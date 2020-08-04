Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) CEO Joseph McAdams on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) Q2 2020 Results Conference Call August 3, 2020 1:00 PM ET

Joseph McAdams

Thanks, John. And thank you for joining us on Anworth’s Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. With me today on the call are Bistra Pashamova, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager; Brett Roth, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager, and Chuck Siegel, Anworth’s CFO.

In response to the significant market volatility and decline in valuations of our mortgage credit investments due to the effect of COVID-19 on the economy, we significantly reduced the size of our investment portfolios subsequent to the March 31st quarter end.

These sale took place during the month of April and as discussed on our last quarterly earnings call allowed us to reduce repo borrowings and build back up both the over collateralization levels on remaining borrowings and our excess liquidity and cash to levels which we believe are appropriate given the market uncertainties and volatility.

Since April, we have seen increases in the market value of our investment portfolio particularly in mortgage credit investments, resulting in an increase in the company's book value per share. The impacts of COVID-19 on our near-term earnings power have and continue to be significant though.

As higher prepayments driven by the significant decline in mortgage rates, due in part to the Feds intervention in the agency MBS market, as well as the effects of missed interest payments on non-agency loans and COVID forbearance plans have impacted earnings during the second quarter.

Core earnings were $1.6 million or $0.02 per common share during the second quarter down from $0.09 in the first quarter. GAAP net income was $0.35 per share, and comprehensive income which includes all realized and unrealized gains and losses reflected on our balance sheet was a gain of $28 million on the quarter relative to last quarter’s loss of $186 million.

Focusing for a moment on core earnings, our goal has been for that measure of earnings to reflect not just the core recurring components of our GAAP earnings, but also to attempt to most transparently reflect the actual economic performance of our portfolio without relying heavily on the sorts of smoothing or assumptions based measures of income recognition required on a GAAP.

Most obviously, our recognition of the cost of higher agency prepayments via pay down expense and our core earnings was larger than the GAAP premium amortization measured by amount nearly equivalent to $0.015 of core earnings for the quarter. And similarly, we now recognize income on our non-agency MBS based on the actual interest collections as opposed to the GAAP level yield methods.

These payments as well as those are loans have been reduced during the quarter by approximately 20% primarily due to COVID related forbearance. So while we expect many of these near-term shocks to earnings to persist during the current quarter, I do believe it is important to highlight how we reflect these near-term economic costs into our quarter earnings measurement.

And that should be considered both when comparing Anworth’s core earnings to peers. And it is also something that we consider when taking the current quarter's earnings into account and evaluating our dividend policy.

Turning to Anworth’s portfolio, you will see that the total portfolio has declined from $3.7 billion in March 31 to $2.97 billion at June 30 with the sales and agency and non-agency MBS occurring early in the quarter.

Relative to our agency TBA positions I would point out that as discussed on our prior earnings call, we close out all of our TBA positions early in the second quarter to reduce mark-to-market volatility. The TBA trade has become attractive during the second quarter and our new portfolio investments during the quarter, as well as subsequent to June 30 have been an agency TBAs.

So while there is $100 million approximately increase in TBAs shown quarter-over-quarter, the average TBA positions carried during the quarter was significantly lower and the effects on quarter earnings from TBA dollarable income should be more significant going forward than would simply be reflected in the quarter-over-quarter change.

With that, I will turn the call over to Bistra Pashamova to discuss the agency portfolio in more detail.

Bistra Pashamova

Thank you, Joe. During the second quarter, the Feds continued strong pace of purchases led to further stability in the agency MBS market with low volatility and tighter spreads particularly for production components.

A pandemic related slowdown in refinancing activities widely anticipated by market participants did not materialize, however, higher coupons underperformed, while specified full valuations improved materially.

At quarter end, our Agency MBS portfolio was approximately 2.1 billion. The reduction in portfolio size, as Joe mentioned, was driven by the sale in April of our senior 3% coupon securities. As discussed on the last call, those were newer production pools we viewed as most exposed to the expected significant increases in prepayments and TBA increase.

