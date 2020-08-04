Dover has increased its dividend for 17 years in a row and presently has a yield of 2.0%, which is average with an increase expected in August.

Dover (DOV) is a buy for the total return investor that also wants some growing dividend income. Dover is one of the largest diversified global industrial manufacturers, delivering equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software, digital solutions and support services. Dover has steady growth, and has plenty of cash, which it uses to buy bolt-on companies and increase the dividend each year. The company is being reviewed for possible addition to The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Dover has a fair chart going up and to the right is a strong slope with some dips for the last four years 2016 through 2019. For 2020 YTD DOV is showing strong strength up after the dip because of the pandemic and should continue to advance as the worldwide economy grows. Over the last three years, there have been a few dips that make this a don't buy if you want a steady, less volatile company like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Good Business Portfolio Fundamentals

The method I use to compare companies is first to look at total return as shown from my previous articles in the section below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Dover beats against the Dow baseline in my 54-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 54 month test period (starting January 1, 2016, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and 2019, and other years that had a fair and bad performance.

The great DOV total return of 123.58% compared to the Dow base of 43.92% makes Dover a great investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $18,100 today. This gain makes Dover a good investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the United States economy continues to grow.

Dow's 54 Month total return baseline is 43.92%

Company name 54 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Dover 123.58% 79.66% 2.0%

Dover does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increased for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. DOV has an average dividend yield of 2.0% and has had increases for 17 years, making DOV a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in August 2019 to $0.49/Qtr. up from $0.48/Qtr. or a 2% increase with increases expected to continue for many years. The next dividend increase is expected in August 2020 of $0.01 or a 2% increase. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate, at 42%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD, which is zero in 2020, with a CAGR of 5.2%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 15% exceeds my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Dover can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong recovery of the worldwide and the United States economies as the pandemic is controlled.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. DOV passes this guideline. DOV is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $15 Billion. Dover 2020 projected cash flow at $1 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing dividends each year. Large-cap companies like DOV have the cash and ability to buy other smaller companies and weather any storms that might come along.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. DOV's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price to $96, passing the guideline. DOV's price is presently at the target. DOV is at the target price at present and has a moderate forward P/E of 18, making DOV a fair buy at this entry point. If you are a long-term investor that wants a good steady increasing dividend income and future total return growth, you may want to look at this company.

One of my guidelines is, would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is strong, and the average growing dividend makes DOV a good business to own for income and growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes DOV interesting is the potential long-term demand for its industrial products. DOV gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and a great total return.

I don't have a guideline for earnings, but look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on April 21, 2020, Dover reported earnings that beat expected by $0.21 at $1.39, compared to last year at $1.24. Total revenue was lower at $1.66 Billion, less than a year ago by 4% year over year and missed expected total revenue by $5.37 Million. This was a mixed report with bottom-line beating expected and the top line decreasing with a good increase compared to last year of the bottom line. The next earnings report will be out late July 2020 and is expected to be $0.91 compared to last year at $1.56, a decrease. The decrease is mainly due to the COVID-19 virus, which has hurt the second quarter. The bottom line continues to be profitable even with a decrease in revenues, and with a good profit margin, DOV has a great business model. The graphic below gives further details on the earnings.

Source: First-quarter earnings call slides

Company Business

Dover is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of industrial products and services in the United States and foreign countries.

As per data from Reuters

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer, delivering equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software, and digital solutions and support services. The Company operates through five segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The engineered Product segment is a provider of a range of products, software, and services that have customer applications across several markets, including aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing. Fueling Solutions segment provides components, equipment, and software and service solutions enabling transport of fuels and other hazardous fluids along the supply chain, as well as operation of retail fueling and vehicle wash establishments.

Overall, Dover is a good business with 15% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for DOV's products. The good dividend income brings you cash as I continue to see further growth as the world economy recovers from the pandemic.

From the first-quarter earnings call are a few highlights that show the growth and opportunities that are the future of their growing business. Their business of supplying products that help the control of the pandemic is in the sweet spot right now and make up for the decline in other areas of their business. They make masks and ventilators which are needed to stop the spread of the virus and help the sick that have it already. Other parts of their business, like imaging, declined 4% while waste handling grew with a strong backlog helping to balance the decline in other parts of their business.

The graphic below shows the diverse segments that DOV's industrial products serve and their first-quarter performance that was impacted by the pandemic.

Source: First-quarter earnings call slides

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Dover business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. DOV has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy and population grows. The company growth is being driven by adding features to their existing services and products, which are increasing earnings.

Conclusions

Dover is a good investment choice for the total return and dividend growth investor with its average dividend yield and high total return. Dover is being considered for The Good Business Portfolio as a replacement for Ingersoll Rand (IR). I buy what I consider great businesses that are fairly priced and the present DOV entry point is just at the target price. Good growing businesses do not come cheap, but over time, they grow and grow. If you want a solid growing dividend income and good total return in the industrial products and service business, DOV may be the right investment for you.

Portfolio Management Highlights

I have not sold in this correction and have waited it out until the stay at home order is over in many states, and the United States is growing again. The good businesses of my portfolio have gone up with the latest increase in the economy, and I expect it to continue for the rest of the year. My first sale since February is listed below.

On July 9, reduced Ingersoll Rand to 1.0% of the portfolio.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2020 to July 10 by 0.30%, which is a small gain above the market loss of 8.63% for the Dow with Boeing (BA) a strong drag but getting better. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2020 1st Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance and portfolio companies after this earnings season is over.

