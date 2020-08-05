If OV935 is eventually approved, the revenue and valuation opportunities are consistent with OV101. With Takeda as a partner, additional indications are likely longer term.

OVID's second area of focus is in rare epilepsies. OV935 being developed to treat epilepsies via partnership with Takeda Pharmaceutical. Phase 2 studies are ongoing.

OV101 is also being studied for Fragile X (preliminary phase 2 results due soon). There are 3X the number of US patients with Fragile X (~70,000) than Angelman Syndrome (~24,000).

At $6.75/share, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) has a fully diluted market cap of ~$430MM. After recent receipt of $20MM as an upfront payment from a new commercial partner, OVID has an approximate cash balance of $50MM. With $0 debt, OVID's enterprise valuation is therefore approximately $380MM. Should OVID's Phase 3 clinical trial of OV101 lead to FDA approval to treat Angelman Syndrome (perhaps as soon as Q42021), OV101 could be a Blockbuster therapy with estimated potential peak annual revenues well in excess of $1 billion. OVID expects to release OV101's Phase 3 top-line data in Q4 2020. Put simply, OVID may (or may not) be on the verge of massive valuation creation. As important, with a second potential Blockbuster product (OV935) expected to complete a Phase 2 trial in early 2021, our analysis concludes the risk of total share price loss appears remote should OV101 completely fail (to be crystal clear there is no evidence OV101 will fail). We therefore recommend investors pay close attention to OVID as release of OV101's Phase 3 top-line data nears in Q42020.

Investors should note most stock screeners appear to under-report OVID's market capitalization as most stock screeners are not including OVID preferred stock as convertible into common (for $0). These OVID preferred shares are convertible into 7.8MM shares of Ovid common stock (diluting and hence under-reporting market cap by ~14%).

By way of background, OVID is a 60-employee clinical-stage biotechnology corporation, founded in 2014 that is located in New York City. OVID has two primary areas of focus in rare neurological disorders as follows:

1. Neurodevelopmental Disorders (Angelman Syndrome and Fragile X)

2. Rare Epilepsies (CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder, Dup15q Syndrome & Dravet Syndrome)

OVID has a relatively straightforward capital structure with 54.8MM common shares outstanding and preferred stock convertible into 7.8MM shares of common. OVID has a traditional stock option plan with 7.9MM options issued and outstanding at a weighted average exercise price of $5.68. Later in this article we will document our traditional market cap and enterprise valuation calculations at various prices per share. At $6.75/share, the following is a simple overview of OVID's capital structure:

The above table notes 7,762 preferred shares outstanding. Each share of preferred stock is convertible into 1,000 shares of common stock. Investors should note OVID's OV935 partner (Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) discussed below) will be due 8% of OVID common shares outstanding when/if OVID initiates a Phase 3 trial for OV935.

OVID also has a relatively straightforward P&L to estimate or forecast quarterly cash burn into the near-term future (until OV101's Phase 3 top-line data is made available in Q4 2020). OVID's OV935 commercial partner, Takeda Pharmaceutical, is responsible for a share of OV935 development costs. The following is an overview of OVID's income statement the last 5 quarters (that is shown net of Takeda reimbursements for their share of expenses) including OVID non-cash operating expenses (stock compensation and depreciation):

Hence, the above history of OVID's P&L the last 5 quarters suggests, absent a material change in OVID's profile which is not anticipated, it is reasonable to conclude OVID will burn roughly $20MM in Q3 and Q4 2020. As noted above, OVID has more or less between $50MM and $58MM cash/liquidity as of 6/30/2020 (including receipt of the $20MM upfront payment discussed below). It, therefore, appears reasonable to conclude OVID has enough cash to fund operations just into Q12021. Hence dilution is a tangible near-term risk as Ovid will need to raise money to fund FY2021 operations. Our analysis concludes, even if OV101's Phase 3 top-line data is stellar, Ovid would not be able to have OV101 approved until Q42021 at best.