Our Agency MBS new investments during the second quarter will focus entirely on lower coupons, two and 2.5 30-year TBAs, given the very attractive carry profiles. As you can see, our TBA position increased to 12% of the agency portfolio.

With the continue shift in our full-year fixed rate allocation, the average coupon of our full investments increased further to 4%. However, 84% of these pools have characteristics, like loan balance or seasoning that mitigates prepayment risk.

Regarding portfolio prepayments during the second quarter, the overall agency portfolio prepayment rates were 33 CPR, and the adjustable rate securities prepayment rate was 28. In July Agency MBS prepayment speeds has exceeded projections.

Given unprecedented lows in mortgage rates, and a potential narrowing of the primary secondary mortgage rate spread, we anticipate trust repayments for the remainder of the quarter. However, we expect to see the impact of burnout and the most abused prepayment response in our specified pools subsequently.

With regards to new Agency MBS investments, we remain focused on opportunistically adding to our TBA position, given the role of specialists and significant implied financing advantage of lower coupon TBA.

Joseph McAdams

Thank you Bistra. With that, I would like to turn the call over to Brett Roth to discuss our mortgage credit investments.

Brett Roth

Thank you, Joe. During the second quarter credit market saw liquidity return spreads tightened in packaging about not the same tight levels as we were at previously, but significantly tighter than we were at quarter end and at the widest points observed during the crisis driven for widening.

During the quarter, we also saw a return of new issues, securitization deals with each new deal being priced better than the last. We are seeing other signals in the marketplace that indicate to us that the market is resuming activity, again, at different pricing and risk expectation levels, but in an manner that allows for assets to be cleared between participants on a systematic basis that does not imply zirconium or liquidation assumptions.

During the quarter, we did not conduct any additional asset sales other than the 111 million sold in April, which we had identified during our last call. Primarily due to increases in the value of the portfolio, but also due to improvements in haircuts on assets.

We have been able to support portfolio leverage with our current assets, cash -. In fact, we have been able to completely remove leverage from certain assets where we thought that was the prudent decision.

As mentioned earlier, there were no other additional sales, nor were there purchases in the securitized credit portfolio. The composition of the portfolio migrated due to the sale of the 111 million of assets sold in April. Valuation changes and prepayments.

During our last call, our portfolio was comprised of approximately 72.5% of legacy Q2, I'm sorry legacy MBS and 27% credit risk transfer assets. Currently the balance is approximately 58% legacy MBS and 42% credit risk transfer assets. Approximately 75% of our CRT investments are focused on agency re-performing loans.

Turning to our loan portfolios. We have been in very close contact with the servicers of our loans in both the loan held for investment portfolio and loans held for securitization. Looking at the residential loans held for investment portfolio. This is a portfolio of high quality jumbo loans originated in 2014 and 2015.

Overall, performance of the loans within this portfolio continues to be strong has reported. For our conversations with the servicers of these loans that are designated - for our conversation with the servicer loans that are designated as COVID are not being reported as delinquent. However, their missing principal and interest payments are being accounted for as for four born payments.

Based on the information we received from the servicer, we estimate approximately 300,000 of COVID related principal and interest was four born during the quarter. It appears to us that approximately 7.7% of this portfolio is experiencing COVID forbearance.

Voluntary pre-payments increase from last quarter, moving to a range of 35 to 45 CPR during the quarter. Our portfolio of loans held for securitization is our non-QM loan portfolios. Our current portfolio of assets has a weighted average cycle of 742, LTV, CLTV of 70% and DTI of 38.4% approximately 84% of our portfolio is comprised of hybrid ARMs, of which the majority are 71.

As noted in our early earnings release, at June 30th, approximately 1.5 million of this loan portfolio was 30-days delinquent. Approximately 13.3 million was 60-days delinquent, and approximately 13 million was 90-days plus delinquent. Of these amounts, the percentage that is COVID-19 related are as follows 30-days delinquent 65%, 60-days delinquent 96% and 90-day plus delinquent 96%.

