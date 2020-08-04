The short-term dividend outlook is poor enough to make me stay away from the stock at its current reasonable valuation.

After the market rebound this summer, many investors are looking for the remaining bargains that have been left behind by both the pandemic and the market. Mesabi (MSB) is down by about a quarter this year, but I don't see it as a bargain, despite its long-term outlook. There are several problems, the most important of which is the short-term outlook.

The past five dividends have declined versus the corresponding dividend in the previous years. The pandemic only added to this problem. Still, the long-term outlook has not changed by a lot as steel will remain an important input material for many buildings and products. An important issue to resolve is the arbitration case between Mesabi and the operator of the mine. I will explore these issues further in this article.

For more information about the business model of Mesabi, I would like to refer interested readers to my first article about Mesabi.

Pandemic impact

The fate of Mesabi is obviously tied to that of Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF). It should not be a big surprise that both stocks move more or less in lockstep.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Cleveland-Cliffs has mined considerably less ore in the first six months of the year with the biggest production cut in the second quarter. To be precise, the Northshore mine was idled in mid-April. The mine resumed operations in the first week of August according to CLF in the July 30 earnings call. The timing is right in the peak mining season. In my estimate, this could shave up to 2,000 tons of ore from the annual production on Mesabi's land.

Last year, MSB received $11.9m on July 30 as royalty payment for Q2 shipments, this year, that amount was only $4.3m, or 64% less. Rounded down, this $4 million works out to a dividend of $0.30 per share. This compares to a dividend of $0.87 in the same period of 2019. It may seem counterintuitive to see a limited decline given the shutdown in May and June, but Mesabi is paid for shipments, not production and in the first quarter, production was higher than shipments. It is likely that a lot of existing inventory was shipped in Q2, which explains why shipments were down only 30% versus last year.

Aside from the global commodity market, the demand base for Cleveland-Cliffs steel and iron ore is also worth a consideration. A large share of the ore mined on the land of Mesabi ends up in cars made in the mid-western auto manufacturing region of which Detroit is the centre.

According to CLF's own estimates, the Northshore mine is responsible for 12% of the total US iron ore mining capacity, so the end market should affect Mesabi.

Arbitration

Mesabi has also started an arbitration case against Cleveland-Cliffs over royalty payments. The trust asserts that CLF has not calculated royalty payments according to what was agreed upon. The miner, on the other hand, believes there is no merit in the claims and stated it will defend itself vigorously against them.

This is what MSB claims (from the 10-K):

More particularly, the claims involve the Trust's allegations that the Operator has improperly manipulated royalty amounts with respect to DR-grade pellets by orchestrating isolated sale transactions of low silica iron ore into international markets at prices significantly below standard pellet pricing."

Looking at just the numbers, it seems like Mesabi got a rather modest price for its pellets in 2019 (fiscal 2020). The implied price paid by CLF is about $90 per ton, down 25% versus 2019 while the average market price for iron ore increased by about 35% to $95. These factors are merely indicators, however, as the contractual pricing depends on what Cliffs actually sells the pellets for.

This is tricky, as the arbitration case concerns DR-grade pellets that were mostly used internally. The DR sales volumes are still modest but should pick-up with the full operation of Cliffs' HBI plant this year. So, this arbitration will have a very limited impact on realized revenues, but it will set an important precedent for the future pricing of DR pellets. I get the position of CLF if its view is that the CapEx it paid for shouldn't result in higher payments to MSB. I do not think that this will be over if MSB does well in arbitration.

Looking at the bigger picture of prices that CLF received on its ore (this includes ore from other mines), the decline from 2018 to 2019 is rather limited at just 6%. The revenue rate per ton at Cleveland-Cliffs was $99.5 in 2019, while Mesabi's implied pricing was $90.1 for the fiscal year ended in January.

Outlook

Versus my last article, I don't think the long-term outlook has changed by a lot. In the long run, I still expect the pellet price to be a bit above the production cost, as is appropriate for a commodity. The table below shows the summary of the trust over the past couple of years, as well as estimates for this fiscal year and the 'normalized' future year that should approximate the average year in the long-run.

Interest income is excluded from net income. Volume is in thousands of tons. Fee income as well as $1.5m annual trust expenses were also accounted for. Source: author's own estimates using MSB fiscal years. Annual average iron ore spot prices are sourced from Index Mundi.

The short-term outlook has changed quite a bit more than the long-term outlook. I took my initial 2021 estimate of 4500 tons down to 3200. This has an outsized effect on royalties because the base royalties per ton go up with the amount shipped. The bonus royalties are more closely tied to pricing.

Valuation

It is interesting how the stock keeps afloat after a 91% dividend cut. I was under the impression that Mesabi is a highly income-oriented stock and the investor base of these types of small-cap trusts usually wakes up when dividends are cut this severely. As a case in point: Mesabi traded at around $3 in January 2016 when production at the mine was idled and the dividend was cut to $0.05 per share.

There are two mitigating factors this time. The first one is that this time the market doesn't see an existential threat to the survival of the Northshore mine. The second factor is that the July dividend is usually modest as Q1 is always the quarter with the lowest shipment volume.

Nevertheless, another steep dividend cut in the next quarter will probably not be viewed favorably by the market. The average dividend yield of the stock is about 10% from 2010 to 2019 and the Seeking Alpha dividend page tells us that the minimum yield is close to 4%.

As stated earlier in this article, the next dividend announcement could be for around $0.30. The one after also faces headwinds because of the shutdown that affected production more so than shipments in the previous quarter. If the next dividend is also 30 cents, the trailing dividend will amount to $1.21, or a yield of just 6.7%. This does not compound well with a recessionary outlook for steel consumption. Given that for Mesabi, the yield usually expands when the dividend is on the way down, this is a poor outlook. I wouldn't be surprised if Mesabi sinks to the $10-$15 trading range.

The price action aside, a normalized average dividend level of $1.94, discounted by 8%, justifies a share price of about $24. Fundamentally, Mesabi looks to be a bit undervalued, but the short-term outlook is just so bleak that I prefer to opportunistically stay on the sideline.

