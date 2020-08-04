Like it or hate it, you just cannot ignore Facebook (FB). The company continues to grow despite all odds. After successfully navigating through the virtual congressional hearing, Facebook came out with solid numbers for the quarter ending June 2020. Subsequently, the stock jumped by a solid 8%.

The stock would have most likely continued its upward rally, had it not been for the news about a potential Microsoft - TikTok deal. Facebook investors are rightly concerned since the acquisition can position Microsoft (MSFT) directly against Facebook in the online advertising market. The worries got reflected in the company's share price which went down by 0.67% to $251.96 on August 3.

But Facebook has handled many challenges and will definitely be ready to take on this new one. In the meanwhile, the small blip in share price trajectory can prove to be a decent entry point to retail investors. Since it is almost always impossible to time the market, it is best for retail investors to opt for dollar value averaging strategy.

Facebook is growing revenues at a pace faster than the industry

Facebook surprised the market as it surpassed consensus estimates for both revenues and earnings in the second quarter, despite the multiple challenges and headwinds. The company's revenues are expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 - 2024, ahead of the average revenue growth estimate for the media industry of 15.7% in the same time frame. The company's earnings growth CAGR of 18.1% is expected to fall a tad bit below 20.4% CAGR of the overall industry.

Second-quarter revenues of $18.69 billion were up 10.67% YoY and ahead of the consensus by $1.33 billion. This is impressive performance considering the COVID-19 related headwinds as well as ongoing advertiser boycott. Approximately $18.3 billion is attributed to the online advertising business, which was up 10% YoY. EPS of $1.8 also beat the consensus estimate by $0.42.

Facebook has given pretty modest guidance for the third quarter, which includes YoY ad-revenue growth of 10%. The ad-revenue business has definitely slowed down compared to mid to high 20's growth rate posted in 2019. However, while historically one of the lowest growth rates, the anticipated third-quarter performance starts seeming pretty healthy when we look at the larger macroeconomic picture and the multiple headwinds.

Facebook also has a solid balance sheet. At the end of June 2020, the company had $58.24 billion of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, an increase of $3.39 billion from those at the end of December 2019. At the same time, the company's current liabilities decreased from $15.05 billion to $11.31 billion in the same time frame. The company's total debt stands at $11.0 billion, less than half of its cash assets.

Online advertising has proved its resilience despite difficult times

Facebook's main business of online advertising has proven far more resilient than previously estimated. The company's huge subscriber base, more than that of any other social media platform, and highly successful targeted campaigns have lent it an enviable and unavoidable position in the ad world.

Currently, there are around 3.1 million subscribers using at least one of Facebook products such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, or Instagram in a month, up 14% YoY. Besides, 180 million businesses and 9 million active advertisers are part of the Facebook ecosystem. Thanks to the huge market penetration, the company commands significant pricing power in this market.

Facebook also reported an increase of 12% in MAUs (monthly active users) to 2.79 million using the Facebook platform in the second quarter. The company's DAUs (daily active users) also grew 12% YoY to 1.79 billion. The average revenue per user of $7.05 for Facebook has also surpassed the consensus estimate of $6.50.

This solid growth of subscriber base bodes extremely well for the company's online advertising business. Businesses want to get their products in front of a customer base and Facebook greatly simplifies this process. In my opinion, even the big companies which have boycotted the platform will eventually revert to it mainly due to the absence of any other product with similar reach in the market.

Ecommerce, messenger commerce, and online gaming can prove to be big opportunities

In May 2020, Facebook further penetrated the e-commerce space by partnering with Shopify (SHOP) to Shops. The company aims to enable small businesses on its Facebook and Instagram platforms to create a digital storefront in an easy and free manner. This, in turn, will allow these businesses to reach a broader customer base and benefit from the huge exodus of customers opting for the online shopping experience. Currently, around 160 million small businesses are using Facebook apps.

As per the terms of the partnership, while Facebook will handle the look and feel of the digital storefront, Shopify is responsible for all other functionalities including checkout. Facebook will charge a small fee per transaction. But it is not this additional revenue that is the exciting part of the story. It is the potential for increased selling and promotional activities by these businesses through and subsequent rise in online advertising. The company's increased penetration into e-commerce beyond Facebook Marketplace is bound to be a success mainly due to its huge and mostly loyal subscriber base.

Shopify is just one part of Facebook's e-commerce aspirations. The company has also tied up with other third-party services such as BigCommerce and WooCommerce. This strategy is combining the reach and scale of Facebook with established e-commerce capabilities of these third-party providers.

Additionally, the company is also targeting the exploding e-commerce opportunity in emerging markets. The company has invested $5.8 billion in cash in the Jio e-commerce platform in India to enable payments. Facebook sees India's e-commerce as a huge growth opportunity, thanks to a large number of subscribers from this market.

