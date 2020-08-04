We've finally begun the Q2 Earnings Season for the Silver Miners (SIL), and one of the first names to report is Endeavour Silver (EXK). Given that all of the company's producing assets are in Mexico, it was a challenging quarter, with government-mandated closures at all of the country's mines. However, while production was down massively year-over-year, we are seeing the first signs of a turnaround at Endeavour's primary operations, with costs down considerably on a consolidated basis. Unfortunately, despite this improvement, the company still remains one of the only silver miners posting net losses per share. Therefore, the higher silver price (SLV) and improving operations suggest that the worst is behind us, I continue to prefer other silver producers in the sector with higher margins.

Endeavour Silver released its Q2 and H1 results on Tuesday, and the company reported H1 production of 2.6 million silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs], down 30% from the year-ago period. However, while production fell considerably due to COVID-19 related closures, all-in sustaining costs saw a massive improvement, down from $20.15/oz to $16.96/oz. The main driver behind these lower costs was much better operating results at Guanacevi, with H1 processed tonnes up 3% year-over-year to 156,000 tonnes despite the two-month shutdown. Meanwhile, the higher silver price offset some of the softness in output, with the average realized silver price for H1 coming in at $16.16/oz. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below. I have purposely compared H1 2020 to H2 2019 vs. Q2 2020 to Q2 2019 to smooth out the incompatible periods due to the COVID-19 shutdowns.

As we can see from the chart above, quarterly silver-equivalent production hit a new 2-year low in Q2 2020. However, the government-mandated shutdowns weighed on operations, and there was no contribution from El Cubo this year as the mine was shut down in Q4 of last year. Despite the first headwind, we actually saw higher silver-equivalent production from the company's flagship Guanacevi Mine in H1 2020, with 1.61 million SEOs produced vs. 1.19 million SEOs in H1 2019. As the table below shows, this improved performance was driven by much higher grades and higher throughput, with the installation of two refurbished core crushers in April, and access to higher-grade zones.

During H1, we saw 156,000 tonnes processed at an average grade of 289 grams per tonne silver, well above the 152,000 tonnes at 224 grams per tonne silver in H1 2019. Meanwhile, gold grades soared from 0.57 grams per tonne gold to 0.94 grams per tonne gold, which helped increase SEO production by 35% year-over-year. Given the much higher production and the shift from mining contractors to employees to reduce costs, all-in sustaining costs also dropped massively, from a ghastly figure of $26.15/oz to a more respectable $14.77/oz. The company noted that they hope to ramp up towards 1,200 tonnes per day in H2 2020, which would push processed tonnes above 200,000 tonnes in the second half, an even larger improvement from the strong H1 performance we just saw. Given the trend we saw in June with throughput of 1,051 tonnes per day, this is certainly achievable.

Moving over to the company's Bolanitos Mine, the second-largest contributor to consolidated production, it was a better first half here as well - though the headline numbers don't convey this. During H1, the company reported production of 656,000 SEOs vs. 965,000 SEOs in the year-ago period, with all-in sustaining costs skyrocketing to $38.55/oz. However, if we look under the surface, quarterly throughput continues to rise considerably, and the higher costs were due to much higher capital expenditures in H1 ($5.6million vs. $2.7 million). These expenditures were due to investments in new equipment to improve fleet operating costs and improve mine development, and we should see the benefits from this in H2.

As we can see from the above chart, quarterly throughput continues to improve with 1,070 tonnes per day processed in June, up considerably from a throughput rate of 905 tonnes per day in Q1. On a year-to-date basis, we've seen mill throughput of 129,000 tonnes at 43 grams per tonne silver, only 20% below the 163,000 tonnes processed in H1 2019 even though the closure affected more than one-third of H1 as it was nearly a two-month shutdown. Unfortunately, lower grades in the quarter masked what was a much better performance, as the company is currently mining in much lower grade areas. However, much lower sustaining capital, improved grades expected in San Miguel and Melladito, and improved productivity new 30-tonne low profile trucks should lead to a much better second half.

Unfortunately, despite this improved performance, we haven't really seen any improvement yet in net earnings. As the above chart shows, we continue to see net losses (red bars) for nine quarters in a row now, though the net losses narrowed considerably in Q2, from $15.9 million in Q1 to $3.3~ million. However, net losses are still net losses, and there will be no confirmed turnaround here until we see at least two quarters in a row of positive net earnings. Fortunately, though it was at the expense of share dilution, working capital remains relatively high, suggesting that if the silver price stays up here, we shouldn't see any further dilution in 2020. Having said that, we'll likely see dilution in 2021 to fund initial capital expenditures if the company decides to go ahead with Terronera.

If we look at a similar chart above with the silver price (grey line) overlaid on it, we can see that the silver price has had a strong correlation with net earnings, and the silver price is now sitting at its highest levels in several years. Therefore, we would expect Endeavour Silver to post its first quarter of net earnings in Q3, which would begin a new trend in positive net earnings. While this is the bare minimum we would expect from a silver producer and certainly isn't anything to write home about, it is an improvement at the very least. Let's take a look at the long-term earnings trend below:

As we can see in the chart above, Endeavour Silver is expected to post net losses per share this year of $0.09, which will make the company one of the only silver producers still reporting net losses. Fortunately, FY2021 annual EPS should finally move back to positive based on recent estimates, with FY2021 and FY2022 earnings estimates sitting at $0.10. This is a step in the right direction and is confirmed by revenues, as shown below.

As the chart above shows, while Q2 revenues hit a new 2-year low at $20.2 million due to the shutdowns, we're expected to see them bounce back significantly in Q3 and Q4, with Q4 revenue estimates projecting a new multi-year high at $39.9 million. Given that these upwards revisions in earnings estimates are coupled with a new multi-year high in revenues, it's likely that we can trust the estimates of $0.10 for FY2021. Assuming the company can achieve this and a $20.00/oz silver price is here to stay, Endeavour Silver's investment attractiveness has undoubtedly improved.

However, the issue is that all of the company's peers have improved as well with the higher silver price, with most of Endeavour's peers having higher margins. Besides, I do not expect any of Endeavour's peers to see any material share dilution over the next 12 months. In Endeavour's case, the company will need to dilute if it wants to bring Terronerra into production with an estimated capex of $100 million. Unfortunately, the other issue is that this rally has left Endeavour Silver more than 70% above its 200-day moving average, an area that it's had trouble with previously. While there's no guarantee we'll see a sharp correction; the past two instances were not buying opportunities.

In summary, while things are finally beginning to turn around for Endeavour with a higher silver price and improved operating metrics, the story still leaves a lot to be desired with no positive earnings yet, and no confirmation of a turnaround in place until Q4 at the earliest. Therefore, while a rising tide (silver price) will lift all silver miners, I continue to see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector. Based on this, I believe investors would be wise not to chase Endeavour Silver above $4.70 per share, and consider taking some profits if the stock heads above $5.10 before October.

