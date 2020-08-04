Bonds Are Predicting A Terrible Jobs Report (Technically Speaking For 8/4)

Global trade has dropped sharply as a result of the lockdowns. From the European Central Bank (emphasis added):

National accounts data for key economies point to a sharp fall in both exports and imports in the first quarter of 2020. ... In the June 2020 Eurosystem staff macroeconomic projections, world real imports (excluding the euro area) are expected to decline at an unprecedented pace of around 13% in 2020 before returning to positive rates of growth of 8.0% and 4.3% in 2021 and 2022 respectively. The decline also stems from disruptions in GVCs [global value chains], among other factors. COVID-19 has struck value chains in Asia, Europe and the Americas, raising the risk of a domino effect with feedback loops that could amplify the collapse in global trade.

Here's a chart from the report: The latest round of data from Markit economics (more below) contains anecdotal comments that indicate global trade is still weak.

Global manufacturing continues to improve. Here are the headline PMIs from Markit Economics:

Asia South Korea: 43.4-46.9: Taiwan: 46.2-50.6 Indonesia: 39.1-46.9 Japan: 40.1-45.2 China: 51.12-52.8 India: 47.2-46



While output has increased in the region, exports and employment are still weak.

Europe Germany Manufacturing: 45.2-50 Service: 47.3-56.7 Composite: 47-55 France: Manufacturing: 56-56.9 Service: 50.7-57.8 Composite: 51.7-57.6 Italy manufacturing: 47.5-51.9 Spain manufacturing: 49-53.5



New orders and production continue to increase. There is some increase in intra-continent trade and exports. Employment is still weak.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is initiating a bond-buying program (emphasis added):

Government bond markets are functioning normally alongside a significant increase in issuance. The yield on 3-year Australian Government Securities [AGS] has been consistent with the target of around 25 basis points. The yield has, however, been a little higher than 25 basis points over recent weeks. Given this, tomorrow the Bank will purchase AGS in the secondary market to ensure that the yield on 3-year bonds remains consistent with the target. Further purchases will be undertaken as necessary. The yield target will remain in place until progress is being made towards the goals for full employment and inflation.

These types of developments shouldn't surprise anyone at this point, given the severity of the downturn and the very uncertain nature of the recovery.

As I'm writing this, the averages are near unchanged for the day, so looking at a performance table seems a bit moot.

Let's take a look at the bond market charts, starting with the IEI: After a modest dip in early June, the IEI has continued to move higher. The EMAs are bullishly aligned (all are moving higher; the shorter are above the longer). The ETF has advanced through technical resistance. The right panel shows that over the last few weeks, the ETF has continued to trend higher -- it has even gapped higher on several occasions. Today, the index moved through technical resistance. The technical picture is strong -- EMAs are rising and momentum has plenty of upside room. The TLH moved through resistance last week and has continued to move higher. Like the other ETFs, the EMAs are in the most bullish orientation possible. The TLT is right at technical resistance. Note the strength of its rally -- prices have moved from an absolute low of 152.81 to 171. That's almost 12% in two months.

The bond market is the place to be right now. Traders are thoroughly convinced that growth will be weak. It probably also means traders are betting on a weak jobs report on Friday.

