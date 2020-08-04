Considering the growth opportunities ahead, we believe shares are currently undervalued, even after a significant run-up in price after their second-quarter earnings release.

Back in March, we wrote a bullish article on Issuer Direct (ISDR) highlighting their good business model, which was completing its transition to a digital platform; coupled with cheap valuations multiples, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

If one looks at ISDR's stock chart, the company reached a high point of $20 per share in 2018, followed by a subsequent decline in value as the company lost a significant amount of revenue related to their ACCESSWIRE operations in Q2 of 2019 when key partners stopped accepting investment commentary content.

However, the company, which is led by founder and CEO Brian Balbirnie took the right steps to bounce back from the setback by diversifying its operations with tuck-in acquisitions that were complementary to their Platform I.D service, which aims to become a market leader in the communications space. Still, their newswire service has shown extreme resilience to their lost investment commentary business, showing organic growth quarter-over-quarter.

Today, the company's stock has broken resistance, which puts a ceiling on the stock at $12 per share after reporting solid second-quarter results, reaching $15 per share. The market's reaction is merited due to improving business fundamentals.

We believe shares still have upside opportunity, especially after management's comments about the level of market share they expect to achieve in a 24-month period. If such targets are met, then we estimate ISDR can make approximately $1.28 in EPS. At a recent price of $15, we have the opportunity to buy a growing company for 11.7x earnings. Also, ISDR $17M in cash on its balance sheet, zero debt, and $7M in total liabilities. That gives us $2.68 of net cash per share, which means we could be buying the operating business for 9.6x forward earnings.

Considering the growth opportunities ahead, we believe shares are currently undervalued, even after a significant run-up in price after their second-quarter earnings release. That said, patience has paid off for investors who bought when things were not looking good for the company. We recommend holding a core position in ISDR.

Record Quarter for ISDR

The company reported a record-breaking second quarter with sales of $4.88M, up 17.9% from their prior-year period, and beating sales consensus by $890K. ISDR also beat expectations on a GAAP EPS basis by reporting $0.21 in EPS, beating by $0.14.

Strong top-line growth came from increase sales in their virtual investor reach product portfolio, which includes products like virtual annual meetings and virtual conferences; and increasing demand for webcasting products, as COVID-19 changed the way companies reached out to their investor base. ACCESSWIRE also showed strong growth by increasing revenues by 19% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Finally, top-line growth was also supported by an increase in sales from their Platform I.D, which is increasing subscriptions on a net basis, albeit at a slower pace due to COVID-19 causing businesses to become more reluctant in signing yearly contracts.

That said, the highlight of the quarter was the expansion of profit margins, as the company starts benefitting from operational leverage. Gross margins for the quarter saw an expansion of 200 basis points to 72% compared to 70% in their second quarter of 2019.

The expansion of their Platform and Technology segment is causing margins to expand as they become a greater percentage of total sales compared to their legacy "Services" segment. Platform and Technology now account for 68% of total sales compared to 64% in the prior year, and margins in their Platform segment expanded to 78% from 73% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, due to an increase in their webcasting services, which represents higher revenue at higher margins on a fixed cost structure.

The slight decrease in G&A and R&D expenses, offset by a higher increase in marketing, coupled with expanding gross margins, caused EBITDA to increase by 124% to 1.35M compared to $550K in the prior year. EBITDA margins increased to 28% from 13% during the same period.

ISDR ended the quarter with $17M in cash and generated $2M in cash from operations for a positive net change in cash of $1.2M. We believe it is important to highlight the cash-generating nature of the business, as the company spends an insignificant amount in CAPEX, leaving room for cash to be invested in tuck-in acquisitions and share buybacks:

Management also commented on having the adequate infrastructure in place to support continued growth:

A lot of our platforms are really front end driven changes, back end architecture and infrastructure is built. So the heavy lifts there are done and in wonderful shape. So a lot of the things that we are doing today, are very front end focused that we contend to bring staff in and out as needed. - Q2 call

The Path going forward

The impact of COVID-19 had a net positive effect on ISDR. The company expects their virtual products are going to enjoy some tailwinds as customers come to the realization that physical events are going to be postponed until there is a permanent cure to the pandemic. Management stated that they already have a healthy Q3 for virtual bookings:

In addition, we began to see our investor conference business go virtual. But the lion's share of that will come to us here in the back half of the year. Most of these virtual products were new out of gate and in the last quarter and will become a permanent part of our product lineup in the future. - Q2 call

Even moving forward, there might be an increase in "hybrid" events, for which half could be done in physical locations while the other half to be held virtually.

A constant theme that came up during their second-quarter conference call was the need to increase sales and marketing expenses as a solid way to build brand awareness. It is also a key priority to the company in terms of its capital allocation strategy, which is reinvesting in the business:

The first is not to continue to say the same thing, but digital sales and digital ad spend is a big part of how you achieve and find private companies. That's where we have experienced success. To your second point, our agency business, we have a director of agency sales that's entirely focused on newswire distribution to agencies across North America. We are beginning to build traction there. Starting to see some revenues come that are meaningful to our business. And so we are going to invest in additional headcount there to help that direct channel and build that agency program. - Q2 call

The company has also hinted at future M&A deals that could be integrated into their Platform I.D segment as a means to grow its top-line and increase customer satisfaction:

To touch on M&A, because I know many of you are focused on this possibility, as we are, we have been busy doing work on several stories that we feel can add to our platform of becoming a market leader in the communications space. I think it is fair to mention that this is as transparent as we can be given our obligations for material nonpublic disclosure. - Q2 call

We believe a higher number of add-on services the company can offer, the "sticky" their customer base becomes. Upsell opportunities should also help with margins, as the company would be leveraging its sales force.

The Bottom Line

When we look at the total addressable market, we see over $600 million of newswire spend each year globally. Today, we have approximately 1% of that and honestly believe that we can get to 3% to 5% by the end of 2022. This happens in two ways. The first, pure sales and marketing push; and second, product innovation via both organic and inorganic means. We believe these coupled effects over the next 18 to 24 months will yield us these market share goals. - Q2 call

If we take the mid-point in targeted market share (4%), then the company expects it can achieve $24M in sales. The company has a clean capital structure, so it simplifies our thought process. We believe gross margins still have more room to grow, as their Platform and Technology segment becomes a higher percentage of total sales. However, assuming margins don't grow from here, we can use their recently reported EBITDA margins of 28%. Applying it to $24M in estimated revenues leaves us with $6.7M in EBITDA. Since the company doesn't spend much in CAPEX, we can round that number to $6M in expected EBITDA. Assuming a tax rate of 21%, we estimate net income at $4.7M. Using their current share count of 3.7M gives us a forward EPS of $1.28. Applying a reasonable earnings multiple of 15x (which can be conservative considering ISDR is still growing) give us a fair value estimate of $19 per share, or a possible upside of 26%. Let's not forget that ISDR has $2.68 in net cash.

We still have a bullish opinion and are long shares in ISDR.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ISDR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.