Our non-QM loan portfolios COVID experience was similar to what we understand other non-QM COVID portfolios experienced. Specifically, we were contacted and extended COVID payment plans to approximately 29% of our borrowers.

This number does not include borrowers that called in, but did not request paperwork to proceed with the plan. Of that group of 29% that entered into plants, 31% remained current. Thus, overall, our non-QM loan portfolio experienced a 20% delinquency rate, due to COVID forbearance plans.

Looking at the latest statistics, we see that the COVID identified assets in the portfolio has declined from 29% to 26%. Of the 26%, 22% are current. Therefore, our portfolio has remained steady with COVID related delinquencies reported at 20%. However, of the COVID identified delinquent loans 41% of these borrowers have resumed making some payments on their loans.

Looking at funding since last quarter improved liquidity of the market has impacted the cost of financing our assets. On the securitized side of our business, we have seen our weighted average haircuts improve and funding spreads have tightened. On the loan side we successfully negotiated a term repo facility to finance our portfolio. Thanks Joe.

Charles Siegel

Thank you, Brett. Continuing with our portfolio financing, in line with our asset sales and delevering early in the quarter REPO borrowings declined similarly to a total of $1.7 billion at quarter end, with an average rate of 39 basis points overall and a hedge rate 1.24%.

Our leverage multiple at June 30th was 4.1 times total capital, when implied TBA financing is considered our effective leverage at June 30th, was 4.7 times total capital. While this leverage is lower than the 6.1 times reported at March 31st we have held leverage fairly constant subsequent to our portfolio sales early in the quarter.

Our interest rate swaps declined to notional balance to $915 million, as we had both swap maturities as well as terminations of some of our shorter maturity swaps, we believe offered little value given the outlook for the Fed to maintain rates near zero for an extended period. We still maintain a significant balance and swaps beyond the five year maturity to protect both value from an increase in longer maturity interest rates, even if short-term rates stay anchored.

Our book value per share increased $0.16 to $2.85 per common share. When taking into account that both the first and second quarter dividends were declared subsequent to March 31st, the total economic return on book value for common shareholders was 9.7% for the quarter.

Lastly, I note as a subsequent event as Brett mentioned that we renewed our warehouse line of credit when used to finance loans held for securitizations for a one-year term in July, as previously disclosed in our first quarter 10-Q due to the significant decline in the company's market capitalization, we were not in compliance with all of the covenants on our previous line. But we were able to obtain waivers on those covenants, and have now modified the covenants on this line with this renewal. So we are in compliance at this point and expect to remain so going forward.

With that I turn the call over to Jamie, our operator for any questions you might have.

Mikhail Goberman

Alright, thanks for taking the call hope everybody's safe and sound. And congratulations on a good book value quarter and appreciate the commentary on the core EPS run rate. That is very helpful. I guess if we could start. If could you give an update on book value performance, this foreign third quarter?

Joseph McAdams

Sure. What we have seen so far in the month of July, is fairly steady from our agency portfolio and an increase continued appreciation in our mortgage credit investments. So we would estimate book value per share through July to be up in the neighborhood of 2% relative to June 30th.

Mikhail Goberman

Thank you, that is very helpful. If we could pivot it out quickly to the non-agency portfolio. You mentioned, you were looking at agency RPLs, is there anything else that is attractive in that space? And kind of looking forward to how do you guys think about the allocation of capital to agencies versus non-agencies. If you don't find anything attractive in credit, do you keep ramping up the allocation agencies?

Joseph McAdams

Sure. As we mentioned, the Agency RPLs is our existing portfolio of our CRT that was very end of the quarter. We have not made any new investments in mortgage credit investment, in the mortgage credit space, we have been focused firstly and reducing the size of the portfolio in April, and maintaining a relatively constant economic leverage through Agency TBA trades, which as these were pointed out have been offering, very significant carry as well as significant price support from the Fed in the near-term.

