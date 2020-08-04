Introduction

Over the years, I have observed that investors have a much more difficult time assessing when to sell a stock than they have assessing when to buy a stock. At least partially because of this dynamic, I have dedicated a lot of my time on Seeking Alpha writing articles that suggest when stocks should be sold, and over the past year-and-a-half, I have written bearish articles on over 50 S&P 500 stocks. But I do occasionally buy stocks if it appears they are trading at good values. I purchased Align Technology (ALGN) on 3/19/20. The closing price on that day was $142.23. I explained the process I went through to identify Align as a good investment in my 5/31/20 article "Stocks I Bought on the Dip: Align Technology". Last Thursday, on 7/30/20, I took profits in the stock, and the closing price that day was $296.13. Here is how the investment's performance compared to the S&P 500 over the same time period:

Data by YCharts

Using the closing day prices, the Align position returned over 108% over the course of about 4 months, while the S&P 500 index returned about 36%, or approximately 1/3rd of what Align returned. (I got stopped out at a little over $292 midday on Thursday, so my total returns were actually a little less than the those displayed in the graph but still over 100%.)

In this article, I'm going to explain my process and reasoning for selling the stock.

It's all about likely future returns

When I invest in less-cyclical stocks like Align Technologies, I focus almost exclusively on expected future returns and the risk that I may not get those returns. My approach assumes that future returns are driven by two primary factors: the cumulative earnings of the business over time and the market sentiment surrounding the stock. For the business returns, I simply imagine that I buy the whole business at its current market price and that I get to keep all of the cumulative earnings for the next 10 years, then I convert those cumulative earnings to a CAGR percentage and use that CAGR % to value the stock/business. For the market sentiment returns, I assume that the market will at some point over the next decade revert to the mean P/E ratio of the last full economic cycle, and I covert the change in price if that were to happen if the mean reversion occurs to a CAGR percentage also. Then, I add those CAGR percentages together to obtain an estimate for the 'Full-Cycle' return over the next 10 years if we were to experience a similar cycle as the last one.

The next stage of the process is to determine what expected 10-year CAGR % I am willing to buy, sell, or hold, the stock in question. A lot of this comes down to how each investor thinks about risk and to investment alternatives. If an investor thought that a 10-year Treasury represented an equal risk to stocks (or to a particular stock), then the 10-year Treasury yield is currently +0.558%. So, if one thought Align Technology stock had equal risk to the 10-year Treasury and that the only alternative investment available, then perhaps Align would become a 'sell' if the expected 10-year returns fell below a 0.558% CAGR expectation.

Personally, I think using that threshold as a 'sell threshold' for a stock like Align is too low for at least two important reasons. The first is that Align Technologies is far riskier than a 10-year Treasury. Already Align is seeing competitive threats from companies like SmileDirectClub (SDC), and those sorts of competitive threats are only likely to continue over the course of the next decade. And simply examining history more generally, we see that most individual stocks fail to be good investments. The odds are quite high that for any random individual stock in the market you choose, it will turn out to be a losing investment over the long term. One's odds improve greatly if they choose a stock that has a history of growing earnings, but the risks are still significant. Because of those risks, it is rational for investors to demand a premium expected return in exchange for taking that risk with their capital.

The second important reason we might demand a higher return than that of the 10-year is that there may be other investments an investor can make that have a guaranteed return that is higher than the 10-year. For a great many investors, paying down debt will provide better returns than owning expensive stocks that have low expected forward returns. One survey from bankrate.com this year showed the average mortgage rate is around 4.41%. One of the lessons Warren Buffett revisited in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) annual meeting this year was that if one carried high levels of debt (in his example someone who was carrying credit card debt and paying 18% interest) wondered what sort of returns Berkshire or Buffett could get them. I'm paraphrasing, but Warren pointed out that the best return they would get would be paying off their credit card debt.

