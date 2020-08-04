We've finally begun the Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the first companies to report is Anaconda Mining (OTCQX:ANXGF). The company didn't see any disruption to its operations from COVID-19 and is well on track to meet its annual production guidance of 18,500 ounces of gold for FY2020. However, we saw a relatively weak quarter in Q2 with lower than planned grades in the Pine Cove Pit, which resulted in a dip in revenues sequentially despite higher gold (GLD) prices. It also forced the company to raise its cost guidance for FY2020. Fortunately, at a market capitalization of below US$60 million, I believe the weak quarter was priced into the stock. This is because Anaconda is valued at below US$35/oz as a producer, which is well below the peer average for explorers. Therefore, I continue to see the stock as a Hold at US$0.36. All figures are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Anaconda Mining released its Q2 results last week and reported quarterly gold production of 3,657 ounces, a massive jump from the 2,907 ounces of gold produced in Q2 2019. However, while the headline numbers look great, it's important to note that the two periods are not great comparisons. This is because Q2 2019 was one of the weakest quarters in the past couple of years for Anaconda due to planned maintenance on the main ball mill and unplanned maintenance on the regrind mill. Therefore, while it was a satisfactory quarter, it didn't quite meet my expectations on a sequential basis as gold production fell considerably. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Website, Management Discussion & Analysis)

If we look at the above table, we can see that Anaconda produced 3,657 ounces of gold in Q2; a massive drop from the 4,997 ounces of gold produced in Q1 2020. While mill throughput continues to remain strong at 118,300 tonnes since the upgrades last year, the culprit for the softer quarter was feed grade. As we can see, mill feed grades came in at 1.11 grams per tonne gold in Q2, a significant decrease from 1.57 grams per tonne gold in Q1. As a result of the lower grades, recoveries were also affected, down 100 basis points sequentially. The company noted that they experienced variability in grades and tonnage in lower levels of the Pine Cove Pit in Q2 as they headed towards the mine model's outer limits. This is a little disappointing as we don't yet have permits in hand to move over to the Argyle deposit, which has much higher grades. Therefore, we'll have to continue mining Pine Cove for now.

(Source: Company News Release)

As we can see in the table above, while Argyle is a relatively small resource, it's quite high-grade, with an average grade of 2.03 grams per tonne gold. This is almost twice the average grade of the Pine Cove reserves (~1.0 grams per tonne gold), and above the average grade of what we're currently seeing mined at the Pine Cove Pit. Therefore, given Argyle's proximity to the Point Rousse Project, we would see a dramatic improvement in production if we could access the Argyle deposit ore and truck it to the mill. If we look at the below map, we can see that Argyle is just kilometers northeast of the Pine Cove Project, meaning it would come at a minimal extra cost vs. current mining at Pine Cove. The company noted in their Q1 financials that they expected to get the lease by June, but we've since seen this timeline moved to Q3.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Fortunately, while Q2 was a tough quarter operationally, the gold price certainly helped quite a bit. As we can see from the table below, the company's average realized gold price came in at $1,624/oz for Q2, a massive improvement from the $1,300/oz at the same time last year. This helped the company generate ~$8.35 million in revenues in Q2, a dramatic increase from the ~$5.49 million in revenues in Q2 2019. Assuming we can see a better quarter in Q3 and given that the average realized gold selling price should come in above $1,725/oz for Q3 for Anaconda, we should see record revenues.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

As we can see from the chart below, quarterly revenue fell just over 20% sequentially due to the lower production, despite a higher gold price. Meanwhile, operating cash flow also fell considerably from $4.38 million to $1.44 million, with the main impact being $850,000 in accounts payable and accrued abilities. Given the weaker performance at the Pine Cove Pit, which led to lower production, all-in sustaining costs for the quarter soared to US$1,302/oz from US$1,151/oz in Q1 2020. This more than offset the increase in the average realized gold price per ounce of $98 ($1,624/oz vs. $1,526/oz), leading to the weaker quarter overall financially, as shown above.

(Source: Author's Chart)

So, was there any good news in the quarter?

Fortunately, we got several positive releases in Q2, with the first being a bolstered balance sheet thanks to a capital raise completed late in the quarter. Anaconda's cash position currently sits at over $5.5 million, which gives the company lots of flexibility to drill out its many targets near the Pine Cove Project, where it's had tremendous success year-to-date. During Q2, we saw outstanding exploration results from Stog'er Tight, a deposit that's just south of Argyle, with 20 meters of 5.45 grams per tonne gold in drill hole 20-311. Therefore, I do not believe the sharp drop-off in grades is a huge deal, as the company should have at least two new areas to mine from going forward (Stog'er Tight and Argyle). The key to the latter will be the permits, which is one of the more important catalysts this year.

(Source: Author's Chart)

It's worth noting that while this wasn't a great quarter for Anaconda, I believe it's mostly priced in at the current valuation. This is because Anaconda is valued at US$53 million based on 146 million shares outstanding and a share price of US$0.36, which translates to a valuation per ounce of US$33.54 for the company's global gold resource of 1.58 million ounces. As the above chart shows, this is roughly half the going rate for explorers that are not cash-flow positive of US$63.71/oz, and Anaconda Mining is a producer. Therefore, I would argue that fair value for Anaconda's ounces is closer to US$63.71/oz at a bare minimum, and US$100.00/oz if the stock can begin production at some point at its second development project, Goldboro. Based on this, while the Q2 results were disappointing, I wouldn't be surprised if the stock built a new base between US$0.30 and US$0.40 before another move higher.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While Anaconda Mining certainly had a disappointing quarter in Q2, the company remains on track to meet production guidance for FY2020, albeit at slightly higher costs. Therefore, while the weak Q2 performance has likely taken a potential beat off the table from a guidance standpoint, it hasn't done any damage to the investment thesis. This is because Anaconda is so cheap from a valuation standpoint that it isn't valued as a producer anyway at these levels. Based on Anaconda's relative undervaluation vs. its peers and potential for higher production long term, assuming a positive Feasibility Study out of Goldboro, I continue to see the stock as a Hold. However, the key for Q3 and Q4 will be improved performance as an improved balance sheet will help offset future dilution related to exploration and Goldboro development. If we were to see the stock pull back below US$0.32, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.