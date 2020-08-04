The swift move in the share price has mopped up the significant undervaluation I saw before, with further upside tied to the cycle, management execution on margins, and capital deployment.

Orders are still weak in the Industrial business, but a short-cycle recovery should be in play by year-end and Food & Beverage orders were stable on an organic basis.

SPX Flow posted better than expected results on both the revenue segment lines, with significantly better than expected results in the Industrial business.

While I thought SPX Flow (FLOW) was undervalued three months ago, I was concerned that a lack of near-term drivers could limit Street interest. Clearly I needn’t have worried, as the shares have shot up almost 50% since then, with the Street apparently attracted to the mix of more stable food/beverage and personal care end-markets and short-cycle industrial leverage, as well as the steps the company has taken to improve its margins and balance sheet.

Valuation is decidedly more challenging now, as the shares don’t look nearly so cheap on free cash flow, but don’t necessarily look that expensive. The company also does have good leverage to a short-cycle “general manufacturing” recovery, not to mention balance sheet flexibility to do even more to improve the long-term revenue growth and margin leverage.

Better Results Down The Line

SPX Flow faced some challenging market conditions in the quarter, but delivered better than expected results, as the company’s leverage to less cyclical food and beverage markets, as well as industrial aftermarket sales, helped the top line. Revenue declined about 18% in organic terms, but that was good for a 6% beat relative to Street expectations. Better still was the impressive $0.23 beat at the segment profit line.

Within that 18% revenue decline, the Food & Beverage business declined 16%, with the exit from the dry dairy systems business accounting for about a third of that. The Industrial business reported a larger 19% decline, but that’s not far out of line with what quality industrial companies have been reporting, particularly those with more sizable exposures to “general manufacturing”.

Gross margin actually improved about three points, while adjusted operating income declined 19%, with margin down 60bp. At the segment level, profits declined 13%, with margin up 110bp. Food & Beverage profits jumped 37%, with margin up 540bp as the company benefited from the exit of the dry dairy business. Industrial profits fell 35%, with margin down 260bp, though the decremental margin was just 25%.

Food & Beverage Looking Relatively Steady, But Industrial Is Still An Unknown

SPX Flow’s Food & Beverage business didn’t do quite as well as Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) (down 6.5%), even after adjusting for the exit of the dry dairy business, but the results were fairly consistent with Rockwell’s (ROK) commentary on the sector (though the companies sell very different products). While GEA Group’s (OTCPK:GEAGY) positive pre-announcement was light on details, it seems plausible that its performance was on par with SPX Flow in this sector.

Food & Beverage orders were flat yoy on an organic basis, as process system order growth (up 13%) offset component order contraction (down 11%). There’s really not much about the near-term outlook for this business that concerns me overly much. Although fresh dairy consumption has increased in the U.S. during the Covid-19 outbreak, I don’t see producers looking to rush in with new capex, but I likewise don’t see much change to an outlook for healthy mid-single-digit long-term capex growth in the space.

SPX Flow’s Industrial business is a tougher nut to crack for several reasons, including a hodge-podge of only partial comparables and peers. Orders were down 14% yoy in organic terms, with management pointing to weaker trends in North America and in short-cycle markets for its dehydration and hydraulics. That’s not really surprising, but SPX Flow is tough to benchmark; Xylem (XYL) is kinda-sorta a peer in some parts of the business, and its revenue declined 12%, while Alfa Laval also reported a 12% decline in its heat transfer business. Other companies with industrial pump and valve business (like Dover (DOV) and ITT (ITT)) have reported declines ranging from the high single-digits to the mid-teens.

Looking at served markets, SPX Flow should be well-leveraged to short-cycle recoveries starting late in 2020 and/or 2021 in areas like “general manufacturing”, air treatment, and industrial water treatment, while markets like personal care products should see less dramatic near-term recovery but a less volatile/cyclical long-term trajectory.

The Outlook

I continue to believe that the food and beverage end-market can support low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth, while personal care growth will probably be in a similar range. The more industrial parts of SPX Flow’s business are likely to be more on the order of GDP-type growers, but I could see management using some of the balance sheet flexibility to acquire their way into some markets with better growth prospects (like biopharma). I still expect overall long-term growth to be in the low single-digits from the 2019 starting point, though more in the mid-single-digits using 2020 as the starting point.

A key question remains as to the long-term margin potential of the business. Exiting the dry dairy business will help margins, and I think there’s more that management could potentially do. For a company with leadership in some worthwhile product categories, the margins still look too low, and I think there’s more that could be done here (“will be” is another question, of course). At this point, I model SPX Flow with an assumption of high single-digit FCF margins down the road, but that’s not particularly strong on a relative basis and perhaps there could be some upside here that would drive FCF growth solidly into the double-digits.

The Bottom Line

SPX Flow still offers high single-digit annualized appreciation potential, which isn’t so bad on a relative basis, but the strong move in the share price has mopped up the unusual undervaluation I saw before. Now upside looks more tied to management execution and capital deployment. While there are plenty of opportunities and avenues for this company to improve its long-term growth and margin profile, it remains to be seen if management will execute on them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.