OVID Product Overview

The following is a simple overview of OVID's product/pipeline portfolio:

For purposes of OVID valuation and analysis we will exclusively focus on OV101 and OV935 (completely excluding potential contribution from 2 other programs in development).

OV101

In the near term, the overwhelming OVID value-creating opportunity is OV101. To evidence the enormous confidence in OV101 by independent third-party experts, on July 13, 2020, OVID announced Angelini Pharma purchased the commercial rights to OV101 in Europe, Russia and a handful of other countries for $20MM upfront plus additional commercial and regulatory milestones potentially totaling $212MM plus double-digit royalties on net sales (assuming OV101 is essentially approved in these geographies). Angelini Pharma is a large pharmaceutical company located in Italy with 2,700 employees that markets products in over 70 countries. Our analysis concludes such a large upfront payment from such a reputable expert in CNS (central nervous systems) is the best evidence one can find that OV101 is for real.

As noted, OVID is now wrapping up its Phase 3 clinical trial (NEPTUNE) for OV101 to treat Angelman Syndrome. Angelman Syndrome is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by profound development delay and impairments across motor, sleep and behavioral areas affecting 24,000 people in the United States with no specific FDA-approved therapies.

To put the revenue potential from OV101 in perspective (assuming approved), therapies that treat rare disorders can be priced from $50,000 to $150,000 per year per patient. Zogenix's (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Fintepla was just approved by the FDA to treat Dravet Syndrome (incidentally an OV935 competing therapy). While Zogenix has not announced final pricing, analysts estimate Fintepla will cost $96,000/year/patient. This is triple the price of the current standard of care for Dravet Syndrome called Epidiolex (list price of $32,500/year). Rare cancer therapies cost well over $150,000/year. Since there is no FDA approved therapy for Angelman Syndrome it is quite reasonable to conclude $50,000 to $100,000/revenue/patient/year is reasonable as OVID's investor presentation suggests. To put the OVID revenue opportunity in perspective, the following is a graphical overview of OV101's revenue potential just for Angelman Syndrome:

Again and only for the sake of clarity, OV101's Phase 3 top-line data due Q42020 is, by far, the near-term catalyst that could drive OVID's share price materially higher. Zogenix has a market cap north of $1.5 billion with Fintepla as its only FDA approved product (incidentally most analysts expect Zogenix's share price and hence market price to double now that Fintepla is approved). As noted above, OV101 was rigorously tested on hundreds of patients when first studied for insomnia so OV101's safety profile is not a risk. Investors are encouraged to listen to OVID's CEO discuss OV101's Phase 2 results in addition to taking some comfort that Angelini Pharma has made a major investment in OV101.

As noted, OV101 is also being developed for Fragile X Syndrome. In May 2020, OVID released positive top-line results from two Phase 2 trials of OV101 for Fragile X Syndrome. OVID has requested a meeting with the FDA to determine how to design a Phase 3 trial.

Should OV101 eventually be approved for Fragile X, the OVID revenue opportunity and valuation gain potential become almost exponential versus OV101 just in Angelman Syndrome as pricing will be unaffected. As noted, there are approximately 70,000 people in the United States who suffer from Fragile X and there are no, as in zero, FDA approved therapies indicated or specifically labelled for Fragile X.

To put the eventual collective revenue potential for OV101 should it be approved for both Angelman Syndrome (like it appears Angelini believes is the case) and Fragile X, the following is a graph like shown above but for 94,000 people potentially indicated:

Simply put, OV101's revenue potential is well into the billions if eventually approved for Angelman and Fragile X Syndrome.

