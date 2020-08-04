Although Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) has been touted as being overpriced at present, the long-term chart may be telling us a completely different story. As the chart shows, the price has really only breached the 50-month moving average on three occasions over the past 2 decades. 2020, 2008, and 2000. As we witnessed in the year 2000 as well as 2008, once price broke the 50-month moving average, the price quickly recovered this average and pushed on to new highs. Furthermore, considering how low the MACD indicator is positioned at present, and how low the histogram stooped to, we would wager that (despite the run-up since April), we may still have significant upside here in the near term.

Presently, shares are trading with an earnings multiple of 31.6 which is well ahead of the company's five-year average of 28.6. If we calculated the average 10-year earnings multiple, we suspect that the multiple would be closer to 25. However, what analysts miss many times is that valuation metrics increase because the firm is becoming more profitable at a faster rate. This means compounding is working in its favour which results in the market pricing the shares higher over time.

If we look at growth numbers, for example, and compare near-term growth rates with long-term growth rates, we can see that Lancaster's 5-year, 3-year, and 12-month growth rates (up to June 2019) are all much higher for sales and net income than their corresponding 10-year averages. In fact, where we saw the most aggressive growth was in 2019 when sales grew by almost 7% (more than three times the 10-year average) and net profit grew by 11%+ (over twice the 10-year average).

They say the Holy Grail of long-term dividend growth investing is to have as little volatility as possible to ensure one can keep hold of positions long term. Well, Lancaster in its third fiscal quarter (ended March 2020), despite the coronavirus lockdowns, was still able to grow net sales by 1.1% as demand actually increased because of the pandemic. Increased customer demand along with new product options drove sales forward which also led to a higher gross profit of $77 million. Net profit suffered due to higher costs, higher taxes in the quarter along with a bonus paid out to employees to reward their higher work-load. These items though are temporary as we do not foresee the same costs or the same tax rate in the fourth quarter and beyond.

To really see if there is validity to our argument that shares are not overvalued at present, we turn to how the firm's key dividend metrics have been trending. If the dividend, for example, has more scope to grow than it did in the past, it usually means the respective firm is in a solid position to produce sustained gains.

First, we go to the cash flow statement. The trend here is that Lancaster has been spending much more on capex in recent years which has been subduing free cash flow numbers. In fact, due to elevated net capex spend, free cash flow numbers are down over the past decade whereas the dividend has more than doubled. Operating cash flow, however, has almost kept pace with the dividend over the past decade. Not exactly the trend we were looking for here and if elevated capex spend continues, it will be hard to keep on growing the dividend at current rates.

As we know though, cash flows can be manipulated by working capital changes, asset sales, more collections, etc. The balance sheet trend is more favourable where we see shareholder equity of $773 million which has increased at a much faster clip than the total amount of liabilities ($219.8 million) over the past decade. Lancaster has no real debt to speak of on its balance sheet, so the more equity it has, the easier it will be to keep on growing that dividend over time.

Since the firm has no debt, it has no interest payments. The last area (which is the most difficult to predict concerning the dividend) is expected earnings growth. What we do know is this. The recent dividend increase means that Lancaster has now increased its dividend for 57 consecutive years. Any firm that has this record (notwithstanding its current financials) has outperformed the general market in two main areas.

In how it has acquired companies. Paying out over $70+ million per year means the firm has been spot on in how it acquires to ensure the firm generates an attractive ROI. Earnings growth which has risen by almost 15% on average over the past 5 years.

Therefore, to sum up, we still maintain Lancaster can report an annual gain when it announces its fourth quarter numbers at the end of the month. Any number around $0.90 per share for the quarter will result in an annual gain. This speaks volumes despite the fact it finishes its fiscal year in June. This traction is due to the tailwind of increased demand from the retail segment. Let's see what Q4 brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.