The case I'm making here is a similar, yet less-extreme example. If someone has a mortgage with an interest rate of 4% or higher, then it doesn't make much sense to hold onto a stock that has a 10-year expected return of less than 4% because the return of paying down their mortgage is guaranteed, while the stock carries much more risk, and could, in fact, lose money over that time period. So, knowing that a great number of investors (including myself) would be better off paying down debt rather than owning a stock that has expected long-term returns of less than 4%, I have chosen to use a 4% expected 10-year CAGR as my initial threshold for selling a stock, and I have chosen to a 12% expected CAGR as my initial threshold for buying a stock under the assumption that the long-term average return of the market is 8% or so.

When I bought Align Technology back in March, it had a 10-year expected CAGR of over 12%. When I wrote about it in late May, it had a +6.39% expected 10-year CAGR and so I listed the stock as a 'hold' in that article. In this article, I will calculate the current expected 10-year CAGR and explain my exit strategy for the stock.

A notable aspect of this analysis is that while there are some tweaks that I make around the edges, the basic process for determining when to buy a stock is the same as the process of determining when to sell the stock. So, one or the other (buying or selling) isn't exceptionally harder than the other, once an investor has determined the broad buy/sell/hold parameters they think make sense for all stocks of this type in advance.

Step 1: Determine the Cyclicality of Earnings

On the F.A.S.T. Graph above, the adjusted operating earnings for Align Technology is represented by the shaded dark green area. ALGN didn't become consistently profitable until 2007, about a year before the peak of the last economic cycle. Since then, it has only had one year of negative EPS growth, which was in 2008 when EPS declined -32%. I placed a purple circle on that year in the graph. That is the expected decline from peak earnings I will base my forward expectations on. It's worth noting, that currently, analysts are expecting a -61% decline in earnings this year. That is nearly double the decline experienced in 2008, so it means that I was actually being quite generous when I used an expected -32% earnings decline from the last cycle in my original analysis. Of course, the past was all I had to work with back in March because nobody knew how bad the decline would be. As proof of that, in my May article, analysts at the time were expecting a -47% decline from last year, so expectations have actually gotten worse, even as Align's price has risen the past two months.

It appears to me based on the last recession, that under a normal recession Align would have a moderately cyclical business. With moderately cyclical businesses like this one, fairly traditional valuation systems using P/E ratios and earnings growth estimates work reasonably well to predict future returns as long as we try our best to account for that modest earnings cyclicality, so the full-cycle approach using traditional methods is what I used for Align Technology (if earnings had been more cyclical, I would have used a different method of valuing the stock).

Step 2: Full-Cycle Analysis

Next, I'm going to run what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis," which is the same analysis I performed that flagged Align Technology as a buy in March. As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business returns.

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return we could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around the end of 2007, a little before the last cyclical peak.

As I write this, ALGN's blended P/E on the F.A.S.T. Graph is 77.32, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 35.65. The reason the blended P/E ratio is so high is that blended P/Es look forward a quarter or two and combine those estimates with current earnings, so this blended P/E is assuming that earnings will indeed be lower over the next couple of quarters which raises the P/E ratio because the "E" is reduced (and current earnings have already fallen substantially, too). Using forward or blended P/Es is fine for low-to-moderately cyclical stocks during non-recessionary periods, but during recessions, for moderate-to-highly cyclical stocks forward or blended P/Es can give the wrong feedback and they can make these stocks look expensive when they aren't sometimes. Align has moderately cyclical earnings. For that reason, I like to use peak forward earnings. These are the earnings analysts were expecting for the remainder of the year back in February before the recession. And if we create a P/E from peak earnings expectations using today's price, we get a peak earnings P/E of about 42.52, which is above its long-term average full-cycle P/E since the end of 2007 (but far below the 77 P/E on the F.A.S.T. Graph).

