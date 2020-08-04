It is time to look at EGO as a long-term investment potential.

Production for the second quarter of 2020 was 137,782 Au Oz, up 66.6% year over year, and up 18.9% sequentially.

Revenues were higher than I had expected this quarter at $255.92 million, up from $173.68 million the same quarter a year earlier, and up 25% sequentially.

Image: Efemçukuru Gold Mine. Source: Eldorado Gold

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold (EGO) released its results for the second quarter of 2020 on July 30, 2020. Gold production this quarter was an impressive 137,782 Oz, and I was glad to celebrate such production in my preceding article released after the company posted its preliminary production results for the second quarter of 2020 on July 9, 2020. I recommend reading my previous article published on July 13, 2020.

Eldorado Gold mutated into an efficient and thriving gold miner after a long period of hesitation and almost lethal mistakes. It has been a very tedious process that I have regularly reported on Seeking Alpha since 2015.

However, I believe the combination of more efficiency in the mining segment and a massive boost in the gold price did have a beneficial and long-lasting effect on this gold company. Thus, it is time to look at EGO as a long-term investment potential.

Of course, the company is still struggling with ongoing issues. Yet, the financial improvement has been sufficient to put those concerns on the back burner, and they do not appear to be an existential threat anymore.

The main technical concerns have been solved, and most producing assets are producing efficiently.

The last obstacle is still the company's Greek assets and notably the Skouries mine.

George Burns, the CEO, said in the conference call:

"I'm excited to be reporting an outstanding second quarter, both operationally and financially. We continue to make progress in delivering value for our stakeholders, as demonstrated by our strong quarterly production and maintaining guidance despite COVID-19 operational challenges."

Eldorado Gold - 2Q'20 Balance Sheet And Gold Production: The Raw Numbers

Eldorado Gold 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 170.7 172.3 191.9 204.66 255.92 Net Income in $ Million 12.2 4.2 91.2 -4.88 45.62 EBITDA $ Million 70.97 73.91 158.7 80.15 137.91 EPS diluted in $/share 0.08 0.03 0.57 -0.03 0.26 Cash from Operating Activities in $ Million 51.0 51.2 45.15 53.27 99.63 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 51.9 34.8 41.8 40.48 37.13 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -0.8 16.4 3.4 12.79 62.50 Total Cash $ Million 123.6 138.2 181.0 366.47 444.96 Long-term Debt in $ Million 482.5 483.1 479.7 445.1 596.99 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 158.4 161.7 170.9 165.2 173.91 Eldorado Gold Production Au Oz 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Production gold Au Oz 91,803 101,596 118,955 115,950 137,782 AISC 917 1 031 1 110 952 859 Gold Price 1 321 1 513 1 475 1 580 1 726

Balance Sheet And Production Discussion

1 - Revenues for 2Q'20 were $255.92 million at the end of June.

Revenues were higher than I have expected this quarter at $255.92 million, up from $173.68 million the same quarter a year earlier, and up 25% sequentially. The company recorded a net income to shareholders in the second quarter of $45.62 million or $0.26 per share.

The adjusted net earnings for the quarter were $43.8 million or $0.26 earnings per share. The increase in revenue is due to the higher average realized gold price in the second quarter of 2020 at $1,726 per ounce, compared to $1,321 per ounce in the comparative quarter in 2019. It is over $400 per ounce.

The gold sold in the second quarter was 134,960 ounces.

2 - Net debt is now $152.03 million at the end of June.

In the press release:

"On July 30, 2020, the Company issued a redemption notice for the senior secured notes and intends to redeem $59 million of the principal amount of the senior secured notes in August 2020 using proceeds from the ATM Program. The redemption price is 109.5% of the aggregate principal amount repaid, plus accrued and unpaid interest."

Total cash increased this quarter and stands now at $444.96 million, up from $366.47 million in the previous quarter. It is a very encouraging part of the balance sheet that the company desperately needed after reaching a low in 2Q'19.

3 - Free cash flow was $62.5 million for the second quarter

Note: The organic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. However, the company indicated a slightly different FCF this quarter of $63.4 million.

