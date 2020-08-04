This video is the first part of a two part series about the future of the dollar as a reserve currency. I go into how extreme bearish sentiment in the US dollar may see a near term peak with last Friday's US outlook downgrade from Fitch and that there are shorter term technical factors that make the USD overdue for a bounce short term.

Long term, the lack of monetary divergence in favor of tightening from overseas central banks means that there is no structural catalyst for a weak dollar long term versus other currencies (hard assets versus fiat broadly is a different story). As a result, the main catalyst for the US losing its reserve currency is the emergence of a viable competitor and an adverse political catalyst that creates a sense of urgency to change.

In a future video, I will go over political catalysts that could cause the break of current monetary system (that are not due to virus or war).

Originally aired on August 2nd, 2020

Disclosure: I am/we are long UUP, GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.