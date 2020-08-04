At 2,550p, even with 2.5% EPS growth and no re-rating, annualised returns will likely be in low teens (including an 8.3% Dividend Yield).

Introduction

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) (referred here as "BAT") shares fell 5% in London on Friday after H1 2020 results, despite the company presenting solid numbers and few surprises versus their June update. In GBP, the shares are now back to the level in March when we upgraded our rating to Buy, though the total return (including dividends) has been 4.5% (in GBP, 17% in USD):

Buy Case Recap

Our Buy rating in March was based on BAT's business delivering at least a low-single-digit EPS growth in the medium term, with the following assumptions:

The U.S. cigarette market (45% of 2019 operating profit) to stabilise, with the growth in e-vapor to be sharply lower after FDA actions

Non-U.S. cigarette markets to also remain relatively stable, despite BAT being behind in Tobacco Heated Products ("THP") and Juul expanding its e-vapor business in Europe

BAT to be successful in its £1bn 2020-22 restructuring program, enabling the operating margin to continue to expand

Dividends to continue, with the risk of the 3.5x Net Debt/EBITDA (at December 2019) offset by the prudent bond maturity profile, with less than £3bn to be refinanced/repaid in each of 2020 and 2021

With the 8%+ Dividend Yield at the time, even with a low-single-digit EPS growth and no re-rating, we expected annualised returns to be in the low teens. We also had upside scenarios with faster growth and upward re-ratings, which produced annualised returns of 20%+.

The pre-close update in June disclosed more COVID-19 headwinds in Emerging Markets ("EM"), but with management guidance still implying a low-single-digit EPS growth (mid-single-digit if excluding currency) in 2020.

The actual H1 2020 results support these assumptions, as we describe below.

H1 2020 Group P&L

During H1 2020, BAT saw its cigarette/THP volume declined 6.3% year on year. On an adjusted basis and excluding currency, revenues rose 2.4%, Profit from Operations ("PfO") rose 3.3% and EPS rose 6.6%; including currency, EPS was still up 5.7% year-on-year:

BAT Profit & Loss (H1 2020) Source: BAT results release (H1 2020).

The volume decline for cigarettes alone was 6.5%, as THP remained less than 1.5% of total volume (compared to 10.3% at Philip Morris (PM) in H1). Cigarette price/mix was +8.5% in H1, reflecting both the mix shift to higher-value regions and strong pricing, with no evidence of any new major pressures in downtrading.

The 6.3% decline in cigarette/THP volume was skewed by the larger declines in larger-volume but lower-value EM regions; the decline was only 0.2% in the U.S. and 4.3% in Europe & North Africa ("ENA"):

BAT Volume, Net Revenues & PfO by Region (H1 2020) NB. APME = Asia-Pacific & Middle East, AMSSA = Americas & Sub-Saharan Africa. Source: BAT results release (H1 2020).

Non-EM regions continued to do well. Excluding currency, both revenues and PfO grew by approx. 10% year-on-year growth in the U.S. and by approx. 3% in ENA. However, there were declines in APME and AMSSA, due to EM countries being more affected by COVID-19 as management had warned, both in terms of disposable incomes and cigarette distribution.

Excluding currency, the outlook for full-year 2020 remains unchanged from the June update, with an 1-3% revenue growth and a mid-single-digit EPS growth.

The size of the currency headwind on EPS has been raised from 2.0% to 2.5%, implying a 2020 EPS growth of 2.5% including currency.

The medium-term guidance of a 3-5% revenue growth and a high-single-digit EPS growth (excluding currency) was re-iterated.

U.S. Market Update

The U.S. cigarettes market (52% of PfO in H1 2020) remains healthy, with stable volume trends and only moderate e-vapor growth.

For U.S. cigarettes, we know from Altria's (MO) Q2 results that industry volume decline has continued to decelerate in Q2:

U.S. Industry Cigarette Volume Decline Y/Y (Last 6 Quarters) Source: Altria results presentation (Q2 2020).

BAT similarly reported that industry volume increased by 0.8%, and its own volume declined by only 0.2% in H1 (both helped by inventory moves).

In U.S. e-vapor, BAT observed that industry volume fell 18% year-on-year in H1 but returned to growth in Q2, again similar to Altria data:

US E-Vapor Category Volume by Quarter (Since 19Q2) Source: Altria results presentation (20Q2).

BAT expects e-vapor to slow again once it has recovered previous losses, as the CEO explained on the call:

"What we've seen is there was a slowdown in New Categories ... there was a crisis in Q3, Q4 related to e-cigarettes which is the bigger one and that has recovered quite nicely. So it has grown by 20% ... coming back to the right levels ... I think that overall trends will continue in terms of e-cigarettes recovering in the next periods. And you will have the same situation that you have at the moment in terms of that slowdown that has happened in terms of transfer from combustibles to New Categories and it will take some time for the trend to re-emerge strongly again." Jack Bowles, BAT CEO (H1 2020 Earnings Call)

E-vapor growth is also expected to be slowed by the FDA's September deadline for all e-vapor devices to file Pre-Market Tobacco Product Applications which will likely drive some smaller competitors out of the market.

BAT has a 26.0% share of e-vapor consumables by value year-to-date (up 10.4 points year-on-year) and has the #1 share (47%) of new devices as of June. However, Juul remains by far the category leader.

U.S. modern oral tobacco has seen strong growth, with BAT volume exploding to 74m sticks equivalent in H1 (from 2m last year); however, revenues were only £7m. Swedish Match's (OTCPK:SWMAY) ZYN continued to have a 70%+ share, with Altria's On! at #2 with high teens, and BAT at #3 with 9.3% (by volume):

All three players are rapidly expanding their distribution, and BAT's 120,000 outlets is ahead of Altria's 40,000; however, Swedish Match achieved its dominance with only 85,000. BAT also stated it had a "limited product range" that was "hampering growth", which "will take some time" to resolve due to the FDA approvals needed. Altria is in turn constrained by production capacity.

