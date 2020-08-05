Because of the current headwinds in the multi-family space, we’re sticking with our high-quality mantra and focusing on names like AVB.

AvalonBay’s 18.5x p/AFFO multiple is the lowest valuation it has traded at during the last 15 years or so.

We're not willing to buy into the fear mongering about the economy, unemployment, work-from-home trends, and similar short-term negative effects.

This article was coproduced with Nicholas Ward.

About six weeks ago, we published an article titled "Avoid the 3 T's: Essex Realty vs. Avalon Bay." As implied, it compared two of the premiere multi-family REITs, Essex Property Trust (ESS) and AvalonBay Communities (AVB).

Both are blue chips with long histories of generating significant wealth for their shareholders.

Since their IPO dates, ESS has generated annualized total returns of roughly 17% and AVB has generated roughly 13.3%.

When you're compounding wealth at double-digit clips like that over such long periods of time, the exponential growth begins to snowball into something incredibly powerful.

We’re the first to acknowledge that COVID-19 has put a damper on the sentiment surrounding these apartment names. But we're not simply buying into the fear mongering surrounding the economy, unemployment, work-from-home trends, and other short-term negative effects.

These companies’ management teams have proven their ability to survive – and even thrive – throughout tough economic environments in the past. And we believe they’ll continue to do so into the future.

Since AvalonBay recently reported its second-quarter earnings, we’re revisiting it to see how attractive its shares appear today.

Valuation

Let’s look at AvalonBay’s valuation first. As we’ll show, its p/AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) multiple is trading at a steep discount to both its recent highs and long-term average.

The big question mark here is whether the COVID-19 headwinds surrounding the stock – and the larger multi-family sector – will be transitory or secular.

Frankly, without a crystal ball, no one knows. So a discount does seem warranted.

However, down 33% from its 52-week highs? We argue that the market's negative sentiment has gone way too far.

As shown above, AVB's long-term p/AFFO valuation is 24.2x. During the Great Recession, that metric did fall into the high single digits.

However, shares typically trade with a strong premium due to the company’s reliable cash flows and shareholder returns.

Today, they’re down to just 18.2x blended AFFO figures. And analysts are negative on 2020 bottom-line results, with consensus estimates of -5% AFFO growth.

Its forward-looking p/AFFO multiple is a bit higher, at 18.5x. But even then, outside of the March selloff and previously mentioned Great Recession, that’s the lowest it’s traded at for about the last 15 years.

When we see such steep discounts in blue-chip names, we get excited. These shares are weighed down by fear right now, opening up a rare buying opportunity.

The FAST Graph above should make it very clear that breaks like this don’t happen often.

In the short term, AvalonBay's operations may struggle a bit. The current economic uncertainties and supply/demand ramifications in the rental markets certainly aren’t easy to deal with.

However, analyst consensus is calling for AFFO to re-accelerate in 2021 and 2022. And we suspect that, over the long term, the stock will revert toward its mean in the 20x AFFO multiple area.

Or higher.

The Dividend

These expectations for multiple expansions could generate strong capital gains for AVB shareholders. Better yet, while you wait for the stock to bounce back, you should be paid handsomely for your patience.

Source: AVB IR

The image above is from AVB’s investor relations homepage, highlighting the stock’s incredibly impressive 5.2% annualized dividend growth figure. And it’s been paying a dividend for decades.

Unfortunately, during the Great Recession, management was forced to freeze its payouts. Yet it didn’t cut it, keeping it steady at $3.57/share from 2008 to 2011, which was a great achievement.

Since then, its growth in this regard has been solid. And if you look at AVB's divided trajectory over the long term, you'll see more attractive results.

Its dividend has doubled since 2006, showing the power of slow-yet-steady growth over the long term.

Right now, its annual dividend is $6.36/share, with a current 2020 consensus AFFO estimate of $8.26. This represents a forward AFFO payout ratio of 76.99%.

AvalonBay's funds from operations (FFO) is expected to be much higher than AFFO – at $9.15. This implies a forward FFO dividend payout ratio of just 69.5%.

Either way you slice it, there appears to be ample margin of safety with regard to bottom-line dividend coverage.

It's worth noting that AVB's consensus estimate figures have been falling as the shutdowns continue to damage the economy. Yet we don't expect to see 2020 or 2021 numbers drop enough to jeopardize the current dividend.

