Mexico appears to be a problem child, and BBVA is ramping up loan loss provisions in the country to get ahead of potential issues.

The FX fluctuations killed what would otherwise have been an excellent quarter, it now was just a 'fine' quarter.

As BBVA (BBVA) reported a substantial net loss in Q1 due to an impairment charge on the goodwill in the USA and loan loss provisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, I was looking forward to seeing how the Spanish bank with a strong position in the US, Turkey and Mexico performed in the second quarter.

The bank’s listing on the NYSE is sufficiently liquid (3.7M shares are changing hands on a daily basis) but as BBVA reports its financial results in Euro, I will refer to its listing on the Madrid Stock Exchange.

Source: company presentation

Q2: the lower loan loss provisions make the COVID-19 fallout manageable

I was looking forward to seeing BBVA’s Q2 results, as I was curious to see the size of the loan loss provisions the bank would record in the quarter. As you may remember from Q1, the loan loss provision in the first three months of the year exceeded 2.5B EUR, and it was great to see BBVA appears to be a bit more optimistic going forward as the loan loss provisions decreased to 1.57B EUR.

Source: half-year report

Of the 1.57B EUR in Q2 approximately 1.09B EUR was related to recurrent impairments while only 576M EUR was earmarked specifically for the fallout of COVID-19. That seems to be a bit on the lower end of the spectrum but the combination of the Q1 and Q2 loan loss provisions means BBVA’s provisions are tracking towards the higher end of the European banking spectrum as the total impairment charges are now running at an annualized 2.04% of the loan portfolio, of which just 1.13% are recurring impairment charges.

Surprisingly, BBVA’s impairment charges in Spain were very minimal and the bank predominantly had to record substantial impairment charges on its exposure in the Americas:

Source: company presentation

From the image above, it’s clear Mexico is the problem child as the total impairment on the Mexican loan portfolio totaled more than Spain, the USA and Turkey combined. That being said, BBVA appears to be very conservative in Mexico: the NPL ratio has decreased to 2.22% and the coverage ratio now exceeds 165% so it does look like BBVA is trying to get ahead of the curve and is proactively increasing its provisions before it has to deal with the problems.

Source: company presentation

Despite the still elevated loan loss provisions, it looks like BBVA should have a relatively easy tome to manage the fallout as its operating income remains substantially higher than the loan loss provisions. In Q2 2020 for instance, the bank recorded an operating income of almost 3B EUR, which is roughly twice as much as the loan loss provisions. This resulted in a taxable income of 1.07B EUR and a net income of 798M EUR of which 636M EUR or 8 cents per share was attributable to the shareholders of BBVA.

Source: financial results H1 2020

This doesn’t mean we should be happy as even if we would reverse the specific COVID-19 related impairment charges, the pre-tax income of around 1.6B EUR is still about 20% lower compared to the first few quarters in 2019. The main culprit is the much lower net interest income where BBVA took a big hit in Q2 alone (with a 10% QoQ net interest income decrease). Sure, the trading income was higher but that was just sufficient to cover the lower fee and commission income and not nearly enough to cover for the weak net interest income. Additionally, the other provisions (non-loan loss) totaled 228M EUR in Q2 2020, which is roughly twice as much as in the same quarter last year.

The key to understanding these weak results lies in the currency fluctuations. The next image helps to explain this:

Source: financial results h1 2020

The image above shows that using a constant exchange rate, the net interest income in H1 2020 would actually have increased by 4.5% rather than dropped by 3.2%. Additionally, the operating income would have increased as well and that would have made absorbing the loan loss provisions much easier.

Investment thesis

It looks like BBVA has been quite aggressive in recording loan loss provisions as it’s currently recording provisions at a rate of 2% of its entire loan book (Societe Generale for instance has been guiding for provisions of less than 1% of its own loan book). That’s more aggressive than its competitors and this either means BBVA will be able to sharply reduce its loan loss provisions in the next few quarters, or that the bank expects more pain ahead in its core markets (as especially Mexico appears to be weak). BBVA isn’t out of the woods yet, but appears to be dealing head-on with potential issues down the road.

With a CET1 ratio north of 11% and a tangible book value of close to 6 EUR per share, it looks like BBVA is able to deal with its problems. As mentioned in my previous article, I did write some out of the money put options but they expired out of the money, so I currently have no exposure to BBVA. That being said, I am willing to write some more out of the money put options in an attempt to get the stock slightly cheaper than where it’s trading at right now.

