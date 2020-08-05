We don't know the definitive impact of the COVID-19 outbreak yet, but the huge discount to TBV and high dividend yield makes Berkshire a speculative buy.

Introduction

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic the share prices of banks have been hit hard as the economic crisis results in uncertainty regarding loan repayment schedules. Although government programs have resulted in initial repayment deferrals, several deferrals will be coming to an end soon and the risk to end up with non-performing loans on the balance sheet is increasing. During my journey to find some cheap regional banks, I stumbled upon Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB). The regional bank focusing on the Northeast appears to be trading very cheap at less than half its tangible book value while the quarterly dividend results in a dividend yield of almost 10%. Time to dive into the financial results to see if there are any severe underlying issues that warrant the 75% drop from pre COVID-19 levels.

The Q2 and H1 2020 results were fine despite the high loan loss provisions

The headline loss of almost $11 per share was perhaps a strong wake-up call, but upon checking the bank’s financial results, almost the entire net loss could be traced back to impairment charge on the goodwill value on the bank’s balance sheet. The core earnings came in at a loss of 13 cents per share, indicating the H1 2020 core net loss was approximately 20 cents per share. Not great, but it does indicate Berkshire Hills is able to manage its loan book.

Source: SEC filings

Berkshire saw its interest income decrease by almost 25% to just below $104M, and although its interest expenses also decreased, the net interest income did decrease by approximately 15% to $77.6M. That’s a pity as most other banks have actually been able to at least keep their net interest income stable as the interest expenses decreased at a faster pace than the interest income. In Berkshire’s case, the net interest expenses did decrease from 1.33% to 1.16% but as the average interest rate on its loan book decreased by 0.58%, the net interest spread decreased from 2.75% to 2.34%.

Source: SEC filings

This could be a temporary issue as Berkshire’s interest expenses should continue to decrease as more expensive sources of money will be reset at a lower rate (borrowings and time deposits for instance).

With a total fee income of $17.6M and normalized operating expenses of just around $64M, Berkshire Hills reported a core income of around $31M on a pre-provision and pre-tax basis. That’s fine, but not only did Berkshire record a $29.9M loan loss provision, it also decided to write down its goodwill as the bank recorded a $553.8M impairment charge. The remaining value of the intangible assets is just $42.5M.

This basically means Berkshire Hills would have reported a very minimal pre-tax loss of just a few million dollars after taking the loan loss provisions into consideration, and it really was the impairment charge on the value of the goodwill that pushed Berkshire over the cliff into a double-digit per-share net loss.

So although the massive net loss could easily be explained, the underlying issue remains the same: At the current rate of recording loan loss provisions, Berkshire Hills Bancorp isn’t generating any profits.

Source: company presentation

The reason for the weak share price? Berkshire’s exposure to commercial real estate

OK, so we have now established that even if we would remove the non-recurring impairment charge from the income statement, Berkshire Hills still isn’t profitable as long as the loan loss provisions remain at the current levels. But the main question now is whether this warrants a discount of almost 55% to the tangible book value of the bank.

To find an answer to this question, we need to have a closer look at the bank’s loan book to see where the bank is exposed.

Source: SEC filings

Looking at the asset side of the balance sheet above (note: Those are the average balances during the quarter and thus doesn’t include the goodwill impairment charge yet), the $9.5B loan book shows the banks has a substantial exposure to commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans which make up about 2/3rd of the loan book. I’m glad to see the amount of higher risk consumer loans is coming down, but I was hoping for the bank to have increased its exposure to the safer residential mortgages but instead it was its position in commercial and industrial loans that was increased.

Berkshire is now recording loan loss provisions of 1.49% of its loan book and that's quite high. Sure, we can expect some of those loans to go sour, but as of the end of the second quarter, the total amount of non-performing assets is just $47M on the total loan book of almost $9.5B.

Source: SEC filings

It looks very much like Berkshire is anticipating on future loan losses as right now, the total amount of provisions on the balance sheet increased to almost $140M as of the end of June. Indeed, Berkshire has a total amount of $140M in provisions for future losses, but only has $47M in non-performing loans so far which means its coverage ratio of the non-accruing loans (which is $44.9M, just a bit lower than the $47M in non-performing loans) increased to 311%: The provisions are sufficient to cover three times the current amount of problematic assets.

And management appears to think the worst is behind us. From the Q2 conference call (the emphasis is mine):

The loan loss provision is our current estimate of future loan losses. We recorded a large provision in the first quarter due to the pandemic. The incremental provision in the second quarter reflects the further downturn forecasted economic conditions. We believe we are properly reserved for losses based on the current estimates.

Investment thesis

While the bank didn’t generate any profit in H1 2020 (even after excluding the impairment charge) and the dividend is per definition not covered by earnings, one could ask the question whether Berkshire isn’t too conservative as the bank recorded pretty much its entire pre-tax income for future loan losses. I think it’s great to see a bank being so proactive, but this results in another question: Is the bank just being too conservative, or is it anticipating severe loan losses in the near future? The jury’s out on that.

In any case, Berkshire’s current provisions are sufficient to absorb a loss of about 1.5% of its total loan book. If Berkshire’s provisions indeed start to decrease from here on, the bank could actually be an attractive buy. Assuming a continuous loan loss provision of $10M per quarter, the bank should be able to record a net income of $15M or around 30 cents per share per quarter. That means the dividend should be covered and that the bank is trading quite cheap at 8 times earnings and less than 0.5 times its tangible book value. But of course, this entire thesis stands or falls with the performance of its commercial and industrial loans and CRE loans.

I have no position in Berkshire Hills, but I think this bank could be an interesting speculative investment as the bank appears to have been very proactive in boosting its provisions ahead of potential loan losses. If I initiate a long position, it will be a small speculative long position and I hope to establish it by writing out of the money put options at an acceptable option premium to further reduce my risk.

