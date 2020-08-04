Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) continues to be active on the M&A front. As I have covered the M&A actions and intentions of the company in recent times, I am using the latest news event on this front to update the investment thesis.

In February of this year, just weeks ahead of the COVID-19 crisis burst out into full swing, Edgewell called off the acquisition of Harry's following an FTC ruling. I was compelled to the solid start which Edgewell had seen to the year and the decision to call off the deal, one that had raised my eyebrows already at the time of the announcement.

A Quick Review Of Events

It was May 2019 when Edgewell announced the $1.4 billion acquisition of premium shaving company Harry's in a deal which could both become a lifesaver and troublemaker for Edgewell. Harry's had seen strong growth, in fact, a 30% CAGR between 2016 and 2019, with revenues coming in at $325 million at the time of the deal announcement, equal to 4 times sales.

That deal was much needed as Edgewell is failing to grow. In fact, it has seen occasional declines in its sales, yet remains quite large as it guided for sales of $2.1-$2.2 billion at the time. It was still vastly profitable with $400 million in EBITDA, translating into earnings of $3.50 per share. Other than shaving, Edgewell is of course known from its sun care, feminine care and skin care brands and products.

Valuations around Edgewell were far lower, with the company trading at just 1.5 times sales and having much higher margins, as a deal with Harry's would jack up leverage ratios to 5 times. The leverage concerns and premium multiple paid for Harry's resulted in shares of Edgewell falling from $40 to $33 overnight upon deal announcement.

Bluntly, the deal would certainly make the business stronger, yet debt incurred in the process might actually weaken the company. The company guided for 2020 EBITDA to fall from $402 million to $375 million, with adjusted earnings expected to fall from $3.50 to $3.20 per share.

No Deal

Early February some good news arrived as the FTC challenged the acquisition, causing shares to jump from $26 to $30. Upon Edgewell announcing that the deal would be off, shares jumped back to $37 and thereby traded at levels close before the original deal had been announced, while the company furthermore reported resilient first-quarter results.

While first-quarter organic sales for 2020 were flat, the company cut the EBITDA guidance by another $20 million to $355 million, with net debt of $863 million translating into a 2.4 times leverage ratio, resulting in adjusted earnings to fall from $3.20 to $3.05 per share. That said, the adjusted earnings are not that realistic as there are consistent charges between these and the GAAP numbers, and they frequently involve cash outflows.

With shares having rebounded to $35 per share, a 12 times adjusted earnings multiple seemed low, yet based on estimated GAAP earnings, the multiples rise to 14 times.

Other concerns include the negative sales trends as leverage could become an issue if sales decline further and margins will take a beating. While expectations were quite low from the start, management certainly has quite some delivery to do with real results instead of promises, making this a ''show-me'' story, hence why I did not buy any shares back in February.

Now, What Happened?

Early May the company reported its second-quarter results by the time which shares fell back to $27, in part driven by enthusiasm following the standalone strategy cooling off and of course the impact of COVID-19.

Second-quarter results revealed 2.4% organic growth with reported sales down 4.3% to $523 million as a result of the divestment of the Infant and Pet Care business. Adjusted earnings fell from $1.13 per share to $0.92 per share, with GAAP earnings only coming in at $0.36 per share as a result of large charges.

Net debt has come down to $790 million which is quite comforting as leverage ratios come in at 1.9 times trailing EBITDA, marking a bit of progress, although EBITDA will likely fall a bit in the coming quarters.

Early August, some eventful news arrived as the company reported third-quarter results and at the same time announced a bolt-on deal as well. Let's start with the results with third-quarter revenues down 20% on a reported basis and declining about 15% on an organic basis. Stay at home orders and reduction in travel certainly had an impact. Despite the sizable fall in sales, the decline in earnings per share was quite reasonable with adjusted earnings falling from $1.11 per share to $0.66 per share, although restructuring and debt retirement costs made that just $0.09 per share in GAAP earnings were reported.

Net debt has fallen to $725 million as quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $83 million results in a reasonable 2.2 times leverage ratio if we annualise that number. With 55 million shares outstanding and now trading at $28, the equity value of the firm just tops $1.5 billion, for an enterprise value close to $2.3 billion. This values the company at basically just over 1 times sales and about 7 times EBITDA.

With Harry's out of the picture given the FTC ruling, Edgewell has set its goal on the premium shaving market as it is looking to acquire CREMO, another grooming company, although this is a much smaller deal at $235 million. With the purchase price being equal to about 10% of the current enterprise value, the deal is significant but unfortunately no revenue, margin or synergy details have been shared in the press release.

The accompanied presentation provided a bit more information with the revenue contribution of CREMO pegged at $58 million, revealing that about a 4 times sales has been paid, with little information provided other than that the business is profitable.

What Now?

Shares have dropped quite a bit from $35 to $28 since I last looked at Edgewell in February, which corresponds to a $400 million reduction in the value of the firm. This is of course driven by COVID-19 which puts pressure on the current results as the acquisition of CREMO is a bolt-on deal, and while it probably helps to bolster the growth profile, it comes at a hug premium in comparison to Edgewell's own valuation. After all, Edgewell trades at just above 1 times sales, while CREMO has been acquired for roughly 4 times sales.

With net debt jumping to $960 million following the deal, leverage ratios will increase quite a bit. I peg EBITDA at around $340 million on a pro-forma basis, with CREMO adding an estimated $10 million contribution, resulting in a 2.8 times leverage ratio.

All of this means that while the leverage situation remains somewhat elevated and a concern, expectations are simply very low as well, although I remain concerned by the gap and nature between the GAAP and non-GAAP earnings numbers.

To sum it up, one of the few benefits of the current situation is that of a low valuation and potential M&A interest in the sector and these arguments likely drive the valuation and investment thesis in the long term. On the other hand, poor organic growth, high leverage and discrepancy between both earnings metrics is what prevents me from buying the dip just yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.