Facebook is also targeting the messaging commerce business in a big way. The company has already tasted some success with Facebook Messenger, where targeted advertisements are proving highly successful in directing customers to message and commerce. Facebook Messenger is more in demand in developed markets.

The company is also experiencing solid adoption of recently launched WhatsApp Business app, especially in developing economies. Here, Facebook is primarily targeting Brazil and India, two markets where a high percentage of businesses are already using WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Business is enabling small businesses to streamline customer service and facilitate business transactions. Facebook has provided an API for business-customer interaction. The company will be raking in revenues mainly from fees paid by businesses to use API for customer service and customer engagement.

In case the company manages to sort out the challenges surrounding payment capabilities, WhatsApp Business can prove to be a major revenue driver. The company is gearing up to launch WhatsApp Pay in India. This monetization of WhatsApp will unleash huge value for Facebook, considering that there are around 50 million people using this app and the number keeps on growing.

Online gaming is also a huge opportunity for the company, especially when people are almost locked in their homes due to the pandemic. Microsoft's plans to shut down Mixer and transition its partners and streamers to Facebook Gaming. This again will significantly increase its subscriber base, which in turn means more marketing power in the online advertising world.

Finally, the company is also penetrating the device market with Oculus virtual reality headsets and Portal smart video calling device. These products raked in total sales of $366 million in the second quarter, a YoY jump of 40%. These areas are definitely noteworthy considering the high future growth potential.

Investors should be aware of these risks

Today, the biggest challenge for Facebook is regulatory risk. For many years now, the company has been vilified as the poster child for data misuse. This has resulted in Facebook having to shelve off billions of dollars in settlements to various regulatory authorities.

While such regulatory fines, settlements, and fees are mostly deemed to be exceptional one-time items, unfortunately, are more frequent for Facebook. These fines have had a detrimental impact on the company's cash flows and on overall investor sentiment. In the second quarter, Facebook's free cash flow was $514 million, a dramatic decline from $5.0 billion FCF in the second quarter the prior year. Here, the key culprit has been the $5.0 billion settlement paid to FTC (Federal Trade Commission) in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 but expensed in 2019.

The company has been called upon to face multiple congressional hearings for complaints related to election meddling, data privacy issues, hiring practices, failure to meet social responsibilities in the opioid crisis, libra cryptocurrency, and anticompetitive behavior to retain market power.

Facebook's also received significant backlash in early July for allowing hate speech and misinformation to spread through its site. Many Fortune 500 companies boycotted advertising on Facebook and Instagram in a bid to support the cause. Although the financial impact of the move is limited, it is definitely tarnishing the company's already fragile reputation in the corporate world. The company also faced setbacks in Brazil, when WhatsApp Payments Service was blocked within a week of the rollout. All this negative publicity results in share price weakness for the company at least in the short run.

The online advertising industry is highly cyclical and even Facebook is not immune to the challenges posed by the ongoing recession. The company has guided pretty conservatively for the third quarter. There remains significant uncertainty about the pace of recovery of the global economy and especially small and medium-sized businesses and that impact has been incorporated in the third-quarter outlook.

Facebook also expects user growth and engagement levels to normalize, as countries continue to ease the shelter-at-home measures. Accordingly, the company is guiding for a flat or slightly downtrend in DAUs and MAUs in the third quarter in the majority of markets. The advertiser boycott, changes in data privacy regulations, and changing mobile operating platforms can also pose challenges to the company in the coming quarters.

The rest of the world market continues to be a challenge for the company mainly due to the relatively lower penetration of e-commerce, mobile commerce, and online gaming.

Finally, although we may see a YoY increase in reported operating margin from 27% to 32% in the second quarter, the margins have actually dipped if we remove the impact of events such as fines and settlements. Much of this is attributable to increased COVID-19 related expenses.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for the company is $257.35. The company is trading at a P/B multiple of 6.82x, P/S multiple of 8.84x, P/E multiple of 32.15x, and forward P/E multiple of 25.14x. Although the valuations are reflecting the impact of the ongoing recession and heightened regulatory risks for the company, they still are far too low considering the huge growth potential and strong moat of the company in the online advertising market. The company has already proved its mettle in the second-quarter earnings despite many setbacks. Hence, a target price of $300 seems to be fairly achievable for the company in the next 12 months.

As seen above, almost all of the major analysts are extremely bullish for Facebook. Facebook continues to be a strong value play mainly due to its diversified advertiser base, targeted advertising strategy, pricing power, a significant number of yet unmonetized assets, and strong balance sheet. The stock is definitely a very attractive pick for retail investors with a time frame of one year and above-average risk appetite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.