Over the recent quarter, the data clearly pointed toward headwinds in the rental space. Fortunately, AVB has managed to collect the vast majority of its rents since the pandemic began.

It updated its total rent collection figures throughout the second quarter in its recent earnings. And we see those rising going forward.

Source: AVB Q2 ER

Q2 Results

With those high rent collection figures in mind, we remain very confident about AvalonBay's near-term cash flow outlook. All in all, its Q2 results were in line with our expectations, and we don’t expect any big surprises in this quarter either.

CEO Timothy Naughton began the company’s Q2 conference call with a straightforward explanation of the current economic crisis:

"We are in the middle of the largest global (healthcare) crisis in a century. The economic downturn is the most severe we've seen since the Great Depression and on the heels of the longest expansion on record. And social unrest is at a level we haven't experienced since Vietnam and the civil rights movement over 50 years ago."

He went on to say:

"Many companies will not survive. And their employees, if even temporarily furloughed for now, will join the ranks of the permanently unemployed over the next several quarters… unfortunately, those impacted by these events or most impacted by these events are those in lower-paying service jobs and minority populations. “As a result, this downturn carries not just the normal economic risk of prior recessions but also profound health, social, and political (risks) that are likely to shape the length and shape… of the economic recovery."

While that’s certainly a gloomy way to start, it is accurate. Recognizing that as well, we’ve been highlighting the highest-quality, best-managed companies in our coverage spectrum for months.

During times like this, we believe investors are best off sticking with quality. We’re just not very interested in taking outsized risks, or chasing yield and potential contrarian plays right now.

Simply put, every single stock comes with abnormally high risk these days. Investors should seek to minimize that as much as possible by sticking with proven winners.

More Possible Negatives Now, But AvalonBay Still Looks Good

Obviously, the past cannot predict the future. But there’s certainly something to be said about a winning culture, a talented management team, and an established playbook for dealing with tough times.

And the fact remains that AVB's quarterly numbers weren't terrible.

Could things get worse? Yes. Of course.

But we need to trust the management teams we're partnering with as long-term shareholders. And so we do here.

During Q2, AVB saw its core FFO growth fall roughly 2% year over year, with same-store-sales growth of -3%. Sequentially, the Q2 data represented same-store-sales down 4.5%, or 3.9% minus retail.

Source: AVB Q2 ER Slide Show, page 4

AVB has been very conservative with its capital this year, delaying new development projects so far.

What's more, management took steps to raise $715 million at an initiation cost of capital of just 2.8% last quarter. Most of these funds came from a $600 million 10-year bond offering with a rate in the 2.5% area.

Coming into 2020, AVB expected to invest nearly $1 billion into its portfolio via new construction projects. Naturally then, this delay will likely slow down growth prospects in the medium term.

Meanwhile, delivery of new units fell by roughly 450 during the first half of the year due to a slowdown of construction on existing projects. This resulted in a net operating income (NOI) shortfall of roughly $2 million.

However, we respect AvalonBay for its conservative approach concerning its balance sheet during these uncertain times.

Investors focused on dividend safety should feel confident with the low-cost capital raise. And, as management pointed out, there may end up being benefits to the investment delays.

For instance, once construction and investment activity pick back up, AvalonBay could generate higher returns on its investments.

More Gives and Takes

Source: AVB Q2 ER Slide Show, page 12

On another positive note, AVB's average lease rate in its same-store portfolio was up 1.8% year over year compared to Q2 2019.

On another negative note, the graphic above shows how concessions rose, more fees were forgiven than usual, and AvalonBay’s economic occupancy rate fell.

These trends are expected to last until the foreseeable future. So while Q2 same-store rent was up, this was primarily due to the escalations the company put in place throughout the second half of 2019.

It's unlikely they’ll be able to outweigh the pandemic-related issues as time moves on they're removed from the comparable figures.

Source: AVB Q2 ER Slide Show, page 5

There’s been a lot of talk of the work-from-home trend hurting apartment REITs, which historically focuses on urban/blue-chip suburban areas. And it’s true these high-cost-of-living areas may not be as attractive if potential tenants aren’t tied to city-based office buildings.

