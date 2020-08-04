Pale Blue Portfolio Review, May 18-July 31: 17 Buys, 2 Sells, 15.45% Gains

The Pale Blue Portfolio is a real-money portfolio that was established May 18, 2020, with a little more than $2,920. I contribute $200 every two weeks and whatever money I make from odd jobs. That helped build the Pale Blue Portfolio to $4,898 as of July 31. The other factor was more than 15% total gains since the portfolio's inception, nearly tripling the S&P 500's gains over the same period.

Prior to setting up the Pale Blue Portfolio, I was an impulsive and emotional trader. Because of that, I managed to lose money during the run up over the last two years. When I moved my money out of a taxable account to a Roth IRA, I set up a system to minimize reactive trading and prioritize growth at a reasonable price. I also limited my investing universe to companies that received an ESG grade of A or better from MSCI.

In this portfolio review, I'll go over the goals, criteria for stocks to be eligible for the universe of potential investments, and my buying and selling strategy. Then, I'll look at what's in the portfolio and how that breaks down across position weights and sector representation. Finally, we'll look ahead to August because earnings season may have a big effect on the portfolio composition.

Goals

Achieve annual returns of 9.5% or better. Make regular contributions of $200 every two weeks, and increase the contribution amount when possible. Max out contributions to Roth IRA every year until retirement.

I'm not looking to retire early, but at 33 years old, I have to make up for lost time. The average return in the market is typically assumed to be 7%, but that won't get me to the annual draw that I need to maintain my standard of living in retirement. I'll need annual returns of 9.5% to get there. That's a tall order, especially given the economic climate in the U.S. and the likely fall out for the next several years.

That said, for the first two and a half months of the Pale Blue Portfolio, I'm on track to hit all three goals. Of course, that could change at any time. It's best not to read too much into such a short run.

Stock Eligibility Criteria

There are thousands of companies between the NYSE and NASDAQ, which is far too many for one person to follow. The Pale Blue Portfolio addresses this problem by trimming the list.

To begin the process of elimination, I use a Yahoo Finance screen to find companies that have received an ESG score, then I use MSCI's ESG ratings database to limit the investing universe to companies that receive an A grade or higher.

MSCI's ratings are comparative. A company doesn't need to be a beacon of responsibility to get an A grade, but it does need to be a leader in its industry. That's how companies like Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) make the list.

Because MSCI regularly reviews companies and may given them different grades, I'll repeat this step annually.

Once the list is updated, I use FinViz and Seeking Alpha to make sure each company has the following:

Wall Street analyst ratings on Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch and Seeking Alpha.

PE, PEG and a Debt-to-Equity Ratio on FinViz.

An EV/EBITDA score on Seeking Alpha.

I eliminate companies from the list that don't have all the data required. Going through this process in 2020 left me with 159 potential businesses in which to invest.

The fundamentals required for my list aren't static and, occasionally, a company will lose a score. If a company doesn't regain a score it lost within one month, it'll be dropped from my investing universe. Since the portfolio began, two companies have been removed from the list of candidates for investment: Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB).

Buying Criteria

The first step in buying is to calculate the weighted averages of the Wall Street ratings on Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch and Seeking Alpha. Though there's likely significant overlap in analysts reporting to each, the three sites rarely give a security the same average score.

Once I have those averages, I add the PE, PEG, Debt-to-Equity Ratio and EV/EBITDA scores to them and average everything.

The Pale Blue Portfolio prioritizes growth at a reasonable price. To that end, lower average scores are better. There are two more factors to consider before making a purchase, though.

Stocks must have at least four consecutive earnings beats and be less than 2x leveraged to be considered for purchase. To give an example, International Business Machines Inc. (IBM) performs well with this formula if you only account for its average and consecutive beats, but it fails to make the cut because its Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.22.

The Pale Blue Portfolio consists of the 19 stocks with the lowest overall averages, four consecutive earnings beats and a Debt-to-Equity Ratio less than 2.0. The iShares Global Green Bonds ETF (BGRN) is the 20th and last position. It won't change.

Stocks are reviewed on a monthly basis. Any company that rises out of the lowest 19 averages will be swapped for a company that falls to the bottom 19. Ideally, all positions will be balanced at a 5% weight.

Selling Criteria

Unlike the buying criteria, the selling criteria is simple. There are only four reasons to sell, and here they are:

A security's average score rises out of the lowest 19 average scores on my list.

