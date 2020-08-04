Today, I will analyze the company's growth model illustrating that the stock trades at a decent value. (Article written with Ping's share price at $28).

The identity and access management market is estimated to be worth $25 billion. Ping will look to capture this market by focusing on enterprises and companies that prefer on-premise.

Source: Ping 2019 Earnings Presentation

Ping (PING) is an identity and access management company that securely enables individuals to access sensitive information. Its software was born in the enterprise, meaning that it was built for large businesses, which is highlighted by a strong enterprise customer base. The company has seemingly found its niche in companies that can't, for one reason or another, fully transition their legacy systems into the cloud all at once.

Ping provides the bridge, through its hybrid on-premise/cloud offering, to fill this gap of partially on-premise and partially cloud systems. To this end, Ping provides its customers security software that can function with on-premise systems while also employing cloud technology.

In the following section, I provide a video that clearly illustrates this dynamic. From my perspective, it appears that Ping is somewhat swimming in the wake of Okta (OKTA); in that, when a company is not fully prepared to deploy their workflows and data into the cloud (and therefore, Okta is not their best bet), Ping follows up with a solution for their somewhat lagging progress towards a fully cloud environment. While this may or may not be correct, Ping certainly targets businesses who feel that these hybrid system/data aggregation models suit their needs.

Today, I am going to analyze Ping's core business illustrating that the company has a strong enterprise customer base, highlighted by 60% of Fortune 100 companies using Ping. Further, the identity and access management market rests at $25 billion currently, as Ping communicated in the image below, and Ping is facilitating the transition from fully on-premise legacy systems to hybrid systems/fully cloud systems.

Source: Ping 2019 Earnings Presentation

Enterprise Customers Fueling Revenue

As the transition to a more digital reality is being accelerated by the virus and the cloud is becoming more important to businesses, cybersecurity's importance will also accelerate, from which Ping stands to benefit. The video below depicts how Ping helps businesses' IT teams get the best of cloud and on-premise legacy systems.

Ping Identity Can Match the Pace of Your Business

Ping provides the identity security infrastructure for the 12 largest U.S. banks because of its strong hybrid software that easily incorporates on-premise data that can't be immediately moved into the cloud.

Moreover, its strong financial enterprise system translates to other business sectors, such as healthcare, biopharmaceuticals, and large retailers. For enterprises that can't simply dispose of their on-premise IT, Ping's infrastructure makes it easy to combine legacy services with those of the cloud. Below are some of the companies that use Ping.

Source: Ping 2020 Q1 Earnings Presentation

Ping has a strong customer base made up of 240 annual recurring customers who generated over $250K in 2020. Moreover, Ping sports a 114% dollar-based net retention rate, which is a solid indicator that its customers are spending more on new Ping products and that management continues to evolve its offering. While the net retention rate is below the somewhat arbitrary 120% industry benchmark, it is solid for the quarter as companies were cutting costs due to the virus.

Source: Ping 2020 Q1 Earnings Presentation

Building On Wins To Capture $25B Market

Ping is steadily improving its technology to provide optimal protection services. For example, the company uses real-time intelligence for API cybersecurity, such as AI and machine learning to detect and block threats. Ping's advanced cloud identity solutions are making it easy to configure authentications for a diverse range of applications and resources.

Source: Ping 2020 Q1 Earnings Presentation

Ping continues to improve its software to include new technology such as facial recognition and Touch ID, but its focus on cloud and on-premise hybrid scenarios makes it the preferred software for many companies. The resulting flexibility allows its customers to utilize a variety of integrations while executing their transitions into the cloud at their own unique pace.

The company has strong retention rates and is in a strong position to capture the enterprises more reluctant to transition to fully cloud-based solutions. Ping has carved out this niche wherein it provides a hybrid solution; however, ultimately, all of these companies will become fully cloud enterprises sometime down the road. At which time, Ping will be there to capture their cloud transition spend.

Financial Analysis

Ping has steadily grown quarterly revenue as well as its annual recurring revenue. ARR has increased at a rate of above 20% consistently, a good sign that its large customers are renewing their subscriptions and new customers are signing on, which led to a 21% growth in Ping's 2019 annual revenue.

Source: Ping 2020 Q1 Earnings Presentation

Ping anticipates that revenue will continue to rise as it looks to capture the growing identity market through a strong sales approach and through continuing to improve its services via spend on research and development, the evidence of which can be seen below.

Source: Ycharts.com

Ping is still a young company and is looking to scale growth over the next few years.

The company has increased spending on research and development to improve its service and build features that its customers will leverage for their businesses. Ping has also increased spending on sales as it has to continue to generate subscription revenue by acquiring more customers. This will result in strong revenue growth and the expenses should decrease as a percentage of revenue over time. With a solid gross margin of 74%, such a decrease as a percentage of revenue could result in substantial free cash flow, as I will forecast in the following section.

Now that we understand Ping's core business, let's determine Ping's intrinsic value.

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

To determine a fair value for Ping, we will employ our proprietary valuation model. Here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. Discounted cash flow model including the effects of change in shares outstanding. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10 years. Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out the results!

Assumptions:

Assumption Free cash flow per share $1.06 Free cash flow per share growth rate 14% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Based on conservative estimates, Ping is currently undervalued with a present value closer to $40. Now let's check out step 3 of the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Based on investing in Ping at $28 per share, your investment should yield about a 16% return. While this return beats our 9.8% hurdle rate, the 90 return of the S&P 500, I am bullish on the stock and label it a buy.

Ping vs. Okta

Source: Okta | The Identity Standard

Ping was recognized by Gartner research as a leading access management company, as can be seen above. With there being such a large access management market, there is plenty of room for multiple companies to operate, and Ping has already demonstrated this idea, as evidenced by its robust enterprise clientele list.

Conclusion

I would liken Ping to Pepsi (PEP) and Okta to Coke (KO), especially in terms of brand recognition. And I always like to use this comparison, because just because one brand is stronger does not mean the other should perpetually be seen as an inferior investment.

Pepsi's stock has outperformed Coke's stock for the last ten years, and in the case of Okta and Ping, one has been traded into the stratosphere, while the other has languished a bit, despite having an incredible clientele list and a focus on a specific segment of the access management software industry.

I am bullish on Ping and rate it a buy at $28 (where the stock trades currently as of this article's writing).

Thanks for reading; remember to follow for more, and happy investing!

Beating the Market: The Time Is Now There has never been a more important time in stock market history to buy individual stocks at the heart of secular growth trends. Mature market performers/underperformers and index funds simply will not cut it, as we face a decade during which there is absolutely no guarantee the overall markets will rise. This is why the time is now to discover high-quality businesses with aggressive, visionary management, operating at the heart of secular growth trends. And these are the stocks that my team and I hunt, discuss, and share with our subscribers!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.