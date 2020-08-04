Investors need to search out the "good" things in order to make the best portfolio decisions that they can.

Furthermore, there seems to be an abundance of money in the system so that the "good" things can be financed, leading to an acceleration in the transformation taking place.

The world is changing dramatically and there is so many "good" things happening, even while so much that is "not-so-good" also taking place.

"The world is entering a transformative era."

So writes Walter Russell Mead in the Wall Street Journal. He concludes his opinion piece by adding,

History is accelerating, and the leaders, values, institutions and ideas that guide society are going to be tested severely by the struggles ahead."

Furthermore, it appears as if the "world" is going to have more than enough financial resources to underwrite the transformation.

Just note the news from the hedge fund sector.

All indications point to the fact that there will be plenty of new hedge funds around to supply funding for changes. Juliet Chung reports in the Wall Street Journal that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) "expect to launch about 20 percent more hedge funds this year than last year if plans hold." This, given that new launches in the first quarter of 2020 was the lowest figure posted, at 84, since the fourth quarter of 2008.

A Goldman Sachs report that surveyed more than 250 institutional investors, indicated that 37 percent of the investors wanted to increase their exposure. Another 25 percent wanted to go into private debt, while another 19 percent wanted to go into private equity.

Hedge-fund manager Gaurav Kapadia, who just raised more than $1.0 billion in committed capital for his new firm, has stated that the investment environment is "among the most compelling of our careers."

The Stock Market

Mr. Kapadia, and others in the hedge fund trade are looking at making money in the stock market.

Here we see major opportunities in tech stocks and other areas, like healthcare firms, that are participating in the technological changes taking place in the world and the structural changes, like working from home, that are radically changing how people do business and live.

As we read in the Wall Street Journal,

Investors have piled into technology stocks in recent weeks, particularly companies that seem to benefit from stay-at-home orders. Robust earnings from tech companies and virus-fueled disruptions to traditional sectors, like airlines, retail and manufacturing, have widened the gap between Big Tech and everyone else." 'We expect to see that bifurcation in the market until we get some sort of solution for how to move past the virus issue,' said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management."

But, hedge funds and others can also take advantage of the bifurcation in positioning themselves for a market selloff as I have previously written about. No reason why the hedge funds cannot play from both sides of the market.

But, most of the things we have talked about here have to do with financial engineering and have little to do with corporations increasing their investment in physical capital goods that would help to build up the economy and economic growth.

Other Changes Taking Place

The point I want to make is that people, businesses, institutions are feeling the need to make changes, to be a part of the transformation that is taking place. And, as Mr. Mead stated in his article, quoted above, this process is accelerating.

For one, there appears to be plenty of money floating around. Second, as more and more people push the edge, more and more people are going to find that they cannot just sit back and ride this thing out.

Here is an example from the Financial Times of Andi Owen who is the chief executive of Herman Miller, an office furnishings company. It is remarkable what Ms. Owen is doing to change the very nature of her business, being pushed to the limit by the work-at-home trend, not only for others but for even her own organization.

In this same light, readers might be interested in my post "Innovation is Coming in Many Forms and From Many Places."

In another area, people are aware that the structure of colleges and universities is changing. We read in the Wall Street Journal that the University of Arizona is acquiring the assets of Ashford University, an on-line, for profit school. Arizona hopes "to establish itself as a major competitor in online education and attract more working-adult students domestically and abroad."

This acquisition is not unlike the deal in 2017 where Purdue University purchased Kaplan University to achieve a similar goal.

Again, these efforts are to gain scale and quickly become competitive in this technological space. One can expect major changes in higher education over the next few years because the coronavirus pandemic is "jump starting" the move to benefit from on-line capabilities. This was going to happen anyway, but now, I think, the tipping point has been reached and higher education will never be the same.

Just one more change to note: spending upon the cloud has hit an all time high as companies shift more business applications online. Cloud services in the second quarter were up roughly 11 percent from the previous quarter and 30 percent from the same period last year.

The New World

Investors need to try and keep up with all that is going on in the economy these days. To say that in the current environment that the world is bifurcating is not an understatement. So much that is "good" and "exciting" taking place, but the news world tends to be dominated by the negative things that are going on.

These "negative things" need to be known and understood and combated. But, we cannot forget the other. This is where the opportunities are. This is where investments will be made. So, we need to keep up as well as possible with how society is changing and how people are moving to meet the needs of the evolving world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.