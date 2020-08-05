Q3 results showed increasing importance of Asia, as revenues there increased more rapidly than those elsewhere in the world.

Manufacturing will remain focused on Asia, and important decisions are being made on the location of new plants.

I first wrote about the importance of Asia to Apple (AAPL) back in September 2014. At that time, I was criticised by many readers. They did not think that what they saw as the impoverished hordes of China would ever buy expensive Apple mobile phones. Now Apple is criticised by many for being over-reliant on the Chinese market. It is a problem of too much success. It is a problem, nonetheless, which requires all Tim Cook's very great diplomatic skills.

Attorney General William Barr stated recently in what could be seen as a threat:

Apple is acquiescent to the Chinese Communists

The company's shareholders will need to hope that Apple continues to steer its careful course and that a more rational policy towards China eventuates after the November election. The dangers to Apple of needless implied threats from members of Trump's cabinet should not be underestimated.

Meanwhile, Apple's manufacturing and sales numbers in Asia continue to surge. The Q3 results showed the company booming in almost every possible way, and the stock price soared accordingly. The results also provided evidence of the increasing reliance on Asian operations.

This reliance applies both to the manufacturing and sales revenue sides of the company. Asian countries excluding China, in fact, grew the most strongly of any areas of the world in Q3. The growing geopolitical clash between the USA and China is the biggest risk to the company right now.

Manufacturing in Asia

My article in April detailed Apple's manufacturing options in Asia, so I will not repeat that here.

COVID-19 looks set to hit India particularly hard and may have slowed down any plans Apple had to switch more manufacturing there. There were reports in June of further switching of some manufacturing of the new iPhone SE to Wistron (OTC:WICOF) in India. It is not clear what percentage of these were for the Indian domestic market and for export. The new SE is seen by some as giving Apple the opportunity to attack the market-leading position of Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) in the country. Samsung sells about 30 million smartphones annually in India. The iPhone 11 is said by IDC to have 68% of what they term the "ultra-premium" market of India. This only represents quite a low revenue figure by Apple standards. There is, however, a quite substantial grey market for expensive iPhones and Watches brought in unofficially from countries such as Singapore.

Other Apple component and contact manufacturers such as Pegatron (OTC:PGTRF) and Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) are also reported to be scaling up their manufacturing plants in India. Foxconn is reported to be investing up to US$1 billion in new manufacturing plants in India, partly at the behest of Apple.

This follows on the announcement of new incentives for smartphone manufacturers from the Indian government. An easier manufacturing base in India has been promised for quite some time without being realised so far, so time will tell. Under the government's PIS (Production-Linked Incentive Scheme), a sum of US$6.6 billion over 5 years is being pledged for firms that re-export 60% of smartphones manufactured in the country. 22 companies have applied for this. It includes Apple's three main contract manufacturing partners. The new regulations still seem quite onerous for a multi-national such as Apple. Reports that Apple would switch 20% of its manufacturing from China to India seem overblown. Latest rumours coming out of India suggest Apple will manufacture US$5 billion worth of phones there and add on iPads and Mac computers. These should be taken with a great deal of caution, in my estimate.

Any switch from China to India will be slow and made slower by COVID-19. At the Q2 analyst call, Tim Cook had stated:

Our supply chain is global. And so our products are truly made everywhere. And I would focus on that versus focus on one element of the manufacturing process, which tends to get more visibility, which is the final assembly.

That was a clever and typically diplomatic response to the issue. Apple will continue slowly to switch some manufacturing out of China because of fears of over-reliance there during the trade war initiated by the Trump administration. In fact, much of the production in India is based around parts imported from China. Thus, it is not a simple question of switching production of a certain number of smartphones from China to India.

The network of suppliers and skilled labour around Asia cannot be replicated elsewhere. Other manufacturing bases such as Vietnam and Taiwan (and perhaps Indonesia) are likely to become more important to Apple. It was detailed back in May that Apple was switching about 30% of its AirPod production from China to Vietnam. This sounds like the gradual shift away from over-reliance on China that Tim Cook is likely to make. Vietnam, like China, has kept a fairly good hold over the disruption caused by COVID-19, and that is another advantage for manufacturing operations there.

Revenues in China

At the Q2 analyst call, Tim Cook had detailed how well sales were rebounding in April after the COVID-19 lockdown. That applied not just to iPhones but to iPad, Wearables and Services.

