Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) offers investors an opportunity to profit from a now debt-free retailer that is trading well under book and at an enormous discount to peers.

The company seems to be finding a winning niche based on an opportunistic discount model similar to stores like TJ Maxx (NYSE:TJX). Those merchandise changes are driving higher margins. At the same time, cost saving measures driven by necessity during the pandemic have dramatically reduced costs. The result is a debt free retail business trading below book value, and showing enormous improvements in earnings, cash flow, and sales. All of those trends are accelerating while the company remains steeply discounted to its peers. A repricing should be in the works.

The company is primarily a west coast sporting goods retailer with a heavy presence in California. They operate 431 stores but with a much smaller store footprint than competitors, averaging just 11,000 square feet. Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH), for example, operates stores closer to 40,000 square feet. The simple story here is company operations have improved dramatically making this a compelling buy for a re-rating to valuations closer to peers.

What drew my attention was the pre-announcement of 2020 Q2 results which were released a couple of weeks back with the company showing dramatic year-over-year bottom line improvements despite store closings that saw the first half of the quarter sporting 28% YOY same-store revenue declines. Once stores reopened, this trend reversed with the company showing positive comps of +15% as shoppers embraced the new normal of fewer concerts, theaters, and other entertainment venues, and focused instead on outdoor activities and wellness. The latter may be one of those durable COVID trends like remote work. It's easy to see people rethinking discretionary spending, focusing more on things that make them healthier.

The bottom line Q2 results included earnings of $0.52/share with about $0.13 of that representing one-time gains, leaving normalized earnings at $0.39/share. Sales were down a modest 4.2% despite COVID thanks to the positive reversal in the second half of the quarter. What was more important was the company issued what can only be described as eye popping guidance for Q3. The company currently expects Q3 earnings of $1 to $1.30 per share. Fairly compelling for a stock under 6 dollars. The expectation seems quite realistic given they also provided their July same-store sales numbers compared to 2019. For the first month of the quarter, sales are up an astounding 32% year over year. The operational improvements are not only continuing, they are accelerating.

What is perhaps more important is the company reinstated its $0.05/share quarterly dividend and applied it retroactively to the skipped Q2 payment, so they will be making a $0.10 dividend payment followed by quarterly $0.05 dividends. The dividend reinstatement shows management confidence in the trajectory of the company, and it seems for good reason. As of yesterday's earnings press release, the company is now debt free having paid off all of the drawdowns on their revolver from early 2020. They have also increased cash on the balance sheet to $38 million or about $1.50 per share. To put that in context, they ended Q2 with $15 million in cash and $35 million outstanding on their line of credit. That means they have added $58 million of cash to the balance sheet in about a month. The entire market cap is roughly $130 million. The company also currently trades well below book value of $8.45 per share.

So, what's driving the turnaround? I would argue 3 things:

The change in consumer purchasing behavior driven by COVID. A shift to opportunistic purchases along the lines of the discount retailer strategy that is leading to higher gross margins. A reduction in SG&A expense to align more closely with the cost structures of their major competitors.

The SG&A component is the most telling. If you look at the historic SG&A as a percentage of sales for BGFV relative to competitors, the numbers stand out as exceptionally high.

Q2 seemed to be a breakout in this regard. SG&A came in at 25.5% of sales as the company cut costs to levels in line with their competitors. That change heavily drove a turnaround in the bottom line that explains how a company with its stores closed for half of the quarter could increase quarterly earnings from basically zero to $11 million year over year. Those changes were driven by a number of things including general cost savings, shorter store hours, and moderated advertising spend. They have developed a tweaked operating model that allows them to generate their revenues with less overhead. That has created direct operating leverage in the business.

To that end, the story here revolves around the question of whether the company can sustain a meaningful chunk of those cost savings and generate returns even somewhat in line with competitors. If so, they are likely to re-rate to a multiple of the current share price. The company is evaluating that themselves. I would argue that while they may not retain all of the gains here, they don't have to. Simply cutting their expenses to 28% of sales, which puts them on the high end of the competition, would have resulted in an additional operating income of 19 million dollars or almost 1 dollar a share in 2019. Assume a 30% tax rate and just reducing expenses to levels of competitor SPWH would have resulted in an additional 60 cents of earnings in 2019 for total earnings of $1 a share. These cost savings offer outstanding operating leverage. That leverage should also be amplified by what right now looks like significant sales increases going forward.

Looking at valuation below, you can see a significant discount to peers on both price to sales and price to book.

Comparative valuation (Source Seeking Alpha)

Company Sales (millions) Price/Sales EV/Ebitda P/B Market cap (millions) BGFV $999.5 0.12 12.6 0.63 $119.27 SPWH $851 0.75 17.73 6.64 $699.19 HIBB $1,110.8 0.36 8.91 1.26 $383.39 DKS $8163 0.47 14.64 2.25 $4000

A doubling of the share price still places them well below competitors on a price-to-sales basis. I recognize price to sales is an odd metric. Why that? Well, if BGFV is operating as well as its competitors with similar margins and operating expenses, and with no interest expense, then price to sales becomes a relevant metric. In other words, if all else is equal, then the price-to-sales ratio should be as well. At the very least, it should not be 3 to 6 times less than similar companies.

Ultimately, you have a company trading well below book with no debt that just announced an enormous quarter with normalized earnings of $0.39/share, reinstated a dividend, paid off its debt, and guided for over a dollar a share in earnings for Q3. Remember the joke about "Other than that, how was the play Mrs. Lincoln?" This is kind of the opposite.

At under $6 a share, this is grossly undervalued if even some of the cost changes aren't sticky. Simply keeping costs in line with competitors seems doable, and I'm betting that way.

Risks:

As with all companies, there are both company-specific and industry-specific risks.

Industry-wide there are a number of important risks most of which are well known.

There is a general consumer shift to e-commerce that has been hurting brick-and-mortar retailers. Big 5, with a minimal e-commerce presence, is not immune to this. That is somewhat balanced by the nature of sporting goods purchases where customers often want to touch, try and feel products.

Consumer behavioral shifts towards healthier activities might turn out to be less than durable.

Business shutdown risks due to COVID are an ongoing concern for retailers. This is somewhat mitigated by the fact that sporting goods have been declared essential businesses in states like California.

The company also has some specific risks.

Their discount/opportunistic purchase strategy might not be successful.

They lack the size of some of their larger competitors like Dick's (DKS)

Increased labor costs in places like California with built-in minimum wage escalators.

Overall, I think the risk-reward is well balanced to the upside. I don't expect the company to trade at the valuations of industry leaders; however, given the operational improvements and a general history of profitability, I think they certainly deserve a valuation of at least half of their weaker competitors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGFV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.