The smartphone chip supplier Skyworks has seen its revenue decline in recent years and will likely see continued stagnation over coming years.

Semiconductor stocks continue to be among the top performers in the equity market. This is particularly true if we exclude Intel (INTC), which was recently hit hard by a poor earnings report. Gains have generally been strongest among the smaller, more niche firms. Notably, the key Apple (AAPL) suppliers, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and Qorvo (QRVO). Skyworks is the most expensive of the two and has experienced significant gains in recent weeks, so it is fitting that we take a closer look at the firm.

According to Skyworks' latest annual report, around half of its annual sales are typically derived from Apple, which recently reported a very strong Q2 EPS beat. This sent SWKS much higher despite the company seeing a slight decline in revenue. See below:

Data by YCharts

At its core, Skyworks is a mobile technology semiconductor company, with tablets and phones being the bulk of its sales. It aims to eventually grow into the 5G and IoT spaces. The company advertises its growing 5G capabilities as a growth thesis. That said, essentially all of its competitors are also working on expanding these technologies, so it is unclear if 5G will cause profits to grow or merely keep them from declining (due to competition).

Indeed, there are many potential negative factors that could impact Skyworks. Apple and most of its peers had decent Q2 earnings as demand for phones and other electronic devices grew during lockdowns. However, more phone sales today most likely means fewer phone sales going forward. Additionally, recent consumer surveys show that many people are choosing to keep their phones longer, with fewer holding to the "two-year cycle". This could have negative long-term implications for Skyworks' ability to grow revenue.

Skyworks does have positive factors. It is a financially clean company with no major liabilities (no debt). That said, it remains very expensive and is facing overall bearish economic fundamentals. Let's take a closer look.

Skyworks Facing Lower Revenue For Longer

Essentially all chip stocks had stellar revenue growth for years leading up to late 2018. Since then, there has been a general decline and/or "leveling off" of sales. This is shown below in Skyworks and its competitors, Qorvo (QRVO), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Microchip Technology (MCHP):

Data by YCharts

There are numerous reasons for this decline, but the most notable is the plateau in global annual smartphone sales. While Apple has continued to post decent revenue, global smartphone sales have been stagnant since about 2016. Additionally, the combined volume sales of desktops, laptops, and tablets have actually been in decline since 2014. Apple (and competitors) have still been able to generate expand revenue through higher unit sales prices, but that strategy may be dangerous in the event of a global decline in personal incomes.

This begs the question: Why did smartphone and chip sales beat expectations by such a degree during an extreme global recession? In my view, it is because most consumers saw a substantial increase in funds available for spending as they spent less on traveling, restaurants, etc. In the U.S and Europe, there was also a substantial increase in personal incomes due to fiscal stimulus programs. In fact, Apple actually saw a substantial increase in sales directly after $1200 stimulus checks went out. The U.S government has floated renewed stimulus, but for now, those programs are over and, if anything, will likely be smaller going forward.

Going forward, the economic ramifications of the virus will persist. Many workers will remain at home, and most will avoid traveling at least through year-end. It has been difficult for major technology companies to have workers at home. Apple has already had to delay its iPhone 12 release, and Samsung may delay as well. Google was already forced to delay its Pixel smartphone to a significant extent. This will undoubtedly result in a temporary significant decline in semiconductor sales, likely during the Q3-Q1 2021 time frame, if not longer.

As you can see below, the current analyst consensus revenue estimate for Skyworks is not accounting for this probability:

(Seeking Alpha SWKS Earnings Estimate)

Skyworks Is An Expensive Stock

There is nothing necessarily wrong with a company that has a high valuation, given its expected revenue growth is high. The consensus currently estimates decent growth for Skyworks, but I see a more bearish outcome as likely. The fact is that smartphones and other electronic sales are likely to be very weak over the coming quarters as consumers cut back on spending (due to already purchasing new devices and potential loss of income).

The long-run outlook is also skeptical. Global semiconductor sales have been weak for some time, largely due to an oversaturated market. People are simply not buying electronic devices at the same pace as they were in years past, since they have little reason to. Despite that, the production of semiconductors has been strong, meaning competition may actually drive margins lower.

New technologies like 5G may offer some growth, but competition is immense and consumer demand for 5G is perhaps not as high as investors would like to believe. (According to a recent POLITICO survey, over half of the U.S population is generally fearful of 5G.)

Despite that, Skyworks trades at a near-record valuation by both its TTM P/E and TTM P/S metrics:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, its valuation has a very strong historical percent of mean reversion. 2011, 2015, and early 2018 spikes to today's levels were all followed by 20%+ pullbacks in SWKS's price.

Bottom Line

The fact is the fundamentals are against Skyworks. The stock is trading at a historically bearish valuation and will likely face lower-for-longer revenue despite its innovation efforts. On top of that, potential supply chain issues persist, which could result in greater costs going forward.

The company does have low debt and is financially clean. This does mean there is some possibility that the stock is bought out through M&A. While this is a risk to short-sellers, I believe the probability is low given the economic environment and the company's historically high valuation (which is generally above that of its peers).

Overall, I believe SWKS is best avoided at today's price and is a potential short opportunity. The stock has strong investor sentiment and recently popped higher due to Apple's earnings beat. I believe this makes for a strong contrarian setup. There are not many people short-selling the stock, so it has a borrowing cost below 1% today.

If you use options, SWKS' implied volatility is also low on a historical basis, so put options may offer attractive returns. Still, markets are very speculative today, so it is wise to use tight stop losses in case of an irrational "blow-off-top" breakout.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Intend to replace AAPL short for SWKS short over the next 72 hours since I believe SWKS is a better overall short opportunity.