The Performance Of Time-Series Momentum In The U.S. Stock Market

The evidence from studies such as “A Century of Evidence on Trend-Following Investing” has found that time-series momentum (TSMOM) has demonstrated above-average excess returns in stocks, bonds, commodities and currencies. Also called trend momentum, it is measured by a portfolio that is long assets that have had recent positive returns and short assets that have had recent negative returns.

Time-series momentum differs from cross-sectional momentum, which considers an asset’s recent performance relative to other assets. The academic evidence suggests that inclusion of a strategy targeting TSMOM in a portfolio improves the portfolio’s risk-adjusted returns, particularly if the strategy also targets a constant level of (scales for) volatility. Importantly, the strategy shows low correlations to traditional asset classes, providing a diversification benefit.

Valeriy Zakamulin and Javier Giner contribute to the literature with their April 2020 study “Time Series Momentum in the US Stock Market: Empirical Evidence and Theoretical Implications.” Unlike prior papers that used empirical data (which has the limitation of a single period and its length), they applied a novel approach. They assumed that excess returns follow an autoregressive process of order (a statistical model is autoregressive if it predicts future values based on past values) and estimated the parameters of this process. That enabled them to combine the empirical evidence with the theory of autoregressive behavior of markets.

Zakamulin and Giner compared the performance of a buy-and-hold strategy to that of both a long-only TSMOM strategy and a long-short TSMOM strategy. They also analyzed the multi-period properties of the TSMOM strategy by carrying out extensive simulations. Their data sample is the S&P Composite Index for the period 1857-2018. The following is a summary of their findings:

There is strong evidence that short-term trends exist.

The long-only TSMOM strategy has a clear edge over the buy-and-hold strategy - the Sharpe ratio is about 30 percent higher than that of the buy-and-hold strategy.

The risk profile of the long-only TSMOM strategy is totally different from that of the buy-and-hold strategy. As compared to the empirical density of returns to the buy-and-hold strategy, the empirical density of returns to the long-only TSMOM strategy has a notably shorter left tail. Thus, it resembles that of a portfolio insurance strategy (such as buying puts). This observation suggests that a correct comparison of riskiness of the alternative strategies requires taking into account the differences between the shapes of the probability density functions.

Over a five-year horizon, the long-only TSMOM strategy has about half the probability of loss, and the expected loss if loss occurs of less than half of the buy-and-hold strategy. Thus, the advantage of the long-only TSMOM strategy over the buy-and-hold strategy lies not only in the higher Sharpe ratio but also in its superior downside protection.

When the excess market returns follow a random walk, the TSMOM strategy underperforms the buy-and-hold strategy.

The market trend strength must be twice as strong as the estimated trend strength to make the long-short TSMOM strategy superior to the long-only TSMOM strategy. Their statistical tests suggest that this is highly unlikely.

The following table shows the analytical results, based on estimated parameters of the model, for buy-and-hold, long-only TSMOM and long-short TSMOM strategies. The analysis includes estimates of trading costs.

Buy-and-Hold Long-Only TSMOM Long-Short TSMOM Monthly Mean Return (%) 0.856 0.864 0.872 Standard Deviation (%) 5.0 3.9 5.0 Sharpe Ratio .017 0.139 .011

The next table shows not only the probability of a loss at the five-year horizon, but also the magnitude of the loss should it occur.

Buy-and-Hold Long-Only TSMOM Long-Short TSMOM Mean Return (%) 77.6 74.8 73.9 Standard Deviation (%) 99.8 84.2 88.2 Sharpe Ratio 0.57 0.64 0.60 Probability of Loss (%) 20 10 16 Expected Loss if Loss Occurs (%) -23.8 -10.6 -18.9

Note that in relative terms, the Sharpe ratio of the long-only TSMOM strategy is 12 percent higher than that of the buy-and-hold strategy. In addition, its probability of loss is half that of buy-and-hold, and if a loss occurs, its expected loss is about 45 percent lower. As noted, the advantage of the long-only TSMOM is not only in a higher Sharpe ratio, but in greater downside protection.

Their findings led Zakamulin and Giner to conclude: “Our results strongly suggest that over the long-run the (long-only) TSMOM strategy outperforms the buy-and-hold strategy. However, because of randomness, over a short-run the outperformance is not guaranteed. Using a simulation analysis, we find that over short- to medium-term horizons of 5 to 10 years, the probability that the TSMOM strategy outperforms the buy-and-hold strategy is less than 60%. [At 20 years the odds are still less than 70 percent.] Consequently, it is not surprising that in short samples the researchers often find that trend-following strategies are not profitable.” In other words, because of randomness, there is no guarantee that the long-only TSMOM strategy will outperform the buy-and-hold strategy. Even at a 50-year horizon, there is still an 18 percent estimated chance that TSMOM will underperform buy-and-hold.

Investors knowledgeable of financial history would not find the existence of a significant possibility of underperformance of a strategy to be a surprise. For example, over the period 1929-2019, the odds of the U.S. market beta, size and value premiums being negative over 10-year rolling periods were 7, 30 and 8 percent, respectively. And over the more than 30-year period ending June 2020, Japanese large-cap stocks produced a nominal return of just 0.3 percent. In other words, the recognized possibility of failure must be considered.

Zakamulin and Giner added: “Despite the fact that in our simulation study the true monthly Sharpe ratio of the long-only TSMOM strategy is about 30% higher than that of the buy-and-hold strategy, over short-term horizons the outperformance is not guaranteed. And this result has nothing to do with increased efficiency of financial markets. It is simply the result of randomness.”

Summary

As an investment style, trend-following has existed for a long time. As to whether we should expect trends to continue, the most likely candidates to explain why markets have tended to trend more often than not include investors’ behavioral biases, market frictions, hedging demands and market interventions by central banks and governments. The bottom line is that, given the diversification benefits and the downside (tail-risk) hedging properties, an allocation to trend-following strategies merits consideration. Note that the generally high turnover of trend-following strategies renders them relatively tax-inefficient. Thus, there should be a strong preference to hold them in tax-advantaged accounts.

Finally, the following words of caution are offered. Since there are no clear crystal balls that allow us to see the future, the best we can do is to put the odds in our favor. The evidence presented makes a compelling case that including an allocation to trend-following is likely, but not certain, to improve the odds of achieving your financial goals. However, given that even over a 50-year horizon the odds of it not doing so are estimated to be about 18 percent, an investor must be prepared to accept not only the possibility of underperformance at that horizon, but the likelihood that over shorter five- or 10-year periods, they will experience some periods of underperformance. If you are not prepared to accept that, you should not add an allocation to TSMOM. But before you reject its inclusion, remember that the S&P 500 Index has experienced three periods of at least 13 years when it underperformed totally riskless one-month Treasury bills (1929-43, 1966-82 and 2000-12). That such periods are likely to show up for all risk assets is a reason to diversify strategies, not avoid them. It’s also a reason why you should consider not concentrating your risks in any one strategy (or asset class).

Postscript