The company misses earnings.

A company is downgraded below an A rating for ESG by MSCI.

A security loses one of the ratings I need for fair and consistent analysis across potential investments and fails to regain it within one month.

Remember, the portfolio is geared toward minimizing emotional decision-making. That's why the selling criteria doesn't address gains or losses on an individual security. Historically, I've often gotten in trouble entering and exiting positions based on valuations alone.

Since May 18, I've mostly increased my holdings in positions. I did swap stocks out of the portfolio in June and July, though.

May Trades

Though abbreviated, May was a particularly good month for the Pale Blue Portfolio as it brought 8.23% in gains. Delta Air Lines Inc., Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) and Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) were the top three winners, and Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY), Target Corp. (TGT) and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) were the biggest losers. That said, the worst performers lost less than $5 combined, so it certainly could've been worse.

May 18-31 Trades

Purchases

Company Ticker Quantity Price Total $ Total Shares Best Buy Co. Inc. BBY 1 $77.98 $77.98 2 Electronic Arts Inc. EA 1 $117.36 $117.36 2

The Pale Blue Portfolio came into the world on May 18, so there wasn't much activity for the rest of the month. I made one $200 contribution, which I used to build on my positions in Best Buy Co. Inc. and Electronic Arts Inc. (EA). I bought Best Buy Co. Inc. to get it closer to my ideal weight of 5%. The Electronic Arts Inc. buy was intended to lower my average cost.

Sells

I didn't sell any stocks May 18-31.

June Trades

Purchases

Company Ticker # Price Total $ Total # Automatic Data Processing Inc. ADP 1 $146.33 $146.33 1 Target Corp. TGT 1 $121.43 $121.43 2 General Mills Inc. GIS 1 $61.45 $61.45 4 Best Buy Co. Inc. BBY 1 $78.52 $78.52 3 Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO 1 $45.03 $45.03 5 Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL 1 $28.10 $28.10 8 Merck & Co. Inc. MRK 1 $77.40 $77.40 3 Quest Diagnostics Inc. DGX 1 $108.27 $108.27 1 WEC Energy Group Inc. WEC 2 $85.54 $171.08 2

Sells

Company Ticker # Price Total $ Gain % Accenture plc ACN 1 $201.62 $201.62 7.99 Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL 8 $27.11 $216.86 24.60

I closed my position in Delta Air Lines Inc. because it lost its PEG score on FinViz and failed to regain it within one month. As noted earlier, the reason maintaining a PEG score is important is for consistency of data across the universe of potential stocks for this portfolio. If a stock loses a score in one of the criteria I use to evaluate stocks, it can't be compared to the others fairly and will be cut (even if it's in the portfolio!).

WEC Energy Group Inc., which had the next lowest average among stocks eligible for investment, replaced Delta Air Lines Inc. in the portfolio.

July Trades

Purchases

Company Ticker # Price Total $ Total # Honeywell International Inc. HON 1 $147.12 $147.12 2 Henry Schein Inc. HSIC 1 $59.11 $59.11 4 Johnson Controls International Inc. JCI 2 $35.74 $71.48 7 Cigna Corp. CI 1 $181.59 $181.59 2 Automatic Data Processing Inc. ADP 1 $145.91 $145.91 2 Intel Corp. INTC 1 $50.00 $50.00 4

Sells

I didn't sell any stocks during July.

A Slight Shift in Purchase Strategy

Until July, I was purchasing stocks based on their weight in the overall portfolio. The ideal is that they're all at 5%, but that isn't ever going to be a reality. Since most stocks in the Pale Blue Portfolio made dramatic gains from inception, I decided I needed to take more than position weight into account.

I began looking at the 200-day simple moving average of the stocks in the portfolio. If a stock valuation is behind its 200-day simple moving average and it isn't at the full 5% weight, I'll make the purchase. In the event no stocks meet those requirements, I'll add to my position in the iShares Global Green Bond ETF.

