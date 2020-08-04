I've written about retail industry stocks that have valuations depressed from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Investing in these stocks can be quite the opportunity as people still need clothes, but not all apparel companies will survive. I believe though Guess (GES) is well-positioned to survive this ongoing crisis and thrive once it is all over.

Just a brief introduction to the company, Guess was founded in 1981 and is a leading apparel company most famous for its namesake line of jeans. While the company sells a wide array of clothing, accessories, and other apparel, these all done under the overall Guess brand umbrella. Guess by MARCIANO, Guess, Guess Kids, Baby Guess, G by Guess, Guess Factory, and others are some of the sub-brands under the Guess umbrella. The Guess brand has a bit of heritage as it was founded in 1981. The brand has a lot of appeal towards what the company calls its "heritage customers". These are loyal sophisticated customers aged 40 years or older that have been shopping with the company for years. The company estimates that this subset of customers make up 45% of North American sales and respond to traditional and digital advertising.

It wasn't too long ago that Guess was struggling with relevancy as sales declined. The company found itself in a position where its brand, positioning, and strategy needed an update. By 2017, sales had declined to $2.1 billion from a 2013 high of $2.7 billion. The company only recently hit those levels of revenue again in 2019 with sales of $2.7 billion. The company reversed this sales decline by expanding its business in Europe and Asia, building out its digital and omnichannel capabilities, and tightening its brand positioning and image.

The percentage of revenue generated by the company outside of the US has grown to 72% as of the latest reported figure, from 32% in 2005. This means that the company is geographically diversified and the slowdown of the economy in one region would not sink the company's revenues for the year as it could be offset by sales in a different region. Asia sales have grown at an annual 17.4% since 2016 and contributed 15% to the company's total revenue. Even more impressive is the growth of the company's European business as Europe is viewed as a mature market. The European segment grew at an annual rate of 16.5% and makes up 44% of the company's revenue as of 2019. Other apparel brands' European segment usually only contribute 5-25% of revenue making the Guess the anomaly.

This geographical diversification is even more important now, given the situation with the coronavirus pandemic as different regions have different levels of success with regard to dealing with the outbreak. For example, the East Asia region (i.e. China, Japan, and Korea) have done a better job compared to the US and the Western world with regard to the containment of the viral outbreak. According to the company, it still has significant room to grow its international business particularly in China and Japan where it still has low levels of penetration and thus room for growth.

The company sells its products through both its own retail channels as well as wholesale. Currently, only 30% of the company's sales are through wholesale partners, with 58% via the company's retail outlets and 9% online. While using wholesale channels have a short-term benefit of getting more product out to market, I believe the main disadvantage by relying too heavily on wholesale channels is the loss of "customer ownership". Luckily, I believe that Guess has just the right mix of revenue by distribution channels in order to reap the benefits without losing that customer connection. More importantly, I believe the company is aware of these trends in apparel and has been building out its omnichannel capability. The company is focused on collecting and managing data to build a more customer-centric experience, building a new client-focused app, and revamping its store concepts and designs. The company's aspirations/roadmap for a more data-driven customer marketing approach indicate to me that it is ready to expand its appeal beyond just heritage customers and is ready for what the future of the industry will look like.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, Guess had a fiscal 2020 (ended Feb 2020) EPS of $1.35. This implies a historical P/E ratio of 8.3x. Most analysts are forecasting a loss for the next year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, thus there is no forward P/E. As of its last reported period, the company had a debt of $333 million against cash of $419 million, thus having a net cash position. Against total company assets of $2.3 billion (around $1.7 billion, excluding the capitalized leases), the debt is pretty small and manageable. I believe the company has sufficient liquidity to weather this crisis.

I decided to value Guess on a go-forward basis and by making the assumption that things will return to normal sometime in 2021 or 2022. Obviously, if the country continues to remain in lockdown and the economy stalled forever, Guess doesn't really make sense as a going concern. Among its peers, Guess is quickly growing its top-line revenue as, in the last 5 years, revenue grew at a total of 22.6% (for a CAGR of 4.2%). In fact, only Levi (NYSE:LEVI) had higher revenue growth during that time period. The company's EBIT margins hover around 4% during its best years, which is on the low end. Having low EBIT margins is unsurprising, given that growth was the primary driver for the company. Luckily, the company seems to be aware of this metric and has targeted a 10% long-term EBIT margin in the future (a goal which is on hold in the short term due to COVID-19).

Putting this all together, I believe Guess is a solid investment in the apparel sector. It holds certain advantages over its peers such as having a geographically diversified revenue base, unlike American Eagle (NYSE:AEO) and the GAP (NYSE:GPS). Unlike Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB), which I covered here, the company has a good mix of retail and wholesale revenue and seems to have a good handle on how to execute an omnichannel marketing approach in the future. The company only has a small amount of long-term debt and enough cash to weather the short-term crisis. At 8.3x historical P/E, the company is trading at a discount even among its peer group. However, the big assumption I am making here is that things will return to normal eventually. I believe Guess is a buy at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GES over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.