If, over the course of the next 10 years, ALGN's P/E were to revert to its normal 35.65 level from its current 42.52 level and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -1.75%. So, on a full-cycle basis, it is trading above its average market sentiment. (My minimum threshold for purchasing a stock during the current recessionary downturn is a +1.00% expected 10-year CAGR from sentiment mean reversion. When I bought ALGN, it had a P/E ratio of 19.59, which would have produced a 10-year sentiment mean reversion CAGR expectation of about +6.17%, well above my minimum threshold.)

Step 3: Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield, and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield. Even using peak earnings, the current earnings yield is quite low at about +2.35%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $2.35 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years. (Back in March, when I bought the stock, this number was about $5.10, so you can see the dramatic difference it makes buying at a lower price in terms of the expected return on investment one gets.)

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2007, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Let's start by looking at how much shares were reduced since 2007.

Data by YCharts

Shares outstanding have actually risen over the course of this cycle, so I won't make any adjustments here. It's good to see they have essentially remained flat since about 2013, so if we hold the stock long term our ownership stake will not be diluted over time. Even when I take into account Align's negative EPS year, I get an expected 10-year earnings growth rate of +23.48%, which is an extremely high growth rate. It's so high, in fact, that when I see estimated growth rates over +20%, I assume that it's unlikely they will be sustainable at that high of a rate for a full decade to come. It is very hard to maintain a growth rate that high for decades at a time. There will almost always be some sort of competitive pressures that arise or limits to a business's addressable market that come into play over the course of a decade. For that reason, whenever I see a growth rate above +20%, I always round it down to 20% for the sake of my estimates and as a way to build in a margin of safety. So, for Align Technologies, I use a 20% earnings growth rate for my estimates.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought ALGN's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $2.35 plus 20% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +20.00% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $173.42. When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +5.66% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for ALGN, it will produce a -1.75% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +5.66% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +3.91% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Right now, ALGN is in the "Sell" category, and I have taken profits in my position.

My Process for Taking Profits

The basic process I described above for buying and selling less-cycle stocks does most of the heavy work when it comes to highlighting potential 'buys' and 'sells'. After a stock crosses those return expectation thresholds, it at least becomes eligible to buy or sell, and for the decisions that follow, I use much more personal judgment and discretion. Currently, for stocks that cross the 4% 10-year CAGR threshold, my approach is to see if they keep running up another 10-11% and then place a 10% trailing stop on the stock so that I lock in my profits at least around that 4% expected CAGR mark.

In the case of Align Technology, this meant that I didn't immediately sell the stock as it rose over my $290 sell threshold, but that I waited for it to rise even more, and then put a trailing stop on the stock. Ultimately, soon after earnings, Align fell 10% and I got stopped out just above $292, so allowing the stock to run didn't really net me any additional money. But I do have stocks where using a trailing stop is netting me more, like with Hologic (HOLX).

I purchased Hologic back in March using the exact same method I used for Align and put a trailing stop on for Hologic at about the same time because it had become overvalued, too. Unlike Align, though, Hologic had better than expected earnings and the stock price continued to rally. Even though the stock had become expensive, using a trailing stop has allowed me to capture additional upside in the price while protecting most of my profits.

Data by YCharts

Rather than lock-in something like a 110% return from this stock by simply selling after the expected future returns fell below 4%, now I'm essentially guaranteed a 125% return and it could be much more if the stock price continues to rally from here. So, this illustrates the value of capturing some momentum when the market is willing to cooperate.

Conclusion

One of the more interesting things about this purchase is that I considered it a value purchase at the time I bought it. It's a great example of how value investors can find growth without a lot of speculation. Align has had a long history of actual earnings and earnings growth, it had gone through at least one major recession, and it briefly traded below a 20 P/E ratio during the current recession. But, because it's not a software company or an electric car manufacturer, and it lacked a well-known brand name it was mostly ignored by growth investors. While there weren't a lot of stocks that combined a good earnings history, growth, and value during this downturn, there were a few. They all seemed to be lesser-known companies (though not exactly small) in unsexy businesses. Perhaps that's something to keep in mind in the event of a market double-dip.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.