Looking forward, I think we are going to continue to be focused on attractive spread investments in the Agency MBS space. Relative to our various strategies and mortgage credit, you do have our portfolio of non-QM loans that are held for securitization. While there was insignificant COVID forbearance there initially as Brett pointed out, about 40% of those borrowers who hadn't skipped the payment are now making payments are in the process of becoming terms.

So as that continues to improve, I think we would certainly look forward to the ability to move forward with some sort of more permanent financing through a securitization of these securities if we find attractively newly underwritten loans to add to those to build a more efficient synchronization prize, we certainly might consider that.

We haven't been focused as much in the non-Agency MBS space. We have had, as Brett pointed out, improvement in pricing. We have had some stability in our financing counterparties, but all things equal the non-Agency REPO financing is still very extensive.

And I think we would want to have some continued confidence that there is going to be improving pricing as well as stability in the financing markets before we would be significantly increasing in the non-agency space. Yields are certainly attractive on non-Agency MBS by historical standards, but they are not high enough that you really would consider purchasing them on an unlevered basis is something that would be accretive to earnings.

Mikhail Goberman

Great, thank you very much for that. If I could ask about you mentioned on the prior call three months ago that as far as buybacks were concerned, weren't really thinking about it as preservation of capital was the focus is that still the same situation right now?

Joseph McAdams

You are correct. Our focus during the second quarter was primarily on generating, maintaining prudent level of excess liquidity and cash right. And while we certainly believe there is still significant economic uncertainties in the market, and there is a potential for more volatility in the future, we are seeing positive signs from both the market value of our mortgage credit investments, and the improvements we noted in COVID related forbearance.

So, for the time being our investments have been focused on agency TBA trade, they are very efficient from the standpoint of requiring little to no capital outlay versus a traditional security investment. But as we move forward and become confident that it would be prudent to decrease liquidity and potentially increase leverage, we will certainly continue to consider share repurchases to meaningfully increase book value per share.

We have stayed in the past continue to believe that we will certainly continue to consider all the options we have available to improve total shareholder return. Making new investments that have the potential to drive earnings higher and could potentially allow us to increase the dividend rate at some point in the future are obviously, very important.

But also the ability to share repurchases at a significant discount to book, to drive book value higher is also a very important tool and one that as you know, we have used significantly in the past.

Mikhail Goberman

Thank you. If I could just squeeze one more in just a question about in your prepared remarks about the core EPS run rate. Just want to make sure you did say the near-term shocks from the forces that produced the lower core earnings numbering second quarter are still there for the third quarter, is that right?

Joseph McAdams

Right. So if you think about the difference between the current effects of pre payments versus something that will be based premium amortization is with a longer term estimate. That difference was I think, about $1.3 million during the second quarter.

And we expect that as Bistra pointed out that for pre payments to remain high during the third quarter. And interest rates stay around where they are now, know, begin to mitigate as we move into the fall, as well as the sort of seasonal effects we normally see as well.

But that certainly would continue into the third quarter, relative to the roughly 20% decline in interest collections on our loans and non-agency MBS. That is roughly a million dollars a quarter of missing income. We have a COVID forbearance. We certainly have seen some improvements there. But I do think that some amount of forbearance will continue to expand in the future.

The third point, I would make is that. We only had about $300,000 of roll income during the second quarter, because we have only had a very limited average TDA position on during the quarter, but given where it stood at June 30th.

And I think we will continue to look through opportunistically, as they are on, we do expect that, given the very significant drops, and wide spreads and implied financing and the TBA rate, that the TBA role income will be much more significant components core earnings going forward.

Mikhail Goberman

Got you. Thank you very much everybody.

Joseph McAdams

Appreciate it.

Joshua Bolton

This is actually Joshua Bolton on for Doug. Just wondering, if you could talk a little bit about your target leverage, specifically in the agency portfolio going forward. And then I guess the follow up to that would be what are you seeing or if you could talk a little bit about the levered returns you're seeing on incremental investments into those agency assets? Thanks.

Joseph McAdams

Sure. I will take it first and turn it over to Bistra. In terms of the target leverage, we are down, at least the full term in leverage from where we were heading into the March quarter end. So I do think we would, as market conditions continue to improve.

