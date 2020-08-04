The U.S. Dollar May Be Due For A Collapse
Dollar weakness makes sense versus hard assets and in terms of long term purchasing power.
However, US dollar has no reason to substantially weaken versus other fiat currencies.
Recent Fed action has brought balance sheet size in line with ECB.
This video is the first part of a two part series about the future of the dollar as a reserve currency. I go into how extreme bearish sentiment in the US dollar may see a near term peak with last Friday's US outlook downgrade from Fitch and that there are shorter term technical factors that make the USD overdue for a bounce short term.
Long term, the lack of monetary divergence in favor of tightening from overseas central banks means that there is no structural catalyst for a weak dollar long term versus other currencies (hard assets versus fiat broadly is a different story). As a result, the main catalyst for the US losing its reserve currency is the emergence of a viable competitor and an adverse political catalyst that creates a sense of urgency to change.
In a future video, I will go over political catalysts that could cause the break of current monetary system (that are not due to virus or war).
