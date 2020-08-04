In this article we will explain why it's not wise to short a blue-chip REIT like Realty Income.

We all know that Ralphie got the gun he wanted, but Santa was honest about the danger of owning a BB gun.

I’m always amazed to see speculators shorting blue chip REITs.

Whenever I see that behavior, I’m reminded of the time that Ralphie, the cute kid in the movie A Christmas Story, is grilled by Santa Claus.

Ralphie dreamed of owning a BB gun, or actually a Red Ryder special, and when he finally has the courage to tell Santa about the one thing he wants for Christmas, Santa says

“You’ll shoot your eye out, kid.”

Well, we all know that Ralphie got the gun he wanted, but Santa was honest about the danger of owning a BB gun. And by the same token, I’m providing readers with a similar message,

“Don’t short blue-chip REITs, you’ll shoot your eye out, kid.”

A Textbook Example

I recently read an article by Old Time REITster titled Realty Income (O) Is Likely To Have Write-Offs In Its 2nd Quarter Earnings, in which the author disclosed short position and explained “if write-offs/bad debt provisions are announced, it will hit many of O’s investors as a shock.”

Hmmm.

Let’s take a closer look at the short thesis…

REITster said,

"...the flow of bad news has continued for movie theatres. On July 23, AMC announced that it was pushing its opening date from late July to mid to late August. Part of the reason for the delayed reopening is the uncertain release date for Tenet and Mulan. During O’s 1st quarter earnings call, the CEO, Sumit Roy, reiterated time and again that O was not deferring rents for any tenants for more than 3 months and that all deferred rents would be repaid within 5 months. In light of the evolving situation, that optimism now looks misplaced.”

FACT: Realty Income’s Q2 Adjusted FFO (“AFFO”), a more conservative cash flow metric than the more popular FFO, increased 4.9% to $0.86 per share compared to Q2 2019. The dividend payout ratio for the first half of 2020 is 80%. While we consider 70-75% “ideal,” 80% for a retail REIT in the current environment is inarguably impressive.

July’s aggregate rent collection of 91.5% was higher than April, May, and June. Realty Income disclosed that 87% of uncollected rent is attached to theater, health and fitness, restaurant, and childcare industries. While there's absolutely weakness in these areas, 99.1% of contractual rent is from investment-grade tenants. Realty Income modified or abated a mere 0.05% of contractual rent due in Q2.

Realty Income discloses percentage of rent collected by industry. Health and Fitness came in at 47% while Theaters were a mere 3% in Q2. Those stats improved to 88% and 16% in July. We’ll be keeping a close eye on developments related to AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) and its peers. AMC announced a $2.6 billion debt restructuring yesterday, Aug. 3, resulting in a reduction in debt of $553 million. There will be continued weakness in movie theaters and that is underwritten in our expectations for Realty Income.

REITster:

“Having seen an additional 3 months of theatre closures and other business disruptions, O and its auditors may well come to the same conclusion about AMC and other tenants as EPR did in May - that there is real doubt about whether they will be able to collect all of the rent they are entitled to.” …it is possible given the continued closure of certain businesses O may also need utilize a provision for bad debt. Spirit (NYSE:SRC), another NNN REIT that reported earnings on Friday, reserved an additional $5.8 million for doubtful accounts. It should also be noted that Realty Income will need to make decisions about write-offs and provisions without the presence of a CFO as the pandemic has no doubt slowed their hiring process.”

FACT: Realty Income posted a bad debt expense of 1.5% of contractual rent. This is very manageable given the REIT’s exposures and the extremely challenging environment. Keep in mind that this metric is as of July 31 and subsequently encompasses what we all hope is the worst of the crisis and government lockdowns.

As noted previously, there's undoubtedly pain in the theater industry and that needs to be accounted for. On the other hand, theaters represent only 6% of Realty Income’s Q2 contractual rent. This is a perfect demonstration of why this dividend aristocrat’s diversification pays dividends over time – it's impossible to predict the winners and losers of each crisis in advance.

It's possible, however, to carefully construct a portfolio designed to withstand just about any external shock, and that’s exactly what Realty Income’s management team has done.

The relentless focus on the movie theaters and possible write-downs is a classic example of missing the forest for the trees. Ares of weakness should absolutely be analyzed and we spend a great amount of time and human capital doing just that, but at the same time, they need to be balanced against other aspects of the firm relative to their significance. In this case, Realty Income has demonstrated that their long-term focus and overall strength of the portfolio has delivered.

A Dang Good Quarter, All Things Considered

Remember, O collected 91.5% of contractual rent due for July across its total portfolio and 86.5% of rent due for Q2-20. For comparison, O collected 88.4% in April, 84.9% in May, and 86.1% in June. Also, O collected 90.7% from its top 20 tenants in July (vs 82.5% in June).

Source

Realty Income’s statistics have been improving steadily since April and notice below that rent collections in July were strong (theaters even paid 16%).

Source: Investor Presentation

O reinstated 2020 acquisition guidance of $1.25B-$1.75B and we would not expect that number to climb as a result of the perfect storm for sale/leasebacks. As I explained in a recent article,

“The primary benefit of a sale/leaseback for the seller is that it can convert an illiquid fixed asset into cash and increase its working capital.”

In Q2-20 O generated adjusted FFO per share of $.86 per share beating the average analyst estimate of $.82 per share. Portfolio occupancy was 98.5%, the same as Q1 2020.

Also, in June O “announced the 91st consecutive quarterly dividend increase, which is the 107th increase in the amount of the dividend since the company's listing in 1994. The annualized dividend amount as of June 30, 2020 was $2.802 per share, representing 81.5% of its AFFO.

Most Important: Valuation and Risk

Let’s touch on a popular topic as we wrap-up this article. Isn’t 2020 a repeat of 2008/2009? Isn’t commercial real estate and leverage high just like it was back then? This is a fair question and one we take seriously.

Source: FAST Graphs

Realty Income’s enterprise value is six times greater today than at the end of 2007. The fixed charge coverage ratio, or the firm’s ability to satisfy its liabilities, is nearly double at 5.4x compared to Dec. 31, 2007’s 3.1x. Net debt/adjusted EBIDTARre and total debt/total market capitalization are both lower today than they were prior to the Great Recession.

Realty Income’s credit rating is now A3/A-, the highest awarded to any publicly-traded REIT, compared to Baa1/BBB, or a mere two notches above junk, back in 2007. Publicly-traded REITs’ balance sheets have, on average, dramatically increased in quality and strength in the past 10-12 years.

Realty Income closely tracks its dividend yield spread over 10-year Treasuries. The median is 321 basis points but is now 2.7 standard deviations above its historical average. In laymen’s terms, that means Realty Income trades in the bottom 3% of its historical trading range using this metric.

It’s possible Treasuries could spike higher, but it’s more likely that Realty Income’s yield will decline. While we never rely on a single valuation metric, it's worth paying attention to.

Baking in no rent collection from theaters and lowered collections from restaurants, childcare, and health & fitness for the rest of 2020, Realty Income is set to generate approximately $3.30 in AFFO in the next 12 months. That puts its AFFO multiple at 18x and in line with historical averages.

An entry point of $60 provides the opportunity to capture a growing 4.9% yield in addition to 5%-10% annualized capital gains in the next few years. If any of the weaker industries perform better than our pessimistic expectations, the capital gains component will likely be greater.

So, in conclusion, as Santa told Ralphie, “You’ll shoot your eye out, kid.”

Don’t short a blue chip REIT like Realty Income.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.