One of the major impacts of the coronavirus has been US interest rates falling to record lows. The 10-Year Treasury is again knocking on the door of 50 basis points, and companies are taking advantage to borrow at tremendously low rates. This week, internet giant Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) set multiple new records when it comes to corporate borrowing.

This week's deal from Alphabet was for $10 billion in principal, although the net proceeds will be a little less when considering fees and pricing of the deal (under 100% of par on each tranche). Maturities ranged from 5 years to 40 years, and the table below shows how this deal compares against similar ones from other mega tech peers such as Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) from earlier this year.

(Source: Google bond offering, seen here, along with previous articles on Apple's then impressive debt deal and Amazon's even better offering)

I previously detailed how Apple and Amazon got great bond deals, but this Alphabet deal is even more impressive. Just look at the 30-year piece, for example, where the company locked in a rate that was 60 basis points below Apple's similar piece from earlier this year. Between low rates and the financial might of the company, Alphabet was able to borrow for 40 years at just 2.25%, a rate that people would have thought impossible just a few years ago. As detailed in this article, a number of this week's rates set records for corporate borrowings.

To put things in perspective, Amazon and Alphabet both borrowed $10 billion overall. Five of the six maturities were the same for these two, with the only difference being a 3-year bond for Amazon and a 20-year one for Alphabet. Despite Alphabet's deal having the different piece with a much longer maturity, Amazon's total annual interest cost came to $175.50 million, or a weighted average interest rate of 1.755%, while Alphabet's total yearly interest cost is just $157.25 million, or 1.5725%.

Last week, Alphabet announced strong second-quarter results, handily beating estimates like we've seen with the other two names above plus Microsoft (MSFT). However, the stock did pull back after the report, and it has been the worst performer of the Big Four this year, as seen below. The Google part of the business launched a new Pixel phone this week, trying to take a shot at Apple's new low-cost iPhone SE. While the Pixel has a better camera and lower price, the iPhone has a much better processor. It remains to be seen if Google can make inroads in the smartphone space or if it just keeps trying to sell a token number of phones.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

In the end, Alphabet was able to set multiple new records this week for corporate borrowing rates. While the stock may not be doing the best of the mega-cap techs right now, the company locked in record-low rates for its $10 billion offering, doing much better than Apple and Amazon did earlier this year. Should US rates continue to decline to new record lows, we'll see if one of these other names hit the debt markets again in 2020, and perhaps a new borrowing rate record will be achieved.

