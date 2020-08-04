The Industrial Process business isn't quite as vulnerable to weakness in oil/gas as commonly believed, and has more short cycle leverage than appreciated.

Despite not having a lot of the traits that investors find most desirable today in industrials (short cycle exposure, leverage to ESG/climate/energy efficiency, and/or leverage to onshoring), ITT Corp. (ITT) has nevertheless shrunk some of the valuation gap I saw last quarter and outperformed its peer group by around 3% to 5% (depending on how you define the group).

I still believe that there's meaningful upside here and that the Street doesn't fully appreciate the story - from the "more short cycle than you might think" aspects of the Industrial Process business to the strong share growth opportunities in Motion and the multiple targets for margin improvement. With modeling assumptions that work out to a long-term revenue growth rate around 3% to 4% and an FCF growth rate closer to 7%, I believe ITT is still priced for double-digit annualized returns from here.

Better Than Expected Margins In A Tough Quarter

ITT either missed revenue expectations by a small amount or beat by a small amount depending on the service you look at it, but it was not an easy quarter for the company whatever your basis of comparison. Still, the efforts management has made to structurally improve margins, as well as shorter-term steps taken to respond to the sudden demand shifts created by COVID-19, have borne fruit as the company beat by 25% at the segment income line.

Revenue declined about 28% in organic terms, a pretty weak result, but consistent for a company with pretty "pure" industrial end-market exposure and few offsets like healthcare or non-resi construction. Gross margin declined just 40bp, while operating income fell 40% and margin contracted 220bp. At the segment level, profits did beat Street expectations by a wide margin, but still declined 44% with a 350bp margin contraction. Decremental margins were just 25% - good on a relative basis where many quality industrials have seen decrementals in the 30%s.

Industrial Process revenue declined by almost 17%, good for a small beat, as short-cycle businesses declined 4% and project-oriented business declined 50% on sharp contraction in areas like oil & gas. This result was consistent with Dover's (DOV) "moderate" decline in industrial Pumps & Processing and broadly similar to IDEX's (IEX) performance, while Flowserve (FLS) did better and Weir (OTCPK:WEIGY) did worse. Segment profits were surprisingly strong, with profits down 9% and margin up 120bp on improvements to the supply chain and product mix.

Motion revenue declined by 35%, missing by a fairly significant margin. Friction revenue declined 42%, with auto down 40%, but that was still good for meaningful beats relative to underlying build rates (+1,000bp in North America, +400bp in Europe, +1,600bp in China). Wolverine saw a 38% revenue decline, while the rail businesses KONI and Axtone saw a 9% decline. Despite weaker revenue and a 57% decline in segment profit, ITT's Motion business still beat on margins (down 560bp to 12.2%).

CCT revenue declined 29%, with the company hit hard by both aerospace (down 41%) and oil/gas (down 24%), while industrial revenue declined a much more moderate 7%. That was a pretty decent top-line beat, and while segment profit declined 44% (and margin contracted 350bp), both profits and margin beat expectations.

Making Sense Of The Trends

One of the challenging aspects to ITT is that there are several moving parts, and they're going to be moving in very different directions for a little while. Although ITT isn't really seen as particularly short-cycle, management regards about 75% of the Process business as short-cycle, and then you have the auto friction and industrial connector businesses that are also short-cycle.

In the Process business, orders declined 9%, with short-cycle orders down 17% and pump project orders up 22%. Project orders can be lumpy, but the overall order trends are stronger than at peers like Dover (down 27%), Flowserve (down 25%) and Weir (down 20%). While this business does have a sizable "oil and gas" exposure, it's important to remember that it is predominantly downstream, and that's a market with a relatively healthier outlook (particularly the fueling businesses of companies like Fortive (FTV) and Dover).

In Friction, auto builds plunged in the first half of the year, but should recover in the third and fourth quarter, and several companies have pointed to improving underlying trends in the auto end-market. To that end, I believe auto friction could return to growth at ITT in Q4'20 or Q1'21. Longer term, ITT still has some great share-gain opportunities. One of its prime rivals, Akebono (OTCPK:AKBIF), has basically retreated from North America, and many of its chief rivals are financially stressed and not invested in new technology development nor advanced manufacturing capabilities. With accelerating share gains and major wins on EV platforms, I believe management has a good chance of hitting its target of doubling its share over the next five to six years (from close to 20% now).

With the CCT business, there's no getting around the issue of weak aircraft builds for the next couple of years, nor weaker upstream oil & gas. Still, more than half of the business is in industrial and medical markets, where the company seems to be gaining share (industrial down just 7% this quarter), and management still believes they can meaningfully improve margins over the next few years.

The Outlook

Management has plans to meaningfully improve margins in all of its businesses over the next three to five years, and the progress seen to date lends that credibility. I believe there are also market share growth opportunities outside of Motion, (in Connect & Control), and I'd note that ITT has a lot of balance sheet flexibility to do deals to further improve the growth outlook and/or add exposure to strategically-attractive markets.

Although I've moved some numbers around a bit between 2020 and 2022 (a less severe drop and a less dramatic rebound), I'm still looking for long-term revenue growth in excess of 3%, long-term FCF margins improving toward the low-to-mid teens, and long-term FCF growth north of 7%.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, I believe ITT is meaningfully undervalued at a time when there aren't a lot of cheap industrial stocks. I acknowledge the risk that downturns in aerospace, oil/gas, and other process industries could be worse (deeper and/or longer), but I believe the market is overestimating the risks there and underappreciating the opportunities in areas like auto friction, industrial connect & control, and short-cycle pumps and valves. With better than double-digit annual return potential, I think this is a name to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.