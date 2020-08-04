Exxon Mobil is one of my preferred long-term oil companies.

Exxon Mobil produced 3,638K Boepd this second quarter, down 6.9% year over year and down 10.1% sequentially.

Revenues and other income came at $32.61 billion, down 52.8% compared to the second quarter last year and down 41.9% sequentially. The company reported a loss of $1,080 million.

Source: Guyana Petroleum Digest

Investment Thesis

The US-based Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) announced its second-quarter of 2020 on July 31, 2020. Net loss was over $1 billion, and it was the second quarterly loss in 36 years recorded by the company as we can see in the chart below:

However, Exxon had a smaller decline compared to its peers (e.g., Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Total (NYSE:TOT), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), etc.) because Exxon Mobil took no asset write-downs during the second quarter.

I recommend reading my article on the second-quarter result for Royal Dutch Shell and also Chevron Corp. by clicking here.

Furthermore, Exxon Mobil cut CapEx by 30% this year to approximately $23 billion and anticipates spending less than $19 billion in 2021.

Exxon Mobil is one of my preferred long-term oil companies.

The investment thesis is quite same despite a very corrosive business environment. I am confident that Exxon Mobil will survive this long-bearish cycle, and investors should consider an investment long term.

However, due to growing volatility in the oil industry, I recommend trading short term a portion of your position regularly. I believe 30% or even more should be allocated to this exercise to minimize risks and allow you to increase your gains.

Data by YCharts

The company's upstream production is operating worldwide with an output of 3,638K Boepd in the second quarter of 2020. Below is the company's production per region between liquids and natural gas in the 2Q'20. The US segment represents 29.4% of the total input.

Oil and gas prices tumbled in March. The result is that the price of oil and gas received by the company in the second quarter of 2020 was at a multi-year record low.

Stephen Littleton - Vice President, Investor Relations and Secretary - said in the conference call:

Back in April, we announced that we will be reducing 2020 CapEx by 30% and cash operating expenses by 15%. Through the second quarter, we are on track to meet or exceed these targets.

Exxon Mobil - 2Q '20 Financial Table: The Raw Numbers

Exxon Mobil 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues and other Income in $ Billion 69.09 63.42 67.17 56.16 32.61 Net Income in $ Billion 3.13 3.17 5.69 -0.61 -1.08 EBITDA $ Billion 9.48 9.83 11.54 5.81 3.53 estimated by Fun Trading EPS diluted in $/share 0.73 0.75 1.33 -0.14 -0.26 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 5.95 9.08 6.35 6.27 0.00 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 6.17 6.29 6.70 5.95 4.27 estimated by Fun Trading Free Cash Flow in $ Billion -0.23 2.79 -0.35 0.33 -4.27 estimated by Fun Trading Total Cash $ Billion 4.2 5.35 3.09 11.4 12.6 Total Debt in $ Billion 45.2 47.1 46.9 59.6 69.5 Dividend per share in $ 0.87 0.87 0.87 0.87 0.87 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 4.271 4.271 4.270 4.270 4.271 Oil Production 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boepd 3,909 3,899 4,018 4,046 3,638 US Production in K Boepd 1,129 1,135 1,117 1,170 1,068 Permian Production in K Boepd 274 293 294 352 298 US Quarterly average Brent Eq. ($/b) 57.95 54.51 55.61 42.82 21.79 US Quarterly average NG ($/Kcf) 2.22 2.03 2.16 1.69 1.57

Sources: Company filing and Morningstar

Note: EBITDA and CapEx have been estimated. Without the 10Q, it is difficult to estimate some of the value above. I wish XOM could come up with a better way to present its balance sheet like Chevron is doing.

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income. Revenues plunged this quarter.

Revenues and other income came at $32.61 billion, down 52.8% compared to the second quarter last year and down 41.9% sequentially. Earnings were a loss of $1,080 million in the quarter or $0.26 per share. Low commodity prices were to blame.

Early in April, CEO Darren Woods announced a 30% cut in 2020 capital spending, to $23 billion, and a further 15% cut in 2020 operating expenses.

The company is committed to keeping the dividend as they stand now, which is not a sensical move, in my opinion.

Already, Shell, Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), and BP have slashed their dividend by half or even more. I doubt that slashing costs and cutting CapEx to preserve a dividend yield at 8.24% is the right strategy, but I take it.

Upstream earnings declined by about $3 billion, due to lower commodity prices, with liquids realizations down 50% and natural gas realizations down 25% versus the first quarter (see chart above).

Downstream earnings decreased about $2 billion compared to the first quarter. The decline was due to lower margins and weak demand driven by COVID-19 pandemic.

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures). A significant loss estimated for this quarter.

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

I have estimated capital expenditure of around $4.265 billion in 2Q '20, and cash from operating activities was zero.

FCF yearly ("TTM") is estimated at a loss of $1.5 billion (not including divestitures). The second quarter was an estimated loss of $4.265 million.

The dividend is unchanged at $3.48 per share annually or a yield of 8.24%. Based on 4.271 billion shares outstanding diluted, it is a cost of ~$14.86 billion per year. Comparing this cost to the yearly free cash flow, we have an apparent reason why cutting the dividend is imperative.

However, here is the plan for Capital allocation priorities.

3 - Oil production in K Boepd and different earnings details

A - Upstream segment

Combining oil and gas production, Exxon Mobil produced 3,638K Boepd this second quarter, down 6.9% year over year and down 10.1% sequentially (please see graph history above). Liquids represented 2,306K Bopd or 63.4% of the total production.

Total US production represented 29.4% of the total output in 2Q '20. The Permian production was down sequentially to 298K Boepd:

Production in the Permian Basin decreased this quarter. Production is 298K Boepd for 2Q '20, down from 352K Boepd the previous quarter.

4 - Net Debt is $56.9 billion in 2Q '20

Total debt has risen sharply in 2020.

In the presentation, we can see that the company increased cash and got $15 billion of additional liquidity through revolving credit facilities.

From presentation

Exxon Mobil's net debt is now $56.9 billion, with a Debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.9X.

Outlook: The third-quarter prospect seems going in the right direction.

Source: Presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Exxon Mobil's second-quarter results are leaving the question open. How long can Exxon Mobil keep funding its hefty dividend if the demand doesn't substantially improve?

There is a limit to how much flesh can be cut from the bone. The second underlying question is to ask ourselves if it is a sensical strategy to use nonexistent free cash flow to pay for a dividend?

As a long-term investor, I am concerned that this strategy will ultimately slow the stock recovery down the road. Paying a dividend by reducing CapEx and other costs is not making business sense. Royal Dutch Shell, Equinor, and BP today have decided to cut the dividend drastically already.

Technical Analysis

XOM is forming a descending triangle pattern with support at $42, and resistance range around $44.50-$45.50.

The descending triangle is considered bullish short term based on the fact that we may have found some support with oil prices holding support above $40 and a possible recovery in H1 2021 supported by a vaccine widely available.

Already the third quarter will be a significant improvement, and I believe the stock may break out above $46 and eventually reach $50.

On the dark side of the trade, we may still break out support if oil prices are weakening again below $40 to $35. In this case, I see lower support at $37.

Happy trading!

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short term the stock as well.