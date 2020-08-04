I like the company but think it is overvalued at current levels, so would sell.

But yield is only 1% and the shares are priced for high growth and high margins, which doesn't match the company profile.

Treatt (OTC:TTTRD) is a U.K.-listed share popular with some investors for its perceived business moat in flavors and fragrances, akin to IFF. I like the company well enough but don't think it justifies its current valuation, so see it as a sell.

Treatt: A Specialist Ingredient, flavor and Fragrance Manufacturer

Originally founded in 1886 in the United Kingdom, Treatt has evolved to become a specialist ingredient, flavor and fragrance house. From facilities in the U.K., U.S. and China, they serve over ninety markets globally. Its expanded U.S. facility came online in March last year. It is building a new facility in the U.K. originally planned to complete at the end of this year.

52% of sales go directly to clients - mainly FMCG manufacturers - while the other 48% go to flavor houses, who use them in their own offerings to their end clients. In theory, therefore, there is long-term potential to capture more of the value chain if the company wants to.

Sales are spread well, with North America around two fifths and Europe including the U.K. around thirty per cent.

The Company is Debt Free But not Highly Cash Generative

The company has a healthy balance sheet, with a net cash balance of £6.1m at the end of March when it reported its half year results.

However, its free cash flow position is not as attractive as I would expect at the current share price. Granted that in the past several years there has been some capital-intensive activity which should show longer-term benefit, specifically the new plant constructions.

Nonetheless, I find the company's net cash generation underwhelming. Ultimately, while it's not a commodities business per se, this is still a low margin business.

The company has nonetheless been growing dividends at a more than respectable clip.

2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Dividends (P) 1.68 1.68 1.76 1.9 2.1 2.16 2.24 2.4 2.6 2.9 3.1 3.7 3.84 4.04 4.35 4.8 5.1 5.5 Increase 0% 5% 8% 11% 3% 4% 7% 8% 12% 7% 19% 4% 5% 8% 10% 6% 8%

It deserves credit for its uninterrupted run of dividends - it hasn't hidden behind COVID-19 as an excuse to suspend or cancel its dividend - and also deserves credit for its progressive dividend policy.

At the current share price of 514p, though, its yield is just 1.0%. At those levels, even if the dividend was to grow at a good rate for many years, it still might not be that exciting for a mid-cap share with commodity margins.

EPS has shown a marked improvement over the past five years. But while it covers the dividend comfortably year after year (unlike free cashflow), it isn't that high. The current share price indicates a P/E of 34, again rather racy in my opinion. The far larger, U.S.-listed competitor IFF, for example, is on a P/E of 21.

It is also worth noting that the share float has increased by 15% in the past four years alone.

The new plants will increase capacity, so could increase revenue and earnings. Then again, there are always execution risks with new plants, and while COVID-19 hasn't shifted trading out of line with expectations, the company isn't showing stellar growth. In fact, in its most recent half-year results, it contracted slightly on most metrics.

Conclusion: Little Healthy Share Price Growth at Current Levels

Treatt is a sustainable business in the long-run, with a decently defensive business and plans for growth. It also has a well-covered dividend and an excellent track record of dividend growth. However, I feel that those positive elements to the story are already factored into the share price.

It is a growing business but not a stellar growth story, and its margins aren't the stuff of dreams. A P/E of 34 and yield of 1% may make sense for a large growth story with big scale and uniqueness, but that's not Treatt. At current share prices, the company is overpriced and for that reason, it is a sell.

