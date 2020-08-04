A distribution cut in PGZ and further discount widening would remove a large looming risk and cause us to reevaluate our stance on the fund.

For a higher-quality CMBS profile, we would point investors to IHTA, which is currently trading at attractive valuations and offers better risk/reward.

The CEF market clocking in strong gains each month since the end of the drawdown in March makes for a more uphill road to climb for income investors. Valuations have richened, leaving few outright bargains available and increasing the likelihood of stepping into what are likely to be value traps.

The Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) stands out on a number of fronts. It is trading at one of the widest discounts - the second widest for a fixed-income fund and one of the lowest discount percentiles. In this article, we take a look at the fund and check whether its apparently attractive valuation justifies its inclusion in an income portfolio.

Our main takeaway is that the fund's earnings capacity has fallen sharply due to deleveraging, a drop in short-term rates, and broad-based dividend cuts across REITs. This means that, while the fund's 11.35% current yield is tempting, the fund actually earns closer to 8.20% in price yield terms. It also raises the possibility of a distribution cut which could further widen the discount.

Investment-grade rated CMBS securities have lagged the broad-based rally in fixed income. Investors who wish to put some capital to work in this asset class should consider the Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund (IHTA) which offers a better risk/reward due to its term profile and a higher-quality portfolio. The fund's pull-to-NAV yield is historically attractive at around 1.3% - the additional performance we would expect per annum from its discount compression.

Source: Systematic Income

What would cause us to reevaluate our view? The key catalysts to watch in PGZ are the following: NAV strength, further discount widening, leverage increase, a distribution cut, and more clarity from the Section 19a filings. If we see some movements along these dimensions, we would reevaluate our view on the fund.

A Cyclical Portfolio

PGZ is allocated 75% to CMBS and 25% to REITs, the latter roughly evenly split between US and international REITs. The fund's CMBS holdings have on average 10-15% exposure to hotels and 25-30% to retail. A number of REIT holdings are also overweight hotels, retail and movie theaters. All in all, this means that roughly half of the fund has exposure to those parts of the economy most hammered by the COVID-19 crisis. Diversification into international holdings has not worked in this particular crisis, given its broad spread, with holdings in Japan, in particular, due to the postponement of the Olympics, suffering significant drops.

That the fund holds some of its real estate exposure via investment-grade rated tranches of CMBS does provide some insulation to direct losses. However, to give a sense of what the market thinks of investment-grade CMBS deals, current BBB-rated CMBS spreads are trading wider than the high yield corporate index suggesting that, an average junk-rated corporate bond is of superior quality than an average BBB-rated investment-grade CMBS deal.

Risk To Earnings and Distributions

If we look at the fund's last earnings for the six-month period to end of April, we see that it has generated about $0.1077 of EPS against a distribution of $0.11. This is a pretty good sign that the fund has not been overdistributing in the past.

However, the fund faces three headwinds which should cause a drop in the fund's earnings. First is that the fund has deleveraged significantly. Prior to the last reporting period, the fund carried a $60m loan which has been scaled down to $40m. And because the deleveraging likely happened in March of this year, the fund's earnings mostly reference a period which was running at a significantly higher leverage. This means that the last reported earnings effectively overstate the fund's actual current earning capacity.

The second driver which should lead to a drop in the fund's earnings is that a bulk of its assets are floating rate. We estimate that about 70% of the fund's CMBS holdings are floating rate. If we match this against its $40m of floating-rate liabilities, we get to an open exposure of about $30m or about 20% of its total assets.

Thirdly, there has been a wave of dividend cuts across REITs, and this should further dent the fund's earnings.

On the positive side of the ledger, the fund will see lower absolute management expenses due to a lower total asset valuation as well as lower interest expenses due to the fall in LIBOR which serves as the base rate for its loan.

Combining everything, we get to an estimate of about $0.08 in monthly EPS or a drop of about 25% from previous levels. The fund has, so far, kept its distribution unchanged, but it does raise a question of how long it will keep this. The fund appears to have cut its distribution only once in 2017 by about 25%. Given the loss of earnings is around the same level, we think it's more likely than not that we will see a cut.

The easiest way for the fund to boost earnings is to move its borrowing back to the $60m level. The fund has a soft leverage cap at 40%, giving it some additional room to raise borrowings. However, we think this is unlikely. The fund's current leverage is around 28% - very similar to what it was prior to the drawdown.

Interestingly, the fund has not issued any Section 19a notices recently. We would not take this as a sign that the fund is covering its distributions, however. This is because, historically, the fund has not issued these notices consistently despite overdistributing somewhat.

Takeaways

While PGZ faces a number of headwinds, most notably, a drop in earnings and its cyclical real estate holdings amid what looks to be a slow macro recovery, there are a number of catalysts we are watching. An increase in leverage, further discount widening, and more clarity around its Section 19a filings would give us some more confidence in the fund. A distribution cut would also remove a large looming risk and may cause us to reevaluate our stance. While we wait for these to play out, we would point investors to IHTA - a higher-quality play on commercial real estate with discount control and attractive valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IHTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.