Full Portfolio as of July 31

Company Ticker # Cost $ Market $ Gain $ Gain % Lam Research Corp. LRCX 1 $260.79 $379.85 $119.06 45.65 Best Buy Co. Inc. BBY 3 $213.16 $300.07 $60.91 25.47 Henry Schein Inc. HSIC 4 $218.72 $274.93 $56.21 25.70 Johnson Controls International Inc. JCI 7 $219.52 $269.33 $49.81 22.69 Electronic Arts Inc. EA 2 $235.66 $281.00 $45.34 19.24 Skyworks Solutions Inc. SWKS 1 $108.75 $145.58 $36.83 33.87 Quest Diagnostics Inc. DGX 2 $219.28 $254.15 $34.87 15.90 Honeywell International Inc. HON 2 $276.08 $298.75 $22.67 8.21 Parker-Hannifin Corp. PH 1 $157.01 $178.92 $21.91 13.95 WEC Energy Group Inc. WEC 2 $171.08 $190.52 $19.44 11.36 Texas Instruments Inc. TXN 1 $110.37 $127.65 $17.28 15.66 Ingredion Inc. INGR 2 $161.26 $172.16 $10.90 6.76 Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO 5 $225.35 $235.40 $10.05 4.46 Target Corp. TGT 2 $244.04 $251.77 $7.73 3.17 iShares Global Green Bonds ETF BGRN 4 $215.04 $222.03 $6.99 3.25 General Mills Inc. GIS 4 $248.88 $253.10 $4.22 1.70 Merck & Co. Inc. MRK 3 $238.95 $240.96 $2.01 0.84 Automatic Data Processing Inc. ADP 2 $292.24 $265.82 ($26.42) (9.04) Cigna Corp. CI 2 $373.64 $346.00 ($27.63) (7.40) Intel Corp. INTC 4 $229.36 $190.64 ($38.70) (16.87)

Most stocks in the portfolio are doing quite well, with Lam Research Corp. (LRCX), Best Buy Co. Inc. and Henry Schein Inc. being the big winners. The bottom three stocks are Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), Cigna Corp. (CI) and Intel Corp. (INTC).

Two of the worst performers were doing fine until the last week of July. The GDP contraction had a profound effect on the industrials sector, causing Automatic Data Processing Inc. to drop significantly through no fault of its own. Intel Corp., on the other hand, announced that its long-awaited 7 nm chip is delayed again. The result was a massive $10+ per share drop and a corresponding increase in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), which has been slowly chipping away at Intel Corp.'s market share for years.

I'm not concerned about either stock as I think the market reacted irrationally. Besides, the Pale Blue Portfolio's rules will decide the appropriate time to eject them if there ever is one. That's what the rules are for -- to keep me from reacting irrationally, too.

Position and Sector Weights

I'm not a stickler about position or sector weights, but ensuring that the portfolio isn't getting overweight anywhere. As I've said a few times in this article, an equal-weight portfolio in which each position makes up 5% is ideal. Here's what the portfolio really looks like:

Positions range from 2.62% at the low end with Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) and 7.79% at the high end after Lam Research Corp.'s recent run.

The sector weights are heavily oriented toward Information Technology, Healthcare and Industrials, which together make up more than 60% of the portfolio.

Only seven of the 11 sectors make it into the Pale Blue Portfolio. In my introduction article, I said it was unlikely the Energy sector would ever be represented. The Real Estate and Financial sectors are also long shots, though more likely than Energy. The other piece represented here, though not a "sector," is Bonds, which I'll strive to keep around 5% of the total portfolio.

Looking Ahead to August

July was a big month for earnings, which will likely have a big impact on the Pale Blue Portfolio. There may be new companies that meet the purchase criteria and boot companies currently in the lowest 19 averages out of the portfolio. If that's the case, I'll roll with it and make the necessary changes.

Another possibility this month is there'll be a week or so in which the portfolio is inactive. I'm anticipating switching brokers -- from Webull to TD Ameritrade -- which will take five to eight business days.

Conclusion

As the economy worsens, more people are getting bearish about the market. It feels like we're in a period now where Wall Street isn't reacting to the harsh reality we find ourselves in as COVID-19 cases spike around the country, millions of people on unemployment lose their stimulus benefits and moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures begin to be lifted. I don't think it's politics to say we're in a tough situation that looks like it's only going to get tougher. The market will respond at some point. The question is when. For my part, I hope the system I've set up for the Pale Blue Portfolio keeps me from making fool-hardy moves.

Thanks so much for reading! If you see me slipping, I'm sure you'll let me know.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LRCX, BBY, HSIC, JCI, EA, SWKS, DGX, HON, PH, WEC, TXN, INGR, CSCO, TGT, BGRN, GIS, MRK, ADP, CI, INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.