At last week's Q3 analyst call, he was bullish on China. As he pointed out, the 2% sales growth would have been 6% in constant currency terms. The iPhone 11 was the country's top-selling smartphone. iPad and Mac revenues were strong, with 3 out of 4 buyers being new customers. It was a new June quarter record for services there. One writer on Seeking Alpha thought the Q3 results showed Apple had serious revenue problems in China. In fact, to me, the figures should lead to the opposite conclusion. Great progress was made at the height of the pandemic and with stores closed for long periods of time.

There had been reports of price cuts by re-sellers of the Apple iPhone 11 smartphone range early in the year. Any such cuts did not come from Apple themselves. The COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming 5G rollout were seen as the cause of this. Many writers have once again predicted doom for iPhone sales in China. Yet again, they seem to have been proved wrong.

Calendar year Q2 figures show Apple's phones doing very well in the country. This is despite the fact that Huawei stormed to the top of the market with a 46% smartphone share. This was perhaps partly as a result of Chinese consumers seeing Huawei as discriminated against by a bullying U.S. Huawei is now the world's largest smartphone manufacturer. Other Chinese manufacturers though saw sharp falls in sales.

According to Counterpoint Research, on a measure of sell-through sales, Apple increased its smartphone sales by 32% year on year in Q2. This was on the back of strong demand for the iPhone 11 and the new lower-cost SE phone. The iPhone 11 was the best-selling smartphone model in all of China. This was quite extraordinary when you consider Apple's stores were often closed and Chinese manufacturers were already rolling out 5G models.

According to CINNO research, on a measure of direct sales, Apple sold 13 million units in Q2. This would represent 62% growth year on year. Companies such as Counterpoint Research and CINNO have not always proved to be very accurate in exact numbers, but the trends are unmistakeable.

When the SE was first released at yuan 3299 (US$466), many observers were sceptical it could succeed against the host of Chinese-brand Android phones. It replaces the popular iPhone 8 in the country, but with the added attraction of the A13 Bionic chip. Its success continues to surprise many. This success illustrates the huge cachet the Apple brand enjoys in the country. There are more iPhone users in China than those of any other brand.

The new mega-store Apple opened in Beijing in July suggest Apple will continue to invest heavily in its second-biggest market.

The company's AppStore and software continue to flourish despite the hot competition. There are always regulatory hurdles to overcome. This was reflected recently when Apple had to take down about 30,000 apps on its store. About 26,000 of these were games which had not received approval. The company has about 60,000 paying games on its App Store in China. Revenues from the App Store are running at about US$16.4 billion annually. The second-largest App Store revenue market is the USA, where revenues are about US$15.4 billion.

It is not thought that the games approval issue is in any way a Chinese retaliation on Apple for the U.S. administration's numerous attacks on Chinese companies. However, it does show the effect on Apple's revenues that a worsening of U.S. and China relations could potentially have. It would not be difficult for China to justify attacks on Apple in the same way that the U.S. administration or its acolytes have attacked companies such as Huawei, TikTok (BDNCE) or BYD Auto (OTCPK:BYDDF). China has been moderate so far in its response to U.S. actions against Chinese companies. In theory, though, they could hit Apple anytime.

One way this could play out is in the courts. Apple is currently facing a lawsuit in China, where a company called Xiao-i is claiming the rights to the Siri voice recognition system. The company is claiming damages of 10 billion yuan (US$1.43 billion). More damaging if they are successful is the possible withdrawal of many Apple products from Chinese markets.

Some had speculated business would be hit by the ubiquitous WeChat from Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). This has not happened, although Apple has had to compromise somewhat, for instance, by accepting WeChat Pay when, of course, it has ApplePay itself.

As reported in The Economist, it has been calculated that the total value of services created by what Apple has brought in on the App Store comprises an incredible US$519 billion per annum. China is way ahead in this, as illustrated below:

There are over 2.5 million iOS developers in the country. This cements Apple's strong position in China and helps to explain why Apple bears have always been wrong so far when they have predicted the company's decline in the country. Along with staff employed at Apple facilities, this is another reason the Chinese government has so far had a softly-softly approach to the company.

Revenues Around Asia

Asia will continue to increase in importance for Apple on the back of the continent's large and youthful growing population. My article here detailed the population and economic growth vectors for this.

The Q3 2020 figures from Apple highlight this fact. Looking at Net Sales by Reportable Segment for Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019 in millions of US$, you get the following:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

So, the year-on-year increases by geography were:

Americas + 7.8%

Europe + 18.8%

Greater China +1.8%

Japan +21.6%

Rest of Asia Pacific+16.9%

Total net sales for Asia Pacific totalled US$18,494 million, or 34.3% of total world sales. This is a new high. In most quarters, Asia has been hovering around 30% market share. Greater China showed slower growth mainly from the timing of the effects of the pandemic. It is likely to rebound more rapidly in the next quarter.