Investors will have a good idea if it is likely OV101 will be approved for Angelman Syndrome in Q4 2020. It may be a few years still before OV101 is approved for Fragile X. Ernst & Young's FY2019 Firepower Report (page 23) notes appropriate revenue multiples for valuation purposes of 3 to 5. The following is therefore a timeline of OVID's potential valuation just from OV101:

Hence the calculations above demonstrate that OV101 could have reasonable peak annual revenue estimates if priced at $65,000 (as noted, Fintepla likely priced at $96,000/year), OV101 gets a 40% patient share and gross to nets are roughly 85%. These appear quite reasonable if not conservative. Most important, OV101 Angelman Syndrome Phase 3 top-line data is due Q42020. It is possible OV101 may get both indications or only Angelman Syndrome. Hence if the data released in Q42020 suggests approval is likely (again as Angelini's recent investment suggests), then OVID could be valued as high as $1.5 billion if acquired. However, it will still be years before a Fragile X approval. Investors should note this is the value of the US business only.

You will see below, where we provide our customary fully diluted market capitalization using the Treasury Stock Method (that assumes proceeds from the exercise of stock options and warrants are used to buy OVID shares in the open market) to enterprise valuation. As usual, as OVID's share price increases, dilution becomes more material. However, below investors will note that an OVID market cap of $1.6 billion (potentially just from an OV101 approval for Angelman Syndrome excluding all other US and ex-US assets and partnerships) would put OVID at over $20/share.

Investors should also note OV101 could be licensed to China and Japan in addition to the EU (that may result in more upfront payments, milestone payments and worldwide royalties).

To conclude, if OV101's Phase 3 data, when released in Q42020, is good enough to lead to eventual FDA approval (again as the recent Angelini investment strongly suggests), our analysis concludes OVID is materially undervalued at $6.75/share.

OV935

OV935 is in Phase 2 trials for a handful of rare epilepsies. It is therefore too early in its development life cycle to credibly build valuation models. That being said, OV935 Phase 2 clinical data will be released in Q3 2020 (or anytime now). Depending on the clinical data, investors should be on alert for the opportunity to trade OVID. Should OV935 Phase 2 data be disappointing, it may lower OVID's share price even further at a time where OV101 Phase 3 clinical data is the material value driver in the near term.

We should also note OVID's partner for OV935 is Takeda Pharmaceutical. Our analysis concludes Takeda's expertise and resources are a real value driver for OVID. Takeda is developing TAK935 (aka OV935) for a number of other indications. OVID's agreement with Takeda allows OVID to "opt in" to these Takeda programs should they look promising.

Perhaps most important, investors should note that OV935 is being developed for, among other things, Dravet Syndrome. As noted, Zogenix just had a product called Fintepla approved for patients with Dravet Syndrome. ZGNX's market cap was $3.0 billion back in February 2020 before the FDA extended their review time, then eventually approved Fintepla on June 25, 2020. Please note we did not review ZGNX in detail but did note third-party analysts forecast $500 to $800MM in ZGNX sales of Fintepla. Should OV935 show promise, our analysis concludes OV935 revenues could eventually well exceed $1 billion/Year. However, it appears likely OVID will produce Phase 3 data for OV101 for Fragile X before producing Phase 3 data for OV935.

Our simple message is, again, OV101 is at a major value inflection point and appears, overwhelmingly, OVID's near-term valuation driver. Investors should only be aware that OV935 has multi-billion dollar valuation potential as well.

OVID Valuation at Various Prices Per Share

The following is the customary schedule we provide showing fully diluted market capitalization to enterprise valuation at various prices per share:

Conclusion

Our analysis concludes OVID appears materially undervalued because:

1. OV101 Phase 3 top-line data is due Q42020. OVID's CEO appeared confident (but to be crystal clear made no guarantee) the data would be good.

2) Angelini Pharma made a $20MM upfront payment to OVID for commercial rights to OV101 in Europe, Russia and a handful of other countries. Because this is an independent expert, it appears to evidence confidence OV101's data is good enough that it will eventually lead to an EU approval (and hence by association the FDA should approve).

Our broader analysis concludes smaller cap biotech share prices have been under pressure since peaking in late June. We recommend investors start a very small position in OVID (especially around its July 31, 2020, closing price of $6.45 per share). Investors should assess the OV935 Phase 2 data due in Q32020, then be ready to react should OV101 report positive Phase 3 top-line data in Q42020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OVID. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.