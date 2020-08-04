What Financial Advisors Need To Know About Interval Fund Liquidity

Interval funds offer better liquidity than most alternative investment products, but should still be treated as part of the illiquid part of investor's portfolios.

An interval fund is a subtype of closed end fund that is required to offer to repurchase at least 5% of shares predetermined intervals(usually quarterly). Most interval funds are unlisted.

We often receive questions from financial advisors about interval fund liquidity. Perhaps you’ve found a fund with a top notch sponsor, and a strategy that fits perfectly in your client’s portfolio, but have concerns about how easy it is to exit. This is a common problem with alternative investment strategies, but interval funds offer a versatile solution. Understanding the nuances of interval fund liquidity will help you make use of this dynamic and versatile product structure.

Mutual funds offer daily liquidity, and can generally be suitable for just about everyone. Private equity funds typically have long lockups, and are only suitable for investors with a higher net worth. Non-traded REITs, BDCs and tender offer funds often have a habit of making quarterly repurchase offers for 5% of the outstanding shares, but the board can(and frequently will) cancel a share repurchase plan without shareholder consent for any reason. Interval funds by definition must offer to repurchase a minimum of 5% of shares from investors at NAV at consistent intervals(typically quarterly). An interval fund repurchase plan can generally only be changed if shareholders approve the change. This is known as the “interval fund rule” . An interval fund manager can only suspend redemptions in very limited and extreme circumstances, such as if there is a shutdown in capital market activity making it impossible to calculate NAV(mutual funds can also suspend redemptions for similar reasons). In practice, if all investors in an interval fund rush to the exit at the same time, the manager will redeem them slowly over several quarters.

Interval funds offer better liquidity than most alternative investment products, but should still be treated as part of the illiquid part of investor's portfolios.

Portfolio Positioning

Its important to remember that an interval fund will only offer to repurchase 5% of shares each quarter. That means in a crisis if a lot of investors want to exit at the same time, your clients will get their cash back over several quarters, and might have to wait a relatively long time to exit their entire position. In some cases this might actually be an advantage from an investor psychology standpoint, provided overall cash flow planning is done right. You should make sure your clients understand this subtlety and are properly positioned in their overall portfolio. In the middle of a bull market tender offers are way under-subscribed, but when the market gets volatile they may be oversubscribed for a few quarters in a row. Each fund will have its own unique circumstances, however.

Most active interval funds in the market today keep the majority of their net assets in private investments, but maintain liquidity buffers of 10-15% of assets. For example real estate interval funds might keep 85-90% of their assets in direct real estate holdings or private institutional real estate funds, and 10-15% of their net assets in publicly traded REITs.

You should still consider an interval fund to be an illiquid investment and position it accordingly. Yet the requirement that the manager makes regular tender offers makes them a better option for a lot of investors.

The Elegant Compromise

Interval fund liquidity represents an elegant compromise between two broad extremes of liquidity offered by available investment products. Daily liquidity offered by mutual funds really limits investment options and the ability to get alpha, but 5-10 year lockups common in private equity are not appropriate for many investors. Interval funds make it easier for advisors to offer the benefits of alternative investments to a wider variety of clients.

(originally posted on Interval Fund Tracker)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.