Japan, the country generally considered to have the highest Apple market penetration of any country in the world, had a stunning increase. As Tim Cook stated at the Q3 analyst call, this was a record June quarter for Japan and for the Rest of Asia Pacific segments. The top 4 smartphones in Japan were all iPhone models. Mac and iPad did very well in both Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific.

As a previous article I wrote detailed, in country after country, the Apple revenues start with iPhone sales. They then move on to long-term App Store spending and purchases of both hardware and software. Asia represents 34% of world GDP, and Apple's revenues from Asia are normally at about 30% of the company's total revenues.

The latest quarter showed especially good sales figures for the iPad. The historical trends are illustrated below:

(Source: AppleInsider)

The same strong picture is shown for Mac revenues:

(Source: AppleInsider)

In both product categories, much of the growth came from Asia, and from China and Japan in particular. This shows once again the trend of iPhone usage leading on to the whole Apple suite of predicts. This strong revenue-boosting process has a long, long way to go all around Asia. Too many observers focus too much on the iPhone numbers without considering the other product categories going forward.

The company does particularly well on high-cost items around Asia. There is less price elasticity than in other parts of the world. Many wealthy Asian consumers look to buy high-end Apple products as status symbols. Items such as watches and premium earbuds fly off the shelves of Apple stores in the region. This is why the company has such high profit margin figures in Asia.

As in China, around Asia, the installed user base has set up a base of huge onward expansion.

Stores Around Asia

As I have noted before, one good use for the company's massive revenues could be to open more stores around Asia. Even in these days of online shopping, Apple's bricks-and-mortar stores have very high footprint and revenue per square metre numbers. More importantly, perhaps, is that they serve as centres of service excellence and brand enhancement.

There are 510 Apple stores around the world, of which 271 are in the USA. There are 88 stores in Asia, or 17.2% of the total. Set against that 17.2% figure, Asia has been running at about 30% or revenues in recent quarters.

China has 42 stores, or 8.2% of the total. Japan has only 10 stores. Yet, the country represented 8.3% of total revenues for Apple in the latest quarter. Compare that to Europe, where 25% of company revenue is represented by 35% of total stores.

On a personal note, I was in Bordeaux last year, where there is a large Apple store in the centre of the beautiful old quarter of the city. Bordeaux only has a population of about 250,000 people. Compare that to Singapore, with its population of about 5.6 million and approximately 19 million tourists a year. That has just opened a second store.

This week, the company was opening its second store in Bangkok (population 9 million), Thailand, illustrated below:

(Source: AppleInsider)

Apple has apparently been trying to set up a store in Mumbai in India for quite some time. India's regulations on retail have proved a continuing barrier. The latest guesstimate is that Apple's first store in India will now open in 2021 with a subsequent one planned for Delhi. The cloying bureaucracy and the effects of COVID-19 might make these dates optimistic.

At the Q2 analyst call, Tim Cook had emphasised how strongly online retail was doing in China. Chinese stores closed down in February, and even now are only slowly returning to full operations such as their signature "Today at Apple" events. That perhaps put some doubt on whether retail sales at brick-and-mortar stores would come back after all stores re-opened. Apple has shuttered a lot of stores around the world and absorbed the approximately US$200 million monthly wage bills. To me, these stores are good investments and vital conduits for further expansionary growth around Asia.

Conclusion

The importance of Asia continuously increases for Apple. Politics would seem to be the greatest threat to the company's revenues and its stock price. As I detailed, App Store revenues in China are greater than in the USA or any other region in the world. The possibility of such revenues being halted overnight by the Chinese government illustrate the risk. Tim Cook has proved very adept at steering the company through the diplomatic pitfalls. He seems to manage to have good relationships with Trump, with Xi Jinping and with Narendra Modi.

Chinese consumers have perhaps surprisingly not joined in any boycott of U.S. goods. The Chinese government seems to understand the benefits of Apple to their country and are adopting a gentle approach so far.

Ironically, the greatest threat to the company in China comes from U.S. politicians. This danger can perhaps be viewed as a short-term threat up to the November elections. Long term, the Apple story looks as strong as ever. Asia is likely to continue to increase in importance to the company on both manufacturing and sales revenues.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.