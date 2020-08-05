However, Apple's stock is dropping from an overbought condition on the daily and weekly charts and the valuation is high.

The Nasdaq hit all-time highs recently with the index exceeding 10,700 and the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) exceeding $265. Apple (AAPL) also hit an all-time (split-adjusted) high when it reached $425. Apple stock is now overbought according to the RSI daily and weekly charts. The Nasdaq is close to an overbought condition on the weekly chart. This means that the upside is likely to be limited as large investors might be taking profits.

I mention the Nasdaq QQQ because Apple is the largest holding in the fund with Microsoft (MSFT) being the second highest. Apple currently comprises 12% of the fund, while Microsoft comprises 11.74% of QQQ.

While I have a positive long-term view for Apple and the tech-heavy Nasdaq index, the upside is probably limited due to the high valuation and recent overbought condition. Apple and the top companies comprising the Nasdaq are highly profitable companies and likely to perform well over multiple years.

However, corrections do occur on profit-taking when the market reaches lofty overbought and overvalued conditions. Apple's stock is currently overbought and overvalued. Therefore, investors have some options to consider at these levels.

Valuations Getting Lofty

The valuations of the tech-heavy Nasdaq and Apple stock reached high levels. The Nasdaq is trading with a trailing PE of 30.85 and a forward PE of 28. This is even higher than the S&P 500's (SPY) trailing and forward PE ratios of 25.35 and 23.8, respectively. The S&P 500's long-term average PE is about 15.8. The Nasdaq's 13-year median PE is about 19. So, you can see the market is trading significantly above average.

Apple is trading with a trailing PE of 29 and a forward PE of 31. Apple traded with a PE below 20 from about mid-2010 to about October 2019. Apple's PE remained in the range between 10 and 15 between April 2011 and December 2016. Now the stock is trading at 2 to 3 times those levels.

Overbought Condition

Source: stockcharts.com

Apple's daily chart shows that the RSI level hit an overbought condition in June (over 70 is considered overbought). The stock has been chopping back and forth between overbought and a little below overbought since then. Friday's 10.5% gap-up move on positive earnings news caused the stock to return to an overbought condition.

Source: stockcharts.com

The weekly chart provides a longer-term perspective. Apple's weekly chart is showing that the RSI is overbought with a reading of 77.5. The MACD is reaching a high level that was last seen before the February sell-off. However, the MACD on the weekly chart is yet not indicating a change in trend.

The Nasdaq also had similar moves with the RSI and MACD indicators on the daily and weekly charts. We'll watch for the MACD to turn over (the green line dropping below the red signal line) on Apple's weekly charts the way it did back at the beginning of March. That would confirm a change in trend from positive to negative.

The upside for Apple is probably limited with the stock reaching a high valuation and overbought condition. The stock was showing similar characteristics in February before the steep sell-off.

Qualitative Analysis

To be clear, Apple is a company with excellent fundamentals. The company has been growing earnings at an average of over 8% per year for the past five years. Apple is on track for positive earnings this year despite having stores temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Of course, Apple just reported strong earnings for FQ3 with an 11% increase in revenue and an 18% increase in earnings. Consumers were limited on where they could spend their money, with theaters, sports and concert venues closed during the pandemic. So naturally, consumers had more time to use their iPhones and spend money on upgrades and services.

Apple didn't provide any revenue or margin guidance for FQ4. The company did say that it expects sales of the current iPhone line-up to remain strong. Apple also stated that it expects a difficult comparison for Apple Care in Q4 due to COVID-related point-of-sale closures.

Apple announced that the iPhone 12 (the first 5G iPhone) will be delayed by a few weeks. So, that may lead to many iPhone sales being pushed into FQ1 2021 for those who want the newest model. There is a risk that further delays for the iPhone 12 could be announced, which could have a negative impact on the stock.

Most of the good news is probably priced into the stock at this point. A 10% move in one day after earnings is probably going to lead to a pullback or sideways price action for a while. The lack of guidance could lead investors to take profits to lock in the strong recent gains from the recent positive price action. Investors will probably need to see another positive catalyst for another significant move higher. The positive news could be the next earnings report or a sooner-than-expected release of the iPhone 12.

The Strategy

Those holding Apple stock can consider selling a few shares to lock in profits or employ a covered call strategy. The covered call strategy is only feasible for those who own at least 100 shares.

Keep in mind that if you implement the covered call strategy, the risk is being called away. This means that you could be forced to sell your shares at the strike price that you sold. You would lock in any gains from when you bought the stock and could buy back shares again at a better price.

The good thing about covered calls is that you keep the premium that you sell. So, covered calls can act as a way to earn extra income from your investment while holding onto the underlying stock. With the stock being overbought, the chance of being called away is reduced.

For the covered call strategy, consider selling the September 18, 2020 $450 strike price call option. It is trading at $9.93 per share. So, when you sell the option, $993 gets credited to your account. This option has a probability of 27.82% chance of being in the money by September 18. That means you have a 27.82% chance of being called away by expiration. It also means that you have a 72.18% chance of having the option expiring out of the money, which means you profited from having the $993 credited to your account.

The $993 equates to a 2.3% gain based on a 100 share position. So, the covered call is like getting an extra dividend payment.

You could pick a higher or lower strike price based on how much leeway you want for the risk of being called away. That all depends on your comfort level of where you would be comfortable exiting the stock and how much premium you want credited to your account.

The risk for this strategy is that the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) are not yet overbought according to the RSI. The S&P 500 is about 56 on the RSI on the daily chart and at 59 on the weekly chart. The Dow Jones average has an RSI reading of about 54 on the daily chart and 55 on the weekly chart. So, it is possible that the Nasdaq keeps running higher until the other indexes rise to overbought conditions (above 70 on the RSI).

You could also choose to sell a call option with a month that is further out and/or choose a higher strike price if you want to lessen the chance of being called away.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. Business relationship disclosure: The article was written by David Zanoni for Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing service [MoSI]. Subscribers had an early look at this article and were able to take advantage of timely suggestions. Subscribers also have access to SWOT analyses (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, strengths) on many companies.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.