I do think we would look to potentially increase leverage back up towards that area, whether it takes the place of TBA trades or new purchases, or even as we discussed with accountants potentially even share repurchases as driving leverage higher. We will consider all those options at that time.

In terms of the spread on new investments, it is a bit of a tricky one, because technically, the spread is about 200 basis points on a TBA investment. You give a small amount of that back from any hedges you put on. But again, we technically have almost no capital outlay on that trade.

So, I think I would view certainly our incremental investments have been in TBAs, where the drop has been quite significant on a month over month basis. Well, that specialness persists for a long period of time.

You can never predict that. But it is a little tough to come up with an ROE when all your incremental investments have been in TBAs for the past few months. Bistra, do you want to add to that?

Bistra Pashamova

I don't have anything to add.

Joshua Bolton

Great. Thanks for the color, guys.

Joseph McAdams

Thank you, Josh.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking my question. I want to ask about your leverage portion 331 was 6.1, now it is 4.1. And you were talking about bringing it up. But I wasn't sure whether six area is going to be your long-term target.

Joseph McAdams

Historically, we have operated between six and seven times total leverage. And again have when we expressed this leverage ratio just to be clear. We include our REPO borrowings and other recourse financing as any sort of securitization that is been consolidated in the balance sheet.

We exclude that from our leverage and that is non-recourse financing. And the denominator is our total capital, which is our common stock or preferred stock as well as some junior subordinated notes that we have on our liability portion of our balance sheet.

So historically, we have operated between, around six times leverage or even higher in the past. That number does vary based on our allocation to agency investments which can have a leverage anywhere from eight to 10 times equity depending versus our non-agency investments, which currently are operating quick close to a one times leverage and historically have been closer to two.

So I do think in the near-term, when we think it is prudent to reduce the amount of free capital we have reduce our excess liquidity somewhere in the neighborhood of six times leverage would be where we would be looking to move the portfolio as a whole.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. Looking your G&A line, G&A line went up in the quarter. The management fee line went down in the quarter what kind of imagined G&A would move roughly with management fee perhaps. So can you talk about what drove the G&A line higher?

Joseph McAdams

On a quarter-over-quarter, sure. Just the G&A ex-management fees, is that correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, right, just G&A.

Joseph McAdams

I don't know if I have all the tools handy. I know Chuck Siegel is on the call. Chuck, do you have any color there in terms of the quarter-over-quarter increase in non-management fees G&A?

Chuck Siegel

No, I'm sorry, I don't have that information. I know that our D&O insurance was up a little bit that recently renewed I think kind of its renewed after the end of the first quarter. And the color I got from our insurance agent was that just because everything that was going on in the marketplace most D&A insurance went up and so as the pricing on ours was actually pretty good, but it is still it went up.

So I know that was part of the increase. I'm really not sure what anything else was that we would have, we would have the usually printing in the filing costs of our annual report usually come in the second quarter so that that is probably part of the difference of quarter to quarter.

Joseph McAdams

Yes, that is a good point. I mean, the increase overall was from about 1.1 million in the first quarter to 1.2 5 million in the second. As Chuck pointed out, we had annual meeting and all of the related printing, we also did have some incremental legal costs, just in terms of a lot of things that were going on in the marketplace, dealing with lenders, et cetera. So I just, I apologize, we don't have all the details, but I would characterize the significant amount of that $150,000 increase is something I would consider to be nonrecurring.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks. I will end with a comment which is based on your guidance of an increase of 2% in book value for quarter end. You guys are not trading at 41% discount to book value, which if you look at strictly at book value, as a guide for investing in the sector, that seems very appealing. So thank you.

Joseph McAdams

Okay. Thank you very much.

Joseph McAdams

Well, I thank you all for your attendance of this call. We are listening. Now, we are on a replay or via the transcripts. As always, we appreciate your interest and look forward to talking to you this time next quarter, if not sooner if you have any questions, you can always reach out to us. Thank you very much.