Modern oral tobacco remains a small 1% of the U.S. nicotine market, and a significant part of its growth seems to come from traditional oral tobacco (10.5% of U.S. nicotine market) rather than cigarettes, as BAT's Finance Director explained:

"The Modern Oral, the source of business, 40% comes from moist, it's loose, so it's not a surprise you're seeing when you have a Traditional Oral market already established, which is exactly the case that we saw in Sweden, in Nordics, that you're going to have, you know a 10%-ish of the segment coming from Modern Oral because it's a more modern way of using the product. And there is another future percentage coming from other categories, FMC (Factory Manufactured Cigarettes), vapes and others." Tadeu Marroco, BAT Finance Director (H1 2020 Earnings Call)

U.S. Nicotine Industry Value by Category (2019) Source: BAT results presentation (H1 2020).

We therefore do not believe modern oral tobacco is a near-term threat to U.S. cigarette volumes.

Overall, BAT forecasts a 2020 U.S. cigarette industry volume decline of 2.5% (roughly in line with Altria's 2.0-3.5%), implying stability.

Non-U.S. Next Generation Products Update

Outside the U.S., BAT had only mediocre growth in Next Generation Products, except in modern oral tobacco in the Nordics:

BAT Next Generation Products Revenues (2018-H1 2020) Source: BAT company filings.

Modern oral tobacco revenues grew 54% year on year (excluding currency), with 88% of revenues in the ENA region, mainly from Nordic markets where BAT was already strong in traditional oral tobacco. BAT now has a 95% share of modern oral tobacco in Denmark, 67% in Norway and 62% in Sweden - but these markets are limited in size.

Non-U.S. vapor revenues were up a moderate 5% year on year (in GBP). Two thirds of the revenues were in ENA, where e-vapor volume grew 7.8%, but revenues fell 15.0% year on year (excluding currency). The revenue decline was partly due to marketing investment, whose costs were deducted from net revenues. There was volume growth "across the region", particularly in France (where BAT had a value share of 27%) and Germany (46%); BAT lost share in U.K. e-vapor, where it was down 290 bps to 35%.

THP had 85% of its revenues in APME (principally Japan), and revenues there fell in H1 partly due to BAT's decision to absorb an excise increase in Japan, and volume also fell 6.9% due to inventory moves.

In Japan, BAT saw its share of the tobacco market rose to 5.4% (from 5.0% in December), including 0.8% from the new glo Hyper device. However, this is far behind Philip Morris' IQOS, which had an 18.5% share in 20Q2 (from 17.1% in 19Q4). BAT's launch of its glo sens hybrid product also disappointed.

In ENA, BAT had only £42m of THP revenues in H1, mainly in Russia and the Ukraine, far behind IQOS's $1.9bn.

Valuation

At 2,550p, with respect to 2019 financials, BAT is trading at a 7.9x P/E and an 11.1% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield:

BAT Net Income, Cash Flow & Valuation (2018-20H1A) NB. Tax paid was £556m lower y/y in H1 2020, mainly due to higher profits & £1.2bn of tax payments deferred to H2. Source: BAT company filings.

The Dividend Yield is 8.3% (210.4p), and management re-iterated its commitment to dividend growth (in GBP) and the 65% pay-out ratio. The 2019 FCF alone exceeds the current dividend by £1.8bn.

Net Debt was £1.3bn lower year-on-year after a £2.3bn currency hit; Net Debt/EBITDA is expected to be around 3.0x at 2021 year-end. We believe BAT will continue to delever if FX remains stable and as its PfO grows.

Illustrative Returns Calculations

Illustrative returns calculations for our Base Case are below, where we keep essentially the same assumptions as in March:

2020 EPS growth of 2.5%, including FX, in line with the latest outlook

2020 dividend of 210.4p, flat year on year

Thereafter, EPS to grow at 2.5%, including FX, and dividend grows with a payout ratio of 65%, in line with management target

No re-rating

At 2,550p, with an exit price of 2,784p and dividends, investor returns would be 12.2% annualised and 40% in total over 3.5 years:

Illustrative BAT Returns Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Similarly, with the same upside scenarios as in March:

Base Case with Re-Rating to P/E of 10.0x (i.e. a 6.5% Dividend Yield) would give returns of 19.6% annualised and 71% in total

to P/E of 10.0x (i.e. a 6.5% Dividend Yield) would give returns of 19.6% annualised and 71% in total Upside Case with 7.5% EPS growth and P/E of 13.0x (5.0% Dividend Yield) would give returns of 33.7% annualised and 143% in total

Conclusion

BAT's H1 results had solid numbers and few surprises compared to the June update; the 5% fall in share price on Friday was not justified.

In H1, EPS grew 5.7% year on year; excluding currency, EPS grew 6.6%, from revenues growing 2.4% and operating profit growing 3.3%.

The U.S. cigarette market (52% of group operating profit) remains healthy, with stable volume trends and moderate growth in e-vapor.

Outside the U.S., BAT had only mediocre growth in Next Generation Products, except in modern oral tobacco in the Nordics.

At 2,550p, even with 2.5% EPS growth and no re-rating, annualised returns will likely be in low-teens (including an 8.3% Dividend Yield).

We reiterate our Buy rating on BAT.

However, Philip Morris remains our top pick as long-term investors, with the best growth potential, thanks to its market-leading IQOS product and its ability to generate purely incremental revenues in the U.S.

Altria is our second pick, with its premium Marlboro brand in the now-stabilizing and high-margin U.S. market, and is likely more stable near term.

We continue to avoid Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBF) due to its structural challenges.

