2 AISC will be 7-9% above that figure. However, while costs rose last quarter, margins expanded as the price of gold increased $40-$50 more than AISC did on a per ounce basis. While there are other factors that will determine cash flow on the gold side, it's possible that Barrick generated more cash flow in Q2 than in Q1 as higher sales and realized gold prices more than offset the drop in production and increase in AISC.

Overall, a solid quarter under the circumstances. It seems that financial results will slightly surprise to the upside.

3. Likely Further Substantial Debt Reduction

In Q1 2020, Barrick generated operating cash flow of $889 million and free cash flow of $438 million. While the company could've posted similar levels of OCF in Q2, I will err on the side of caution and say that FCF last quarter wasn't nearly as robust as Q1.

The company did make a $100 million payment to the Tanzanian Government last quarter, which negatively impacted overall cash added to the balance sheet. But Barrick also sold a substantial amount of its shares in Shandong Gold Mining for gross proceeds of approximately US$210 million. Considering this stock sale, along with more modest FCF, net debt likely dropped by at least another $300 million at the end of Q2 2020. I consider that a conservative figure and there could be another $100-$200 million added to that amount.

4. If Current Gold Prices Hold Steady For The Remainder Of H2 2020, Margins Will Expand By ~50% From H1 Levels

It's important to note that Barrick's operations have seen a minimal impact from COVID-19, as evidenced by the company's second-quarter production totals. GOLD expects production to rebound in Q3, and output should remain steady in the fourth quarter of 2020. Meanwhile, as the amount of gold produced increases, AISC will trend lower over the second half of the year.

In Q1, Barrick's margin was $635 per ounce; in Q2, that margin widened to $671-$690 per ounce using the AISC range given. While it's not clear what the company's realized gold price will be in Q3, the price of gold has so far averaged around $1,900 (highlighted in grey in the chart below). A ~$200 per ounce increase in the sale price of gold in combination with lower AISC will result in margins expanding from the $600's in Q1 and Q2, to the $900's in Q3 and Q4 (if the price of gold remains steady between now and the end of the year). That's a ~50% increase in margins, and I don't believe that investors understand the impact that higher gold prices are having (and will have) on the cash flow generation of the miners.

Valuation Today Vs. Peak 2011

Yes, share prices of mining stocks are moving up aggressively, and GOLD has increased enormously over the last five years. But:

The re-rating potential of a company like Barrick is still quite high, given the expansive margins. While GOLD has returned 350% since its bear market lows and trounced the performance of the HUI, investors need to remember that GOLD started at such a low base. The stock became extremely oversold as investors didn't understand the company or the debt situation (i.e., how Barrick had the means to reduce debt levels substantially). GOLD was severely underpriced as a result, and the last few years have been more about mean reversion than new all-time highs.

In 2011, Barrick's market cap was $55 billion, and its enterprise value was $65 billion. Today, the company's market cap is $51 billion, and its EV is $53 billion. GOLD hasn't even eclipsed its previous bull market peak valuation yet. Some might say this isn't an apples to apples comparison as the company's production is substantially lower today than it was back then, and operating cash flow was higher nine years ago. Therefore, GOLD's current valuation seems more than fair. That analysis, though, doesn't give the complete picture of 2011 vs. 2020. In 2011, despite record-high gold prices, Barrick's free cash flow was paltry as they spent heavily on projects. In the first six months of that year, they generated negative free cash flow. Compare that to the $438 million of FCF in Q1 2020, and as discussed above, likely at least another $300 million in Q2 and even more in H2 2020. Free cash flow is what drives valuations. Barrick's average realized gold price in 2011 was also far lower than the average price YTD; Barrick has the ability to exceed 2011 operating cash flow metrics despite lower production. Barrick is in much better financial shape today as net debt will likely be just over $1 billion at the close of Q3 vs. over $10 billion in 2011. Finally, cash costs and AISC were surging in 2011 throughout the sector. While the gold price was increasing, margins didn't expand aggressively and began to contract towards the end of that year. Today, industry costs are steady and margins are expanding at a tremendous rate.

I talked last time about how a company like GOLD is the dividend stock of the future considering Barrick's cash flow potential going forward and how this bull market in physical gold is still in the middle innings. The current bull cycle in GOLD is far from over.