EGO shows a profit of $95.1 million in yearly free cash flow with $62.5 million for the second quarter of 2020.

This positive trend is quite encouraging and makes me wonder if the company should resume paying a dividend to its shareholders which has been stopped since March 2017.

Gold production details for the 2Q'20

On July 9, 2020, the company announced second-quarter gold production, and I have indicated below part of my precedent article about gold production, which remains the same. I have added a few new elements as they came to light (e.g., AISC, etc.)

Production for the second quarter of 2020 was 137,782 Au Oz, up 66.6% year over year, and up 18.9% sequentially. Per the press release:

"Gold production of 137,782 ounces increased 50% from last year’s second quarter production of 91,803 ounces. Gold sales totalled 134,960 ounces in Q2 2020, an increase of 19% from 113,685 ounces sold in Q2 2019."

It is an excellent production level with a fifth full commercial quarter at Lamaque and impressive results at all its four producing mines sequentially, as it is shown in the graph below.

Note: Lamaque has been declared commercial at the end of the first quarter of 2019. Below is the production per mine compared from quarter to quarter. The company indicated:

"Operations at Lamaque resumed on April 15, 2020 following a three-week mandated shutdown by the government of Quebec to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Production was higher in Q2 2020 compared to Q1 2020 due to higher grades and an increase in tonnes mined per day enabled by the recently received Certificate of Authorization from the Quebec Ministry of Environment."

Olympias ramp-up has paid off this quarter, and the five-year outlook seems promising.

Also, Lamaque production was surprisingly high despite resuming production on April 15.

Note: Eldorado Gold is not producing gold as a primary metal. It also produces silver, zinc, and lead as well.

One element that should be noticed and shows some definitive progress is the AISC trending down.

The Greek assets

The Greek assets are an essential part of the company and hold a specific potential long term. It has been a frustrating game dealing with the Greek government since September 3, 2019, when Eldorado Gold finally received the permits for the Skouries and Olympias mines in Greece. I have been covering the issue for years, and I recommend reading my articles on Eldorado Gold.

During the conference call, CEO George Burns indicated that:

"...we've resumed negotiations with the Greek government on an updated investment agreement. As mentioned last quarter, COVID-19 had diverted both our own and the Greek government's attention. However, we are back now in discussion."

It is an encouraging sign, but we must stay prudent when it comes to Greece. It is better to stick to the facts.

Note: Eldorado Gold now owns 100% of Hellas Gold after purchasing 5% remaining of Ellaktor, which may simplify a potential partnership to develop the Greek assets.

Eldorado completed a purchase of the 5% of Hellas Gold shares that were owned by Ellaktor, the Company is now the sole shareholder in Hellas Gold,

New Environmental Law 4685/2020 was passed by the Greek Parliament in May which modernizes Greek legislation to EU standards, and

Relocation of certain archaeological items from Skouries to commence per the local archeological chamber’s instructions.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Eldorado Gold is now back on track to become an excellent gold miner that can be safely invested for the long term. It has been a long and challenging journey with many painful setbacks, but it is now out of the way. The production outlook for the next few years is impressive.

Source: Presentation

Now, the question is what to do next?

It is not an easy question to answer. Gold price is still high and is now flirting with $2,000 per ounce.

However, I am wondering if we are not at some sort of top now? If we look at the 10-year chart for gold, it is clear that we are forming a cup & handle formation, which would suggest an imminent retracement before the uptrend can resume.

Thus, it is imperative to trade EGO assuming that we may have reached an intermediate top. However, nothing is guaranteed, and the best strategy is to take some profit off the table in an orderly method.

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

EGO was forming a symmetrical wedge pattern until the end of June. The stock experienced a resistance breakout and since then trended up and closed at $12.59 last week. It may be a top but must be confirmed this week. However, the best strategy is to take 30% of your EGO position at this level or eventually at $13, which is still possible.

If EGO starts to retrace from this possible top, the first support is $11, but more solid support should be the 50MA at $10. Thus, I recommend buying back slowly between $11 and $10.

Watch the gold price like a hawk!