Naughton touched on this trend during the Q2 CC as well:

"In addition to the household contraction and consolidation that occurs due to job losses in any downturn, the pandemic is driving other trends that are impacting rental demand. These include work-from-home flexibility that is shifting some renter demand from higher cost and urban/infill markets. Many renters are relocating, perhaps only temporarily, to lower-cost markets or submarkets, leisure areas or even back home with their parents."

As he noted, no one knows for certain whether we’re truly seeing a secular shift away from urban-centric work environments.

Now, AVB's same-store rent portfolio is roughly 66% suburban and 34% urban. Naturally, its occupancy data in the former has held up nicely compared to the latter.

Green Quarter-Acres Is the Place to Be?

In the short term, we suspect that urban property values and rents will continue to struggle. Naughton also mentioned that, during a recession, the wallet is likely to be the biggest determining factor of where one lives.

That’s true. So companies like AVB will probably continue to struggle with demand issues until the crisis is solved.

Source: AVB Q2 ER Slide Show, page 10

Longer term though we think some of the most highly desirable urban areas – which not only offer professional opportunities but also world-class leisure and entertainment amenities – will always be in high demand.

It’s important to acknowledge that others do disagree, and only time will tell who’s right.

Also worth mentioning is how record-low mortgage rates have enabled those still employed to buy single-family homes. In recent months, we've seen some homebuilders report great numbers – which doesn’t necessarily bode well for apartment owners.

During Q2, AVB saw leasing volumes fall 10% year-over-year. Furthermore, turnover fell roughly 5% and move-outs exceeded move-ins.

With that said, COO Sean Breslin said that, in July, move-ins are essentially on pace with move-outs – which should help to stabilize the occupancy situation.

Source: AVB Q2 ER Slide Show, page 7

Source: AVB Q2 ER Slide Show, page 8

Lastly, with regard to the previous article we wrote on the company – where we selected ESS as the winner due to its higher growth rate – we do want to point out the next chart.

Provided by AVB, it regards its geographical performance.

In our comparison piece, we highlighted how AVB offers much better geographical diversification. After all, ESS (which hasn’t reported Q2 earnings yet) has focused its investments in the tech hubs of California and Seattle.

And during the quarter, it was AvalonBay’s California properties that performed the worst.

Source: AVB Q2 ER Slide Show, page 9

In (Almost) Conclusion

While it's true that AVB found growth hard to come by during Q2, we still like what's happening a lot - like how management limited FFO losses to the low single-digit area. And how it bolstered its balance sheet while bunkering down.

We also expect rent collection data to stay relatively high. That’s especially true on a relative basis to other areas of REITdom that are more retail focused.

In all, from a longer-term perspective, we continue to believe this is an attractive place to invest.

Stated bluntly, we simply don't see a total shift from urban living to lower-cost home ownership in less desirable areas happening. Urbanization is a secular trend that’s been going on for decades now. And while COVID-19 is certainly putting pressure on that movement, human beings remain largely social creatures, which gives urban areas an edge. They can offer an unmatched standard of living from that social standpoint.

Because of the short-term headwinds we see in the multi-family space, we’re sticking with our high-quality mantra. Which means we’re focusing on names like AVB.

With regard to quality metrics, AvalonBay ended its Q2 ER slide show with the following image. It shows the improvements made to its company since the Great Recession.

Source: AVB Q2 ER Slide Show, page 14

It's difficult to call any REIT a true SWAN (sleep well at night) stock in today's uncertain environment. But, looking at this data, we continue to feel confident that this is a blue-chip name.

That’s why we give it a Buy rating.

Putting Our Money Where Our Mouth Is

As disclosed, Brad Thomas is long ESS and recently added AVB too. One of our iREIT analysts, Nicholas Ward, also initiated exposure to both companies in his personal portfolio this week.

Nicholas bought entry-level positions in AVB at $146.18 and ESS at $214.88. Both companies were offering a wide margin of safety relative to both his and iREIT on Alpha’s personal fair-value targets.

He plans on holding these investments over the long term and plans to average down into further weakness if possible.

In summary, we both agree that AvalonBay is a no-brainer pick. That's why we decided to hit the easy button.

As Benjamin Graham once said, “You are neither right nor wrong because the crowd disagrees with you. You are right because the data and reasoning are right.”

